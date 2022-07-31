Letters: Rishi Sunak’s £10 fine for a missed appointment will not dent the problems of the NHS

Rishi Sunak has said that he will introduce a fine for people who do not turn up for an appointment with an NHS doctor - Getty Images

SIR – Rishi Sunak plans to fine patients £10 for each missed NHS appointment (report, July 31). Will he also fine those patients who never received the letter confirming their appointment, or those whose letter cancelling it was sent out in error? Will persistent “offenders” get black-listed by the NHS and so die untreated?

He seems to have no idea what most of us have to put up with. I despair.

Michael Round

London SW19

SIR – As a GP whose surgery is always overbooked with extra patients needing to be seen urgently, I am quite relieved if the occasional booked patient doesn’t turn up as it is the only way I can even vaguely keep up. This is usually because the patient’s problem has resolved, and the non-attendance allows a slot for an emergency. The time is never wasted.

I would much rather Mr Sunak focused on recovering the money owed by overseas’ visitors, who are not entitled to NHS care but receive it for free nevertheless because no one bothers to chase it.

Dr Fiona Underhill

Woodford Green, Essex

SIR – It’s good to hear that Rishi Sunak is promoting a £10 charge if patients miss NHS appointments without a valid reason. This is long overdue: we cannot have NHS patients treating the system with contempt. But why has no politician raised the matter of a charge for hospital food? Those on universal or pension credit could be exempt, but others could well afford a charge.

The NHS does not just need more money, it needs a radical rethink.

Geoff Neale

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

SIR – How will Rishi Sunak’s planned fine be collected? Past experience shows that the cost of gathering the money would far exceed the amount collected.

Before the NHS, there was a charge for visiting the GP, which not everyone could pay all at once. My GP father then had to employ a debt collector to collect the outstanding amounts – five shillings, or 25p, a lot of money in those days. That is why people only went to the doctor if they were ill.

Gillian Lurie

Westgate-on-Sea, Kent

Story continues

SIR – Mr Sunak’s idea to charge £10 for an NHS appointment no-show is not the answer. Much better to charge £10 upfront when booking the appointment, which would then be refundable to those people such as those on low incomes, the elderly and disabled, as long as they show up.

Chris Thomas

Reading, Berkshire

SIR – In the interests of fairness and transparency, will Mr Sunak introduce a similar fine for every appointment cancelled by a GP or NHS hospital? Over a period of time, it would be interesting to know which group was in credit – the patients or the NHS.

David S Ainsworth

Denton, Lancashire

SIR – Most NHS outpatient appointments cost about £150. A £10 fine for missed appointments for no good reason is far too cheap. A £50 fine would be more realistic.

Yvonne Kirk

Great Sutton, Cheshire

SIR – The concept of paying a fine for a “no-show” GP or hospital appointment is ill-conceived. The response should be to find out why it was missed. Was it because the patient could not make contact by phone to cancel or explain the reason? Was the patient too ill to travel, or had no way to travel to keep the appointment?

More admin would be required to collect fines, and more money wasted.

Dr Rhoda Pippen

Cardiff

SIR – Never mind fines for no-shows at GP appointments, I’d be quite happy to pay £10 just to be able to secure an appointment in the first place.

Peter Harper

Lover, Wiltshire

From breast to chest

SIR – If women who identify as men choose to become pregnant that’s up to them. Perhaps they see themselves as “seahorse” dads – a species where the male goes through pregnancy and childbirth.

But if the term “breastfeeding” (Letters, July 30) is offensive to transgender people, perhaps we should consider the affront to others caused by “chestfeeding”.

Does this not diminish the uniquely female gift of being able to feed your child and obliterate a word that defines a feminine power?

A person could say the colour red is blue or call a cat a dog – that doesn’t make them correct. Some may decide to use the term chestfeeding in a vain attempt to kowtow to an increasingly sensitive and victimised culture – that doesn’t make them correct either. Facts and science can’t be altered to make a group of people feel better.

Breastfeeding is challenging, self-sacrificial, beautiful and something that only a woman can do. A new term can’t and won’t change this.

Emilie McRae

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

SIR – Surely the ultra-woke Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists should be renaming midwives midspouses. Or if that isn’t imposing enough, birthing facilitators?

Cynthia Harrod-Eagles

Northwood, Middlesex

A greenish party

SIR – My best wishes to Carrie and Boris Johnson on the occasion of their much-delayed wedding celebration (report, July 31).

