Letters: Royal Mail’s Christmas penny-pinching will drive even more customers away

a Royal Mail sign outside a delivery office in London

SIR – I do wonder about the people running Royal Mail, and what business acumen they demonstrated to secure their roles (“Royal Mail adds Christmas and net zero surcharge to deliveries”, report, September 15).

The company is clearly struggling amid the headwinds created by electronic communications and inflation. Sadly, however, this new plan, which will affect businesses and risk increasing costs to their customers, is not the answer. It will further deter use of the service and worsen the situation. Basic economics suggest that Royal Mail should, if anything, reduce its prices over Christmas. This would at least encourage people to use it. Failing that, a fundamental restructure is required.

Andrew Johnstone

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

SIR – At a time when Royal Mail has so many competitors, meaning it needs to make itself as attractive as possible to customers, it is striking how poor the service has been when we have relied on it recently. I offer three examples.

1. Amazon is usually very good at ensuring that parcels arrive on the day promised. When it used Royal Mail, however, a parcel expected on a Sunday was delivered on a Monday.

2. On a separate occasion when Amazon used Royal Mail, I tracked the item and could see that it was out for delivery. Mid-afternoon, and without explanation, Royal Mail moved delivery to the next day.

3. Last Friday my wife, who is blind, sent off for repair a key piece of electronic equipment that she uses to translate messages and emails on her phone into Braille. As it is so important, she paid for special next-day delivery (by 1 pm). It was not delivered until the following Tuesday. When we complained we got a generic response that did not even deal with the subject of the complaint.

This no longer seems like a company even trying to meet customers’ needs.

Jeff Featherstone

Halifax, West Yorkshire

SIR – Last year, given the absurdly expensive price of sending Christmas cards, I bought one card, photographed it and sent it by email to all my friends and relations with appropriate personal felicitations (Letters, September 13).

They were delighted, and I expect to receive many cards this year sent using the same method.

Sandy Pratt

Storrington, West Sussex

SIR – For many years my wife has telephoned friends in lieu of Christmas cards.

With a long list this requires time and patience, but it is so rewarding to note the brightening responses. We donate the cost of cards and postage to a charity. Recently it has been the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Raymond Jones

Modbury, Devon

SIR – Over the past few years our village Scout movement has developed a slick Christmas card collection and delivery system.

For a small fee they will ensure safe delivery of Yuletide greetings to Churchdown’s large population of just under 11,000.

Dave Alsop

Churchdown, Gloucester

Banning the Bully

SIR – Let us hope that the Prime Minister’s announcement of a ban on the American XL Bully dog breed (report, telegraph.co.uk, September 15) is not just a knee-jerk reaction designed to afford him some much-needed favourable publicity.

Is he aware that there are at least four variants of the American Bully, all of which are potentially dangerous as a result of their lineage? Surely any legislation must encompass all of them, not just the XL.

John Waine

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

SIR – The Kennel Club is being disingenuous in suggesting that no dog is inherently dangerous.

My Labrador is inherently a retriever. That has been bred into him. Traits can be further enhanced by environment and training, but to state that no dog has vicious behaviour bred into it is taking advocacy of canines beyond biological reality.

Sandra Hancock

Exeter, Devon

SIR – Graham Hoyle (Letters, September 15) calls for all dogs to be registered, and makes a comparison with car ownership.

Given that there are an estimated 11 million dogs in Britain, how many more civil servants does Mr Hoyle think would be required to make such a scheme work, and in what time frame? Are we to see a small army of dog wardens hired to patrol the streets and demand proof of ownership and insurance?

We have too much officialdom in this country already.

Ian Jenkins

Hereford

Nurse to the rescue

SIR – I have no reservations about being diagnosed by a nurse practitioner (Letters, September 15).

During a yearly review for an ongoing condition my partner mentioned in passing to the nurse that she had a troublesome mouth ulcer that was slow to heal.

What followed was an immediate referral to the maxillofacial department of our local hospital, which diagnosed cancer. An equally efficient operation was carried out in short order, thankfully with a positive outcome.

A week earlier at a dental appointment, only a mouthwash had been recommended.

John Rattigan

Doveridge, Derbyshire

SIR – In my experience, an appointment with a practice nurse is far easier to obtain than one with a GP.

As Ancilla Shirley (Letters, September 15) rightly points out, such nurses are very experienced diagnosticians; some are authorised to prescribe antibiotics.

They also have immediate access to the duty doctor if required. What more could one ask?

Michael Allisstone

Chichester, West Sussex

SIR – I write as a retired consultant clinician.

