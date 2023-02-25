Letters: Russia will have to be punished for its barbaric assault on Ukraine

A mural depicting Putin opposite the Russian embassy in Riga, Latvia - Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

SIR – I cannot agree with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who warns against punishing Russia when the conflict in Ukraine ends.

No, Russia will have to pay to restore Ukraine to how it was before the illegal invasion – otherwise there is no deterrent against a repeat, in Ukraine or elsewhere.

John Hinchsliff

Longridge, Lancashire

SIR – For the last 12 months Vladimir Putin has threatened the West with nuclear Armageddon to prevent the flow of modern high-tech weaponry to Ukraine’s armed forces.

Nato, in particular, is supplying an ever-increasing amount of ordinance and armour, which is tipping the balance in Ukraine’s favour. Nothing has happened on the nuclear front, and nothing is likely. It is time certain world leaders recognised this.

Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons may not in fact be usable, because they have been poorly maintained for the last 30 years. In any case, to use them, Putin would need to move them hundreds of miles under the glare of Nato intelligence assets. We also learnt this week that Putin’s much vaunted Satan II hypersonic nuclear missile does not work either.

We must give Ukraine everything it needs to prevail and ignore Putin’s bluff and bluster.

Col Hamish de Bretton-Gordon (retd)

Tisbury, Wiltshire

SIR – I would agree with Archbishop Welby if he had said that, when Russia is defeated, its people must deliver Putin to be tried in the international courts, along with his murderous henchmen and soldiers who committed atrocities in Ukraine.

Janet Milliken

Folkestone, Kent

SIR – Welcome debate has begun on the endgame of Russia’s defeat. It must of course pay reparations for the damage inflicted upon Ukraine, and Russian individual and collective brutality must be punished. But what next? With Putin still in power, so-called peace talks are futile, but no postwar Russian regime will be secure unless based on Russian consent.

In securing that, we can learn from our two past failures and (more importantly) from our one major success. German reparations after 1918 merely accumulated resentment at unexpected defeat, and created Hitler. After the Soviet collapse in 1989, chaos was allowed to ensue, and this Putin turned to his advantage.

Very different was the West’s response after 1945 to the defeat of authoritarianism in Germany and Japan. Then, in the most unpromising territory, a secure democratic regime was established in West Germany. The democracies responded, not with triumphalism, but by collaboratively calling out from the Germans the decent and humane conduct that is latent in all societies.

Can the West now replicate 1945? Three approaches would help to prevent war within Russia. First, there would need to be a peaceful, sophisticated campaign inside Russia to undermine Putin’s ongoing hold over public opinion.

Secondly, mobilising opinion on Russia’s residual colonial fringes would help to terminate its empire: here the one-time Soviet citizens of Georgia, Kaliningrad, Moldova, Belarus, Kazakhstan and others could seize their moment, working from several directions to prevent the Russian repression that has hitherto stifled their aspirations.

Thirdly, many Russian democrats and libertarians fled Russia rather than risk torture, poisoning or suicide. They will be central to the civilised postwar regime, and they need cautiously to return so as to help restore their country’s shattered reputation.

Brian Harrison

Oxford

Begum’s fate

SIR – Judith Woods writes that “refusing Shamima Begum British justice sets a dangerous precedent”.

An infinitely more dangerous precedent would be set if Ms Begum were allowed to return to Britain to face trial here. It would remove a key disincentive to all those like-minded souls who might otherwise choose to join terrorist organisations overseas.

It may be harsh, but it is, at times, necessary to make an example.

Richard Longfield

Weston Patrick, Hampshire

SIR – Are my wife and I alone in thinking that this wretched woman has been punished enough, and that the British authorities are now being vindictive? If she were in this country, she could at least be watched.

John McCulloch

Penicuik, Midlothian

A dignified death

SIR – I read with interest the letter (February 24) from Baroness Grey-Thompson and others, who suggest that assisted dying would not remove all suffering at the end of life.

The implication that increased investment in palliative care would solve these problems flies in the face of all evidence, and indeed of the noted palliative care champion Baroness Finlay of Llandaff, who confirmed that it “is not a panacea”.

Rather we need both, to give dying people the option of ending their own lives in the face of great suffering, while ensuring that those who do not want to take that choice can have the very best care. One does not preclude the other: in Oregon over the past 25 years, more than 90 per cent of those who have used the Death with Dignity Act have been enrolled in hospice care.

David Milne KC

London WC1

SIR – My wife died in December 2020 from multiple system atrophy, a comparatively rare condition often called “Parkinson-plus”.

