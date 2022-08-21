Letters: The sick have no choice but to visit A&E because GPs are inaccessible

Patients outside the Accident and Emergency department at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, North London - PA/Kirsty O'Connor
Patients outside the Accident and Emergency department at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, North London - PA/Kirsty O'Connor

SIR – The NHS will urge the public to avoid A&E to “minimise” pressures on urgent and emergency services (report, August 20). This is all well and good if alternative options are available. Alas, that is not always the case. My 88-year-old father in Torquay called his GP’s office to no avail the morning after a recent fall.

When he was unable to penetrate the first line of defence (automated phone system), he opted to travel via several buses to A&E. There, like hundreds of thousands of others across the country, he had to wait more than four hours, but eventually received the care needed for his fractured collar bone. 

It is possible that he would have been instructed by his GP’s office to go to A&E anyway, had he got through to someone. None the less, without a firm directive to GP surgeries to focus on improving communication with patients, this advice from the NHS is unlikely to deter many from a direct approach to A&E.

Robert Mann
Grand Haven, Michigan, United States


SIR – Getting a GP appointment is akin to winning a lottery. The default position of the 111 telephone system is to recommend attending A&E. Now we are to be exhorted not to visit A&E to protect the health service.

How do I resign my enforced membership of this failed system and obtain a refund to spend on medical care from a provider of my choice?

Ronald Emler
London SW18


SIR – In this new campaign to “protect the NHS”, the public are being asked to avoid going to A&E. What are people supposed to do – set their broken limbs and treat their own heart attacks?

How many more people will die because they cannot get adequate health care? It is difficult to get a face-to-face appointment with a GP and the ambulance service is in crisis. The NHS is not fit for purpose.

With the cost of living rising daily, most people cannot afford private health insurance. What is happening to the NI contributions that all working people are paying? They don’t seem to be going towards public health.

Pamela Kitt
Wallington, Surrey


SIR – The NHS closed local hospitals, reducing the number of available beds by over 2,500. This has led to endless bed blocking, there being nowhere to send elderly patients who are well enough to go home but don’t have the right community support there.

We have the fewest hospital beds per capita in western Europe, yet the NHS has prioritised the recruitment of managers. You cannot manage your way out of a health crisis if you have insufficient beds, doctors and nurses.

Chris Pilkington
Weymouth, Dorset


SIR – When I worked in the NHS we thought we were being ironic when we said it would work fine without patients. Clearly, we were predicting the future.

Elizabeth Ross
Isle of Arran, Buteshire

Murders in London

SIR – Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, claims that the spate of murders in the capital is linked to longer days and heatwaves (report, August 20). If this is the case, why has he failed to do something about it? Will he wait until winter, when by his logic the murder peak will have passed? What measures will he put in place for next summer?

Geoffrey Rishman
Tonbridge, Kent

Russell Group places

SIR – It is ludicrous that 20 per cent of Russell Group university places have been awarded to overseas students (report, August 19).

Vice-chancellors are funding their excessive salaries by starving British students of their rightful places. They are also in danger of creating a Western security threat by allowing Chinese students to take 26 per cent of overseas student places.

Government funding should be pared back until this is rebalanced. Britain desperately needs more homegrown doctors and engineers, to name but two specialisms.

Neil Kerr
Pontrilas, Herefordshire

Role of the RNLI

SIR – Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “The Navy is being sucked into an operation they should never have been involved with” (“Royal Navy backs out of migrant patrols”, report, August 16).

Surely the same applies to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which during peak holiday season should be saving lives at sea, not providing a taxi service to those who voluntarily set out in unseaworthy vessels in the world’s busiest shipping lane.

Last year Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, paid £55 million to help French border patrols prevent illegal migration. What is this achieving?

Geoff Pringle
Long Sutton, Somerset

Civilian Victoria Cross

SIR – I was delighted to read the report on Thomas Kavanagh’s Victoria Cross (“There’s no disguising rarity of a civilian VC”, August 19).

My great-grandfather, Ross Lowis Mangles, was the first civilian to be awarded the VC following the siege of Arrah in 1857 during the Indian Mutiny. He was also a member of the Bengal Civil Service.

My cousin and I presented the VC medal to the National Army Museum about 20 years ago. I remember we were treated to an excellent lunch following a tour of the India room and had our photographs taken. I am very proud of my heritage.

Annie Butlin
Shalfleet, Isle of Wight


SIR – In 1964, as a new boy at Sotheby’s, I was despatched by train to the Surrey suburbs to collect Thomas Kavanagh’s Victoria Cross and arrange its sale – my first solo business-getting outing.

