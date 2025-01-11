Letters to Sports: Cori Close has built her own pyramid of success

UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close talks to players on the bench during a game against Nebraska at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 29. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Bill Plaschke can never write a better column than his piece about Cori Close and John Wooden. Nor can anyone else.

Ronald Bauer

Torrance

::

Great column by Bill Plaschke on how Cori Close was mentored by John Wooden. I did not know that women's college basketball was Wooden's favorite sport. Hopefully, Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice can bring home a championship, like Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández did for the Dodgers.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

::

Thank you for your decision to put the article regarding UCLA coach Cori Close and the basketball team on the front page and above the fold.

I have been a season-ticket holder for more than 10 years and I’ve known about how dynamic coach Close is. She is a wonderful leader, speaker and example of selflessness. She and the team, coaches, and staff have created a wonderful, uplifting environment for not only the players, but for the fans who come to the game. Her connection to coach John Wooden continues to be an inspiration to all.

Steve Shaevel

Woodland Hills

As for the other Bruins coach ...

I only have one question after UCLA’s 19-point loss to Michigan. Why did it take Mick Cronin 18 minutes to figure out that the Bruins should be full-court pressing?

As usual Cronin was screaming at the officials and blaming some of his players, but if the very average coach was looking for blame, all he needs to do is look in the mirror.

This loss will cost UCLA come March.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Viilage

::

Dylan Hernandez justifies Mick Cronin's embarrassing sideline antics by saying that his approach works. Indiana justified Bobby Knight's embarrassing behavior for the same reasons until it became untenable to have him publicly representing the university. John Wooden would likely be embarrassed by Cronin's style.

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

::

So Dylan Hernández believes Mick Cronin blaming the players with his "everybody is at fault but me" coaching philosophy at UCLA "is a proven motivating strategy."

Oh really? What was the score of the Michigan game, 94-75 with UCLA on the short end? That doesn't look like proof to me.

It's time for UCLA to show Cronin the door and hire someone who is worthy of John Wooden's legacy.

Ray McKown

Torrance

A shining debut

Maybe it wasn't the UCLA women's gymnastics team's best performance for their first meet of the season against Cal and Oregon State at the American Gold Women's Gymnastics Classic, but Brooklyn Moors, Jordan Chiles, and freshmen Macy McGowan and Mika Webster-Longin sure did shine. Such strength, talent, confidence and style.

Let's see what coach Janelle McDonald and the team can do during their first year in the Big Ten.

P.S.: Thank you for adding some ink and photos for women's sports teams.

Joan C. Fingon

Ventura

Picking your poison

“We respect all, but fear none,” says Rams coach Sean McVay in an attempt to support his decision to rest key players vs Seattle, thereby practically ensuring the Rams would not get to play Washington, a much easier opponent than Minnesota or Detroit in the first round of the playoffs. He’s the coach, and certainly knows more than me. But here’s hoping this false sense of bravado doesn’t come back to haunt him.

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

Isn't it ironic

How ironic that the Rams’ home playoff game against the Vikings is being moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., given that State Farm Insurance canceled hundreds of insurance policies in Pacific Palisades in the summer of 2024.

Nick Rose

Newport Coast

