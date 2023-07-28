Letters: Sadiq Khan must be held to account for his war on ordinary motorists

Sadiq Khan at a conference last month

SIR– Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has won his legal battle at the High Court to extend the ultra-low emission zone.

I hope Londoners vote Mr Khan out next year, and that Susan Hall reverses this policy, which is terrible for working-class people.

Christopher Hunt

Swanley, Kent

SIR – Can someone explain exactly what prompted the judge to decide that the writ of the Mayor of London extends beyond his voter base?

Stephen J Bedford

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

SIR – On the same day Mr Khan won his court battle, I received a letter from Transport for London saying that my vehicle “may not meet Ulez standards”.

Even though I had already worked this out for myself, I found it rather amusing, since I live 489 miles away from London and was not thinking of driving there anytime soon.

John Simpson

Kirriemuir, Angus

SIR – For once I find myself in agreement with Sir Tony Blair, on the subject of net zero. He has offered a plain-speaking, common-sense response to this Government’s relentless drive to reduce carbon emissions without regard to the cost.

Why cannot those in government – not just here but around the world – recognise that, while we endure the huge costs and disruption during times of economic uncertainty and fragile peace, China, India and others are pressing on with coal-burning, using the excuse of economic development?

Stephen Howey

Woodford Green, Essex

SIR – Having served as one of Sir Tony’s police protection officers, I’d take his climate change comments seriously if he didn’t spend so much time flying around the globe on private jets.

John Richards

Crowthorne, Berkshire

Wasteful NHS 111

SIR – I am a full-time GP, with more than 30 years’ experience, including working out of hours. I am no dinosaur and welcome new initiatives to improve patient care.

I recently completed a shift providing telephony support for the NHS 111 service. One of the calls was from a patient who had phoned their own surgery with a possible deep-vein thrombosis and was advised to have an urgent assessment. My role was simply to book the appointment at the urgent treatment centre. Another patient made contact following an online consultation for a neck swelling of three weeks, suggesting a six-hour call back. As much as I welcome the income from such work, I do wonder whether 111 is of any real use.

The service is expensive and duplicative. It is time to let 999 do what it does best – that is, deal with accidents and emergencies – while investing the savings in primary care.

Dr Richard Loach

Seaview, Isle of Wight

Shoplifting scourge

SIR – I wholeheartedly agree with your Leading Article (“At liberty to steal”, July 28).

It’s time for shoplifting to be regarded as the serious crime it is, with penalties that reflect the impact it has on retail workers across Britain.

Partners – as we call our employees, since we own the business – face the challenge of shoplifting in our stores on a daily basis, typically from people who make a career of theft, and sometimes even from organised gangs.

Retailers are doing their best to introduce deterrents. Across John Lewis and Waitrose, we have increased security, improved our CCTV and introduced body-worn cameras, alongside a range of covert ways to stop theft. We take our responsibilities seriously and will continue to invest in this critical area.

The issue has become so serious that this simply isn’t enough. We need a more consolidated and consistent approach across government and the police. Everyone has a part to play.

The Scottish government recently introduced the Protection of Workers Act, which makes assaulting a retail worker a stand-alone offence, with tougher sentences acting as an extra deterrent.

If this could be rolled out across Britain, supported by a consistently strong police response, it could be a real game-changer, sending a strong signal that retail crime will not be tolerated anywhere.

Shoplifting is never a victimless crime – it can have a big impact on people working in stores, and also drives up prices for genuine customers. It really is time the Government and police took the urgent and decisive action that the retail industry is crying out for. It’s the very least that Britain’s shop workers deserve.

Dame Sharon White

Chairman, John Lewis Partnership

London SW1

HMRC inertia

SIR – I agree with other correspondents (Letters, July 28) about the dreadful service provided by HMRC.

This week, I spent more than an hour waiting to get through to the corporation tax department – my third attempt – in order to ask for a reply to a question I’d sent in writing in March, regarding our tiny Residents’ Association. I’d managed to get through in May, but was told they did not consider a response “late” until they’d had a letter for eight weeks.

I am also seeking advice on why I have received a personal tax refund twice – once online and once by cheque. I could not find out what to do using the website, and the self-assessment helpline is closed.

I have now resorted to the old-fashioned approach of writing a letter returning the cheque. I asked for confirmation of receipt, but doubt I’ll hear anything.

James Little

Epsom, Surrey

Harvard legacies

SIR – Susie Coen reports on the “unfairness” of legacy admissions to Harvard University.

