Letters: Selfish strike action will push Britain’s railways into terminal decline

Letters to the Editor
9 min read
Trains at Waterloo Station - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SIR – As a passionate advocate for rail travel, I wonder whether the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers realises quite how parlous the situation will be should it continue with its unjustifiable strike action next week.

The impact on so many events – from Test cricket to pop concerts and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – will be severe, and it will drive people back on to the roads.

Rail commuters have already deserted the network as a result of Covid. Why should other travellers continue to support a system that faces terminal decline?

James Hawkins
Whiteparish, Wiltshire

SIR – Is it not time that intermittent strikes were outlawed?

When employees return to work, even after just one day, the strike should be considered over, and a further ballot carried out before another can be undertaken. The present system allows employees to cause massive disruption with little loss of pay.

Roger Jarman
Frome, Somerset

SIR – Anyone forced into their cars by rail strikes at a time when fuel prices are at an all-time high should receive maximum support from the Government.

I propose that all road tolls, congestion charges, parking charges and other anti-car restrictions be suspended throughout the strikes.

Terry Gabriel
Herne Bay, Kent

SIR – Your Leading Article is right to call for stern action to counter the strike.

Given the inconvenience to travellers and loss to businesses (including union members in other industries), how can well-paid rail employees – who benefit from secure and indexed retirement pensions and subsidised train travel – possibly justify such action?

In 1989 firm action was taken in Australia in response to industrial action by high-salaried airline pilots. Faced with community damage, not least to the vital tourist sector, Bob Hawke – the Labor prime minister who had himself been a leading trade unionist – authorised the wholesale sacking and replacement of the militant pilots. Normal service was quickly resumed.

John Kidd
Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia

SIR – I was bemused when, on a recent tour of the Elizabeth Line prior to its opening, we were repeatedly told how high-tech it is. So I asked Andy Byford, the Commissioner of Transport for London, why it wasn’t driverless. He replied that the trains do not have a dedicated network and share part of the line with others, so would never pass a safety assessment.

So the unions now have even more power over the blameless commuters.

Marcus Lawrence
London W9

Protocol pragmatism

SIR – According to the chatterati, the UK is breaching international law in seeking to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol.

I suggest that they actually read the Protocol – and, in particular, Article 16 and Annex 7. Then they might realise that our Government is acting lawfully, by using the safeguard mechanism laid down in the Protocol.

Plans made in theory do not always work in practice. The revisions put forward by Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, are a reasonable, practical way of making the Protocol work for all sides, including those of us shipping to Northern Ireland every day.

Alastair MacMillan
Port Glasgow, Renfrewshire

SIR – You recently published letters from readers who had suffered – in flagrant disregard of the no-duty limit of €150 (£128) – punitive customs duty requirements for packages sent to Europe from Britain.

I run a small business that delivers across the EU, so I know that this outrageous practice is widespread. Just this week, a customer in Belgium reported a customs duty requirement of €24 on a package – with the correct paperwork – that had a value of €21.

The Government is keen to avoid a trade war with Europe over the Protocol. It needs to wake up to the fact that this has already started.

Richard Light
Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Unsung navy

SIR – Forty years ago this week, Britain was victorious in the Falklands war. This achievement is rightly being remembered all over the country.

At sea the naval task group consisted of more than 100 vessels, half of them civilian-manned. Without the Merchant Navy, we would have lost the war.

Indeed, without the Merchant Navy we would also lose the peace, since so much of what we need must always come by sea to reach our island home.

September 3 is Merchant Navy Day, honouring the service and sacrifice of civilian mariners. This day needs to be more widely recognised. One way of doing so would be for Her Majesty’s ships and shore establishments, at home and overseas, to “dress ship” with masthead Red Ensigns, highlighting the bond between the Royal and Merchant navies, which face the same dangers at sea.

Captain Malcolm Farrow RN
Petersfield, Hampshire

Kindness of correction

SIR – Celia Walden is right that education should prepare children for the real world, and that requires getting used to the correction of errors.

“Half of teachers don’t mark pupils’ books,” she says. That is cruelty, not kindness, because if pupils are not shown when they are wrong, they will never learn what is right. They will grow up stroppy, resenting criticism.

Red-pen corrections by our teachers were really helpful and could be referred to as often as necessary. A one-time spoken comment would have been less effective and easily forgotten. It would take too long for each teacher to tell each pupil privately what he or she had done wrong, while written correction can be done at any time, far more quickly. At university level, my students had many misunderstandings that I discovered only through their written work and was able to correct by my red-biro comments.

Correction is to help, not condemn, and is necessary in all subjects.

Dr Bernard Lamb
President, Queen’s English Society 
London SW14

The PM’s ethics

SIR – By all previous standards, the Prime Minister’s position would now be untenable. His continued presence brings shame to the office of Prime Minister and to this great nation. Tory MPs now can't remove him unless party rules are changed.

Simon Malcolm
Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Flying the extra mile

SIR – Full credit to the pilot who helped keep the show on the road by loading baggage. I was a pilot for British airlines for 42 years. It was the norm for most of the crews to do all they could to get passengers where they wanted to go as quickly as possible. We were very conscious that they paid our salaries.

I loaded and unloaded passenger baggage and freight pallets, refuelled, cleaned cabins and toilets, serviced engines and generally did everything legal to keep to schedule. Calming psychiatrically disturbed passengers and dealing with drunken hooligans on board were other duties.

We never expected, and rarely got, recognition from management, but at least I knew I had done my best.

John Eagles
Hopwood, Worcestershire

Smoking solace

SIR – My father was a stretcher bearer in the Second World War. He told me the two requests he was nearly always met with when attending wounded and dying soldiers. Be they comrades or the enemy, smokers or not, they would ask for a cigarette (Letters, June 16). Dad made sure he always had a supply. Sadly, he couldn’t help with the second request when they asked for their mothers.

Throughout the war he had his piano accordion with him and was in much demand. Any money he received for this he posted to Russia to help alleviate the suffering there. Small acts of kindness like this are long forgotten.

Elizabeth Allum
Christchurch, Dorset

SIR – When I reached the summit of Snowdon at Easter in 1971 it was so cold that there were horizontal icicles over a foot long on the railings. A teacher was handing out cigarettes to schoolchildren as a reward for scaling the mountain.

Rob Dorrell
Bath, Somerset

The origins of Shakespeare’s sleeping potions

Olivia Hussey in Franco Zeffirelli’s film of Romeo and Juliet (1968) - Alamy

SIR – Shakespeare would have had no need to use the venom of a puffer fish as inspiration for the sleeping potion given to Juliet by Friar Lawrence in Act 4, Scene 1 of Romeo and Juliet, as a much likelier candidate is close at hand.

Both Atropa belladonna (deadly nightshade) and Scopolia carniolica are in the botanical family Solanaceae, and have a variety of effects when ingested including producing a profound and long-lasting sleep, rightly described by Shakespeare as being “like death”.

They grow in Europe and evidence of their use is found in ancient texts including the Bible, for example in the story of the raising of Lazarus, and, more controversially, Christ’s resurrection.

Today, many will be familiar with the drugs’ other effects, as the active principle, scopolamine, was marketed as Kwells, and used to prevent motion sickness. As a retired anaesthetist, I have often used scopolamine to calm the pre-operative nerves of both adults and children, and have long felt that Shakespeare’s description is so accurate that it must have been based on personal experience.

Dr A J Carter
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Politicians’ quack fixes overburden the NHS

SIR – Every government pledges to reorganise the NHS. They always fail, and the only certain outcome is more regulation, red tape and complexity. Has patient care ever improved as a result of such a reorganisation?

Judith Woods snipes at the NHS, but the NHS is its workforce. Surely her ire should be directed at the generations of politicians who have applied quack fixes for political gain. Why does she not take aim at bureaucratic excesses?

Let’s hope the next “reorganisation” – and it is sure to come – will reduce the administrative burden on NHS staff and not compound their misery.

Robert Ginsburg
Retired consultant anaesthetist
London NW11

SIR – Years ago, I was the director of a busy ear, nose and throat department while also working as a full-time clinician.

To get just one badly needed junior clinician appointed, the application had to be approved by a series of administrators via endless committee meetings, locally and centrally. It was usually rejected because of the cost.

At the same time, new administrative posts were created by administrators without any reference to the clinical staff. At one committee, two new administrators were present. I asked what they had been employed to do and was told: “Save money.” That was more than 30 years ago.

Keith Ferris
London SW1

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.  
ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT   
FAX: 020 7931 2878   
EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk   
FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