It sold for an above-estimate figure of £500. I still have a soft spot for the medal and the remarkable story of Kavanagh’s exploits.

Daniel Fearon
New Malden, Surrey

Amazed and confused

SIR – When arriving at a restaurant recently, I was asked for my name. “Amazing” was the reply when I gave it. I was then asked if I had any allergies. “No,” I said. “Amazing” was the response. Really?

Dr David L Hearn
Yateley, Hampshire

Future of broadcasting

SIR – In advance of the Media Bill being presented to Parliament, we want to stress that there are vital measures needed to secure the future of British broadcasting and allow it to prosper.

We are proud of the role public service broadcasters play as the bedrock of great British content – in drama, sport, comedy, documentaries, national and local news. We bring communities together for moments of national pride and commemoration. We commission 30,000 hours a year of original British content, from all nations and regions, for all tastes, in Welsh, Gaelic and English, and reach 90 per cent of British adults weekly.

In 2019, before the Covid pandemic, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport estimated that the creative industries contributed £116 billion to the British economy – more than the aerospace, automotive, life sciences, oil and gas sectors combined. Last year, the sector bounced back almost to pre-pandemic levels, contributing over £100 billion.

However, Britain’s media legislation hasn’t been updated since 2003. Urgent changes are required. In particular, there is a need to ensure that services like iPlayer, ITVX, All 4, My5, STV Player and S4C Clic are always available and easy to find for audiences across all major television platforms. This will allow us to continue to fund the high-quality content that audiences expect.

To inspire the next generation of Lionesses we need major sporting events to be available to all – free of charge, not hidden behind a paywall. We need to enable viewers to watch their favourites, such as the Fifa World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games, both live and on demand.

Key elements of the Government’s proposed Media Bill will support public service broadcasters to provide consumers with trusted, impartial news and to stimulate investment in the creative economy. Recent events, like the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee reminded us of the importance of public service broadcasting. We urge the Government to deliver these key proposals to secure a successful future in a thriving British media and digital ecology.

Tim Davie
Director-general, BBC
Carolyn McCall
CEO, ITV plc
Maria Kyriacou
President, Paramount UK, Australia, Canada and Israel
Simon Pitts
CEO, STV
Siân Doyle
CEO, S4C

The trouble with taking children to the cinema

A poster for the silent comedy film L’Arroseur Arrosé (1895), directed by Louis Lumière - bridgeman
A poster for the silent comedy film L’Arroseur Arrosé (1895), directed by Louis Lumière - bridgeman

SIR – I recently took my two grandsons, aged five and nine, to the cinema.

I wonder why the volume at cinemas is kept so loud. In a generation of health and safety, why are we doing this to children’s hearing? I wear hearing aids so was able to turn them off throughout the film and still hear very well.

Do we want this generation of children to be deaf even before the time their elderly grandparents needed hearing aids?

Susan Critchley
Liskeard, Cornwall

Britain can lead the leap to self-driving cars

SIR – Edmund King, the president of the AA, correctly identifies the fundamental challenge being the big leap from assisted-driving to self-driving (“Self-driving cars could be on UK roads next year”, report, August 19).

The aviation industry made this leap almost 60 years ago with the introduction of auto-land, identifying the exact point at which the pilot should relinquish control to a simple but extremely assured system for the last few critical feet where human intervention would be dangerous. From this pivot-point, the technical, regulatory and operational cases were built.

At the heart of this engineering feat is a simple sensor – the radar altimeter – which detects the height of the aircraft. Support comes from a basic infrastructure of terrestrial radio signals which has remained unchanged in over 60 years. Only such a simple system has the required level of assurance. Satellites and communications links play no part.

Britain led the world in auto-land and still leads in the system and sensor expertise needed to make this self-driving leap. The National Quantum Technologies Programme is investing public money in such technology, not just to enable Britain to benefit from an intelligent transport network but also to play a part in developing and manufacturing the technology for this significant global market.

Sceptics should read of the many amazing feats of navigation in the animal kingdom reliant on sensors alone – David Barrie’s Incredible Journeys tells the story well.

Roger McKinlay
Challenge Director, Quantum Technologies, UK Research and Innovation
Past President, Royal Institute of Navigation
Great Bookham, Surrey


SIR – According to Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, it seems we may get driverless cars on the road next year. I wonder how long it will be before we get driverless trains.

Hugh Lancaster
Milton Lilbourne, Wiltshire


SIR ­– Being a passenger in a driverless car on a smart motorway – I can’t wait.

Bob Stebbings
Chorleywood, Hertfordshire

