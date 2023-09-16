Letters: Relying on wind – or the French – is not a sensible energy policy

CBC

On the heels of the first meeting of the Alberta-Ottawa working group, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she recognizes that interim targets need to be in place when it comes to emissions reductions in oil and gas — even if there is yet to be alignment on when and how that should take place.Speaking to host Kathleen Petty on the CBC's West of Centre podcast Thursday, Smith said both levels of government were in alignment on a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. But Smith has long been opposed t