During the last year of her life she was at home, where I looked after her; and on one occasion, when she was taken to hospital, I had to remain with her to tend to her breathing mask, without which she would go to sleep and not wake up. (The condition causes the brain to shut down functions.)

She always said she didn’t want to go to the local hospice, and on particularly difficult days would say: “Just let me go.” Perhaps I was selfish, but after nearly 50 years of marriage I could not do that. However, an open and inclusive discussion – not just around statistics and individual cases – is long overdue on the subject of assisted dying.

John Hinton

East Bergholt, Suffolk

Heat pump costs

SIR – Last year my daughter moved to a house fitted with an air source heat pump (Letters, February 24).

It was recently serviced at a cost of £400. Shortly after, it developed a fault. Eventually someone from the company that carried out the service attended and rapidly replaced a small electrical component. The call-out charge was £200 and the price of the component was listed as £95. This was duly paid. That evening my son-in-law found the packaging for the component, which had been carelessly dropped. It bore a price tag of £17.50.

The fault persists.

Ian Parry

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

SIR – I write in defence of heat pumps.

Ours is 13 years old, serviced yearly and housed in a large downstairs cloakroom, which is warm enough to be used as a drying room on wet days.

The other advantage is that we have no ugly radiators, as we have efficient under-floor heating.

Jacqueline Davies

Faversham, Kent

Probate purgatory

SIR – Not everything the Courts and Tribunals Service probate office does is slow (Letters, February 21). For instance, it cashed my cheque within two days of receipt.

However, I have now been waiting 22 weeks for my late father’s very straightforward probate to be granted.

Trevor Taylor

Brixham, Devon

Motson on the pitch

SIR – John Motson played football for the “Commentators’ XI”, a team that turned out regularly for charity and included well-known names such as Martin Tyler, Alan Parry and Jim Rosenthal.

His team visited Charterhouse School one Sunday and Motty played on the right wing, hugging the touchline effectively and not wasting a pass. He was a delight, “commentating” throughout the match, especially when he had the ball, and he played his part after the game, chatting to the Old Carthusians, his opposition and a generous crowd.

What a wonderful man and a sad loss to football.

Malcolm Bailey

Carlecotes, South Yorkshire

The least family-friendly Macbeth of all time?

Peter O'Toole in his 1980 Macbeth - Lesly HAMILTON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

SIR – Jennifer Lane (Letters, February 24) recalls her mother taking her to see the 1956 Macbeth at the Old Vic, and how Lamb’s Tales from Shakespeare helped her understanding of the plot.

In 1980 I saw the infamously blood-spattered Peter O’Toole version there. Lamb would certainly have warned parents against taking their children to that one.

Tom Stubbs

Surbiton, Surrey

SIR – Thank heavens Puffin has partially backed down over the censorship of Roald Dahl’s books, and will continue to publish the original versions.

Now, however, we will have to witness schools trying to decide whether to use the snowflake editions or the full-fat ones. Couldn’t Puffin just have admitted that it was wrong?

David Watt

Alton, Hampshire

SIR – You report (February 23) that a spokesman for Puffin said it was “not unusual for publishers to review and update language”.

Sir Allen Lane, founder of Penguin Books (1935) and Puffin Books (1940), was asked in the Chatterley trial (1960): “Why in fact did you take the view that you should not publish an expurgated edition?” He replied: “Because it is against our principle. We would not publish a book in an emasculated form. We would only publish it if we were doing what we stated we were doing, that is selling the book as written by the author.”

Anthony Stadlen

London N22

Red-letter day

SIR – It was with some trepidation that I approached my primary school teacher to ask her what she had written in red ink on my work (Letters, February 24).

She replied: “I have written ‘Your writing is illegible’.”

Joan Rogerson

Marlborough, Wiltshire

Sporting sandwich

SIR – I have been following the recent sandwich correspondence with interest. Having spent many years enjoying country sports, either on a horse or on foot, I think the following is the ideal thing to eat at the end of a sporting day.

Lightly toast some white bread and leave to cool. Then apply butter to all corners, spread English mustard on one side and a light smidge of Marmite on the other, and fill with well-cooked streaky bacon. Press the two sides together firmly, cut off the crusts and cut the sandwich into four pieces (to fit into your pocket). Perfection.

Diana Beaumont

Hexham, Northumberland

SIR – The best toasted sandwich is filled with butter, stilton cheese and my homemade rowan jelly.

Isabel Page

Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire

SIR – I am not fussy about what kind of bread my bacon sandwich is made from (Letters, February 24), but I have to have vinegar on it.

Is this a peculiarly Welsh thing?

Colin Drury

Dinas Powys, Glamorgan