Although I have never personally benefited from legacy favouritism, I have experienced the very positive impact of legacy admissions at Harvard, which I attended, and at many other leading institutions (including Princeton and Yale) via the experiences of close friends.

Legacy admissions should be encouraged, not frowned upon, for the following reasons.

First, family legacies create a rich fabric of history and perspective for each institution that all students can benefit from and share.

Secondly, every university president I know wants to create a “family” atmosphere at their institution. What better way to do this than to create family legacies over the years, with certain families as the solid foundation?

Thirdly, when times are tough financially or otherwise, family legacies are often the group that make sure an institution can weather the storm. Long live family legacies. There are many more positives than negatives.

Tom Berger

London SW1

Kindness of a star

SIR – I was greatly saddened by the death of Sinéad O’Connor. She was a very different person behind her fame.

In 1991, my 20-year-old daughter, Louise, was suffering from terminal cancer, when she received a phone call from Sinéad out of the blue.

Sinéad had heard of Louise’s illness from some source, probably the press, as we were raising funds for our local hospice. My daughter was a great admirer of her and loved her music.

During this long call, Sinéad invited my daughter to travel to London to spend some time with her. Needless to say, Louise was thrilled.

A few days later, she met Louise at Euston station and, to cut a long story short, Louise had the best week of her short life. They dined, they drank, they danced – but most of all they laughed irreverently. Sinéad was at the height of her fame at this time and found it highly amusing that, when they were out, people were asking for Louise’s autograph. Louise returned home exhausted and happier than I had seen her since her devastating cancer diagnosis.

It didn’t stop there: this lovely, compassionate woman always stayed in touch. She sent Louise wine and flowers and letters right up until her death in 1992.

On Louise’s last visit to London, Sinéad gave my daughter her platinum disc for her song Nothing Compares 2 U and dedicated her Christmas record Silent Night to her.

During all this time, Sinéad never sought any publicity for these acts of love and compassion. Today my thoughts are with two remarkable women who, I have no doubt, will be somewhere still laughing, dancing and singing.

Philip Woolcock

Preston, Lancashire

The delicate art of eating a soft-boiled egg

Let’s get cracking: a sign outside a cafe in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire - Alamy

SIR – Holiday observation has shown that the British decline in standards has now reached the soft-boiled breakfast egg.

We have not quite descended to the Alpine farmers’ level of inserting a thumb into the yolk and sucking it, but the residual egg and shell mess on some plates is unacceptable.

The top of the egg should be removed with a precise knife stroke, leaving the yolk undamaged. A half slice of buttered toast should be cut into six soldiers, the first two at an angle to achieve a point that can break through the vitelline membrane of the yolk. Care must be taken to ensure yolk displacement does not result in overflow. The other soldiers are used as required until the albumen can be whisked out of the shell and the lid with a spoon.

Finally, the lid should be replaced on the empty shell, and the other half of toast consumed with a large spread of marmalade. Somebody has to make a stand.

Malcolm Allen

Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Old-school boozer

SIR – I read with interest John Hopkins’s recollections (Letters, July 27) of the Lamb pub in Swanley village.

I hope he is also familiar with the Jolly Woodman in Beckenham, where he lives. Despite being in a prosperous area, it remains an unspoilt backstreet local that still has its gents’ toilets outside across the courtyard.

It now sells a full range of drinks, but well into the 1970s it only had a beer and wine licence. Many Saturday nights were spent at a friend’s house opposite watching Match of the Day with a takeaway jug of Charrington’s bitter. Pubs and televisions didn’t go together then.

Roger Gentry

Weavering, Kent

SIR – John Hopkins’s rather rueful memories of his “close to perfect” pub struck a chord. As upper sixth formers in the late 1950s, we frequented a local not far from school and thought ourselves at the very cutting edge of youth getting away with breaking the rules – only one or two of us were over 18. There was certainly no food.

Years later, my father, a very senior police officer, told me that the local constabulary had known about us and the pub all along. Rather than fighting underage drinking in the many pubs of the town, their solution was to confine it to one place and warn the publican that access to the public bar and anything stronger than a glass of cider would cost him his licence.

Edward Cartner

Alnwick, Northumberland

SIR – Ellie Harrison, the Countryfile presenter, was shocked by California’s laws on drinking alcohol (report, July 28). In the 1980s, when work took us to the state, my husband was told by a gun-carrying female cop on the beach to pour his can of beer away. Later, in a beach-side shop, he discovered that you could buy a well-known soda label to wrap around your beer can.

Val Harbidge

Cowling, North Yorkshire