Early this year I needed to consult a doctor. I phoned my general practice and, after 20 minutes, was able to get through to a receptionist. She would not accept my conclusions and “vetted” them in detail.

She then arranged a telephone discussion with a nurse for the following week. She also vetted my conclusions before arranging a face-to-face appointment with a doctor two weeks later. This resulted in a blood test and a request to be seen by a consultant clinician at the local hospital.

The request was held for weeks within the system. I did finally have a useful telephone consultation with a consultant – five months after my original phone call.

Keith Ferris

Coxheath, Kent

Climate solutions

SIR – Matt Ridley is incorrect to say that “all solutions are taboo” in climate science (“The public isn’t being told the full truth about the climate threat”, Comment, September 8). To suggest so is antithetical to the principles of the research community and contrary to published evidence.

Since 2015, more than 60,000 research articles or book chapters relating to climate change – a large portion of which are focused on mitigation and adaptation – have been published by Nature’s publisher, Springer Nature, alone.

Lord Ridley’s “whole truth” is sadly lacking from both his own article and the article upon which it is based.

Magdalena Skipper

Editor in chief, Nature

London N1

Caring airlines

SIR – I appreciated the letter from Carol Blackman (“BA compassion”, September 12).

Several years ago, when I was working in Hong Kong, I received a phone call one evening from my brother in Britain, informing me that our mother was seriously ill and had been rushed to hospital in Oxford.

I booked an overnight flight with Cathay Pacific and notified my brother of its arrival time. He agreed to meet me at Heathrow and drive us to the hospital.

On arrival at Heathrow, before disembarking, I was summoned over the intercom to report immediately to the onboard purser. This I did, expecting the worst. My brother had telephoned Cathay and asked them to notify me that our mother had deteriorated overnight, so he was by her bedside and therefore unable to meet me as planned.

I was immediately escorted off the 747 and fast-tracked through immigration. My baggage was collected and I was taken to car reservations, allocated a limo and chauffeur, and driven to the Radcliffe Hospital at best speed – all free of charge.

What fabulous, compassionate and caring service.

Colonel Peter Roberts (retd)

York

Greater recognition for a giant of British film

Richard Attenborough, born a century ago, during filming for his epic, Gandhi (1982) - Alamy

SIR – I was glad to see Simon Heffer’s tribute (Hinterland, September 2) to the late Richard Attenborough on the occasion of his centenary.

Lord Attenborough was a huge figure in British cinema, as both an actor and director. I became familiar with his work as an actor when I was a child, watching Jurassic Park. Despite contemporary claims about the murkier aspects of British history not being fully taught in schools, my GCSE history class was shown his epic Gandhi, which I was able to appreciate some 20 years ago.

I am disappointed that the British Film Institute in London has chosen not to mark Lord Attenborough’s centenary with a season of his films at the BFI Southbank. This neglect is all the more shameful when one considers that he was chairman of the BFI from 1982 to 1992, and a fellow. Upon his 80th birthday, there was such a season; but despite his impeccable progressive credentials, organisations like the BFI now appear to have decided that men such as him should be given less prominence.

The BFI’s royal charter has the stated aim of promoting an appreciation of British cinema, and it should be celebrating the work of someone as important to our film industry as Lord Attenborough was.

Theo Morgan

London W9

A ruined run

SIR – I completed the Great North Run last weekend.

The race was fine, while the massive thunderstorms after I finished were a further endurance test.

However, the avarice of local hotels and other merchants raising prices for the Saturday night accommodation (hotel rooms in Newcastle were more than £300) and even ice creams (£5 for a single “99”) was a blight on Geordie hospitality.

Dr Brian Wareing

Chester

Crowning glory

SIR – Marilyn Farndell’s Coronation chicken need not be “a bit fiddly” (Letters, September 14), or indeed fiddly in any way at all.

Mix together curry powder and mayonnaise (shop-bought is fine), dilute with water or stock, and add a dollop or two of apricot jam.

Tip the chicken pieces into the mayo mixture and stir about. It takes no time or fiddle, and everyone loves it.

Rosemary Morton Jack

Oddington, Oxfordshire

SIR – In answer to Caroline Levy-Cooper’s question (Letters, September 12), I first made the Coronation quiche for the village Coronation party, and have made it several times since for friends and neighbours.

I usually pair it with crushed garlic potatoes and a green salad. Delicious.

Patricia Tyacke

Bungay, Suffolk

Rolling on

SIR – My father knew Charlie Watts (Letters, September 13), as he was his GP in Lewes in the 1970s.

He thought it very funny when Charlie announced that he was going to move out of Lewes, on the grounds that it was too noisy. And him being a drummer.

Robyn Maitland

Sherborne, Dorset

