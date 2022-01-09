Letters: real levelling-up means going local

Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

If it is serious about reducing inequality, the government should devolve some of its powers



Phillip Inman strikes exactly the right note on the so-called levelling-up agenda (“It’s hard to ‘level up’ when No 10 is bearing down on us”, Business). If Michael Gove and co focus on structures rather than activity, outputs and outcomes, levelling up will struggle to get off the ground. Let’s also accept that meaningful activities, outputs and outcomes are in any case hard to achieve, given tough economic times, short-term political life cycles and economic and social inequities.

If funding is to be properly channelled to relatively poor regions and localities, a government with less centralised control tendencies would be welcome. Beyond cities and regions with mayors and to avoid the inevitable mess and cost of too much restructuring, maybe it’s time to trust local authorities with regeneration activity and the like. Wouldn’t that be something after more than a decade of devastating cuts to local services? Central government could require local plans, a reporting process and some incentives or curbs, depending on progress. Even better, local people could have some involvement through existing consultation methods and citizen assemblies could be tried out. This approach might just stand a fighting chance of making a real difference.

Steve West

Fordingbridge, Hampshire



Phillip Inman rightly draws attention to the problems with levelling up the north. Some of the problems lie here in Oxford, where donors seemingly queue up to fund new establishments, leading to all sorts of problems with affordable housing and undesirable green-belt development. Sometimes, the investment is very much to the good (there will be soon be millions more invested in vaccinology, for example), but the Oxford/Cambridge/London research and development triangle grows apace while universities elsewhere often struggle to find funds. A combined government and private enterprise initiative to divert research money to, say, Bristol, Birmingham and Sheffield would be welcome, though I cannot see our Oxford-based political establishment agreeing to this, alas.

Don Manley

Oxford



Story continues

Nazi art theft revealed

With Vanessa Thorpe’s interesting article about Pauline Baer de Perignon’s sleuthing to recover her family’s Nazi-looted art, another piece of the jigsaw of wartime art theft falls into place (“The amateur sleuth, the galleries and a fight for family art looted by the Nazis”, News).

I am reading the seminal work on the subject of Nazi art theft and the fate of Europe’s treasures in the Second World War, The Rape of Europa by Lynn H Nicholas. It must have been an influence on the making of the film The Monuments Men because so many events recorded in the book are portrayed in the film. The book is a masterwork of research, explaining the convoluted schemes to illegally acquire much of the patrimony of the conquered nations of Europe. It also explains the Allied programme for rescue, repatriation and restitution by “the monuments men” and their work with museum curators in the liberated nations.

There are many unrecovered treasures from the period that perhaps will come to light, not least because of the diligent and persistent endeavours of people such as Pauline Baer de Perignon.

Paul F Faupel

Somersham, Cambridgeshire



The wrong trousers?

Your piece about school uniforms in Kerala was informative and insightful (“Unisex school uniforms come to Kerala. But some parents aren’t happy…”, World). It was also instructive, inadvertently, in illustrating gender-based assumptions in supposedly non-gendered thinking. Why is it that “unisex” and “gender-neutral” clothing is nearly always based on what is worn traditionally by boys/men? Obvious answers will refer to the disinhibiting practicality for girls and the need to disrupt the tendency to equate power and capability with items worn by boys. They are liberating interventions in the context of sexism.

Just as there is nothing inherently male about trousers, there is nothing inherently female about a skirt or dress. Despite greater sensitivities about gender fluidity, gender-neutral clothing is still modelled on “male” norms. If we conceive of unisex clothing in terms of what girls must wear, and model gender-neutral clothing on what boys have worn, we should not be surprised if our children learn a lopsided message.

Paul McGilchrist

Colchester, Essex



The politics of Covid

In his interview with Robin McKie, infectious diseases expert Professor Mark Woolhouse makes a valid public health observation (“Britain got it wrong on Covid: long lockdown did more harm than good, says scientist”, News). However, what is missing is the political dimension of the decision-making process. While it was obvious in March 2020 that the global public health machinery was mobilised to combat the pandemic it had prepared for, rather than the one it was presented with, for the UK government to have admitted this would have shone a light on the consequences of its policies over the previous 10 years.

Care homes should have been fortified, with enough skilled staff to safeguard residents. To have done so would have laid bare the working conditions, low pay and zero-hours contracts that facilitated the spread of Covid among those least able to cope. Infected patients were returned to care homes because the NHS had been so poorly funded that there was no slack in the system. While labour deregulation led to infected people having to continue working and concomitant poverty resulting in vulnerable people living in multi-generational households. All this overseen by a government (and party) whose inability to manage anything is only eclipsed by its willingness to lie.

David Hoare

Kingston, Lewes, Sussex



Eleven years of council cuts

Anne McElvoy’s interesting piece on Keir Starmer omits any reference to local government, which has suffered significantly over the last 11 years and faces more cuts (“Starmer is making headway, but has he got enough to worry the Tories?”, Comment). Councils are facing the prospect of having to continue to reduce staffing and services across the communities they struggle to support. It’s time the media began to cover the damage being inflicted by the government in this area of public policy.

Jeremy Beecham

Newcastle City Council

Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne



Yes sir, no sir

I’m a great admirer of Sir Lindsay Hoyle. He has made the role of Speaker of the House of Commons his and continued to assert the independence of the office. He’s right to support Tony Blair’s knighthood – his support for George Bush over Iraq was a serious error of judgment, but there is still a worthy legacy, not least peace in Northern Ireland. However, Hoyle’s suggestion that all former prime ministers should be knighted (News) is surely a step too far: “Arise, Sir Boris” – no, thank you!

Ian Ferguson

Thornton Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire

