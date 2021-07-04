Letters to Sports: Give the Clippers their due, and the same goes for Chris Paul

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reggie Jackson gives his jersey to the crowd after the Clippers&#39; loss in Game 6.
Reggie Jackson give his jersey to the crowd after the Clippers' loss in Game 6. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

I have never been a Clippers fan until now.

I believe we witnessed the rebirth of a franchise where every player stepped up to fill a role and they fought to win every night. Truly impressive. Too bad for Clippers fans that Chris Paul saved the greatest fourth quarter of his career for the Phoenix Suns. The “Best Team in L.A.” rivalry is going to reach new heights next season.

Kevin Gorman

Santa Monica

::

Let's give the Clippers a break and praise them for what they accomplished. They set an NBA record by winning two consecutive playoff series after trailing 2-0. They almost got to the NBA Finals without their best player, Kawhi Leonard, and center Serge Ibaka.

Moreover, the Clippers have finished ahead of the Lakers in seven of the last eight years. During that period, the Lakers had a record of 257 wins against 378 losses — one of the worst cumulative records in the NBA during that period.

Harley Frankel

Santa Monica

::

Kind of ironic how Chris Paul, who used to play for the Clippers during the Lob City era and couldn’t get them over the hump, puts the final nail in their season.

Even with a new owner and new players, they let games they should have won slip away.

Just like Bill Plaschke’s old radio partner Joe McDonnell — a.k.a. “the Big Nasty” — used to say, “What did you expect? It is the Clippers.”

Matthew Kerster

Gardena

::

Hey Plaschke, love how you just glossed over the whole Patrick Beverley shoving Chris Paul incident in Game 6. Had that been a Laker, you would’ve dedicated an entire article to it. So is that what Lakers fans are supposed to cheer for? Cheap shots? Like Beverley’s leg sweep on Paul in Game 5 that looked like something out of a Bruce Lee movie. Then, he even mocked Paul after his dirty play. Yes, Patrick Beverley and the Clippers just winning over the hearts of Laker fans and Angelenos everywhere. I say good riddance!

Kevin Marshall

Inglewood

::

Plaschke, pretty good job putting the Clippers' season to bed. But why the use of the phrase “doomed by the past” twice in your article and even once in a sentence that ends with “but, for once, clearly in possession of a future."

The past is done. The Clippers put it firmly to bed in their inspiring win against Utah, the team with the best regular season in the NBA, by coming back from 0-2. They did that after losing Kawhi at the end of Game 4 and coming back from a 25-point deficit in the third period in Game 6. The Clippers' past is in the past.

And for those Lakers fans who hate the Clippers and even say things like, "I would only root for the Clippers if they were playing the Celtics," shame on you. Either get to know the Clippers better and come to love them as we dyed-in-the-wool Clippers fan always will, or just ignore us ... at your own risk.

Larry Weiner

Culver City

::

While the buffoonery that is the Clippers continues, especially those that feel the need to moniker themselves, I have a new nickname for Pat Beverley: "Mr. Minus." During a loss folks, check out his plus-minus statistics. Enough said! One, Two, Three, Cancun!

James Hoffman

Arcadia

::

At least the Clippers got further in the playoffs than they ever did with Chris Paul on the team.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

::

Could the Clippers have been hurt more by the 10 days' COVID rest received by Chris Paul than by the absence of Kawhi Leonard?

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

::

Heartbreaking as it was to watch, I am proud to call myself a Clippers fan. This team showed more guts, class and fight than anyone could’ve imagined. Coach [Tyronn] Lue has done an incredible job taking the team to uncharted playoff territory. Looking forward to next season.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

A splash by any name

Will you please stop exposing Max Muncy’s ignorance of geography. It should be: “Go get it out of the BAY!” Give him a map of the S.F. area to study.

Mike Schaller

Temple City

::

When I awoke Wednesday morning, the birds were chirping, the sun was shining and all was right in the world: The Dodgers had swept the Giants! My new favorite player, Max Muncy, came through once again as a Giant killer even without Madison Bumgarner as the victim of his home run power.

Ken Blake

Brea

::

I attended my first Dodger game of the year. They continue to blast a Forest Lawn ad throughout the stadium. After two Dodger dogs, garlic fries, peanuts, Cracker Jack, nachos, Dippin' Dots, ice cream in a helmet, cotton candy and a large soda (non-diet), do I need to be reminded of dying at the stadium?

Jeff Black

Los Angeles

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email:

sports@latimes.com

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Denmark taking Eriksen inspiration to Wembley at Euro 2020

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s absence makes it even harder to forget what happened to him. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand found that out on Saturday, his mind wandering from the match even as his team was playing in the European Championship quarterfinals. “I thought about him during the game and after the game,” Hjulmand said through a translator after the 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. “I keep thinking how amazing it would be to see him play (in the next match). He’s still a

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks. “It’s just a day-to-day thing,” Bucks coach Mike Bud

  • Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

    PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball. Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Bu

  • Making the NBA Finals a long time coming for Giannis, Bucks

    It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.

  • Hicks homers twice, Rangers snap Seattle skid with 7-3 win

    SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i

  • Angels defeat Orioles 4-1 to extend winning streak to 3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win. It is the longest outing by an Angels starter since Griffin Canning went eight innings on Aug. 30 last season against Seattle. Cobb (6-3) — who was with the Orioles from 2018-20 before being traded to Los Angeles prior to spring training — allowed four hit

  • Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night. Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh. Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and

  • Dodgers win 8th straight, top Nats 5-3 behind Pollock's hit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be