It did make me smile, however, after seeing the pictures of the great and good arriving in their luxury limousines and helicopters, that eco-friendly South African food was apparently on the menu.

Allan Jones

Finchampstead, Berkshire

Larkin’s true love

SIR – In the three essays devoted to Philip Larkin (Review, July 30), I was surprised that nobody mentioned his well-known love of jazz. “I can live a week without poetry but not a day without jazz,” he told one interviewer.

He wrote wittily and shrewdly about the music in his frequent Daily Telegraph columns, which are collected under the title All What Jazz.

Priceless.

Paul Barnes

Norwich

Energy price caps

SIR – Trying to control a global energy market by capping prices (Letters, July 30) is socialism by another name and is doomed to failure. The same applies to taxing the windfalls that some energy suppliers have been enjoying.

What has hurt consumers and hit their pockets hardest (either at the petrol pump or in their energy bill) has been the rate at which prices have risen. If a government caps anything it should be that rate. A good start would be to say that retail prices for fuel, gas and electricity cannot rise by more than inflation in any 12-month period.

This would mean that consumers would not face another hike in their bills in October, and the energy sector would have to decide how to spread the spoils and burdens of volatile world markets among themselves in order to survive and retain customers.

Government is not good at running businesses that need to be productive and efficient to succeed. This is why capitalism will always trump socialism to produce the greater good for the greatest number of people.

John May

Arkesden, Essex

Rail union demands

SIR – As an ex-Father of the Chapel (of this newspaper’s union), I sympathise with the demands of the rail unions (Letters, July 30). However, if union leaders genuinely want to help lower-paid workers they should be negotiating an increase in the minimum wage rather than a percentage increase, which really helps only the better-paid workers.

Chris Barmby

Tonbridge, Kent

SIR – The rail unions insist that there can be no compulsory redundancies, but strike action will make the rail industry less viable as customers will either work from home or use a shared car. In those circumstances, no guarantee can be given over compulsory redundancies.

Legislation must be introduced to ban any group from damaging the economy by holding the country to ransom, at vast cost to the taxpayer.

John Roberts

Esher, Surrey

One direction

SIR – A man may well know the best route to drive from Glasgow to Truro (Letters, July 30), but he’d never admit to taking a wrong turn in Carlisle.

Jo-Ann Rogers

Alsager, Cheshire

A book that returned a centenarian to youth

Precious finds: browsing the second-hand book market on the Southbank, London - Alamy

SIR – Several years ago, while on holiday in Alnwick, a friend rang to say that her father was to be 100 the following day.

Not wishing to miss this auspicious occasion, we rushed to the wonderful local second-hand bookshop (Letters, July 27), and found a book on motorbikes for about £2. We knew his passion for them and it struck us that it probably stemmed from his youth, so we posted it off.

Next morning, I received a very excited phone call from him to say that it was his best-ever birthday present. He was astonished that we had found a book that pictured the very first Vincent motorbike he had ever owned. Glorious happenstance.

D Joy Knight

Scone, Perth

A bubble bath a day keeps the pests at bay

SIR – In 1970 my husband was posted to Oman, so I and our two young children accompanied him. Water was in short supply (Letters, July 30), but bathing them was never a problem as our Goanese cook had rigged up a method of watering his vegetables from the bathroom waste pipe. He said that the children’s Matey bubble bath was “very good to keep pests away”.

He also made perfect meringues, which he cooked for 12 hours in the shade at 45C to 50C.

Margaret Hirst

Cowes, Isle of Wight

SIR – Water companies are starting to impose hosepipe restrictions on their customers. Can I suggest that their customers now impose a bonus ban for the chairman and other senior executives until they have reduced the leaks (Letters, July 30) by 75 per cent?

Geoff Hughes

Andover, Hampshire

SIR – Surely what is needed is a detailed, three-dimensional hydrostatic computer model of the whole UK, variable by season, and able to accommodate future weather changes and to include drainage capacity to facilitate the management of flooding.

When completed, it would inform the development of a nationwide scheme of reservoirs, pipelines, filtration plants and pumping stations, which would ultimately enable our water supplies and drainage systems to be rebalanced, to everyone’s benefit.

All this would take time, money and political commitment. The resultant installation programme may also have to be phased, but given climate change and the current inadequacies in water management, such a scheme is surely more urgently required than certain high-speed rail links, for example.

Michael Allisstone

Sidlesham, West Sussex

SIR – In this very dry weather, may I encourage everyone to put water out for the birds.

W Duncan Ogilvie

Bristol

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk