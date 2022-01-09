Letters: real levelling-up means going local

<span>Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

If it is serious about reducing inequality, the government should devolve some of its powers

Phillip Inman strikes exactly the right note on the so-called levelling-up agenda (“It’s hard to ‘level up’ when No 10 is bearing down on us”, Business). If Michael Gove and co focus on structures rather than activity, outputs and outcomes, levelling up will struggle to get off the ground. Let’s also accept that meaningful activities, outputs and outcomes are in any case hard to achieve, given tough economic times, short-term political life cycles and economic and social inequities.

If funding is to be properly channelled to relatively poor regions and localities, a government with less centralised control tendencies would be welcome. Beyond cities and regions with mayors and to avoid the inevitable mess and cost of too much restructuring, maybe it’s time to trust local authorities with regeneration activity and the like. Wouldn’t that be something after more than a decade of devastating cuts to local services? Central government could require local plans, a reporting process and some incentives or curbs, depending on progress. Even better, local people could have some involvement through existing consultation methods and citizen assemblies could be tried out. This approach might just stand a fighting chance of making a real difference.
Steve West
Fordingbridge, Hampshire

Phillip Inman rightly draws attention to the problems with levelling up the north. Some of the problems lie here in Oxford, where donors seemingly queue up to fund new establishments, leading to all sorts of problems with affordable housing and undesirable green-belt development. Sometimes, the investment is very much to the good (there will be soon be millions more invested in vaccinology, for example), but the Oxford/Cambridge/London research and development triangle grows apace while universities elsewhere often struggle to find funds. A combined government and private enterprise initiative to divert research money to, say, Bristol, Birmingham and Sheffield would be welcome, though I cannot see our Oxford-based political establishment agreeing to this, alas.
Don Manley
Oxford

Nazi art theft revealed

With Vanessa Thorpe’s interesting article about Pauline Baer de Perignon’s sleuthing to recover her family’s Nazi-looted art, another piece of the jigsaw of wartime art theft falls into place (“The amateur sleuth, the galleries and a fight for family art looted by the Nazis”, News).

I am reading the seminal work on the subject of Nazi art theft and the fate of Europe’s treasures in the Second World War, The Rape of Europa by Lynn H Nicholas. It must have been an influence on the making of the film The Monuments Men because so many events recorded in the book are portrayed in the film. The book is a masterwork of research, explaining the convoluted schemes to illegally acquire much of the patrimony of the conquered nations of Europe. It also explains the Allied programme for rescue, repatriation and restitution by “the monuments men” and their work with museum curators in the liberated nations.

There are many unrecovered treasures from the period that perhaps will come to light, not least because of the diligent and persistent endeavours of people such as Pauline Baer de Perignon.
Paul F Faupel
Somersham, Cambridgeshire

The wrong trousers?

Your piece about school uniforms in Kerala was informative and insightful (“Unisex school uniforms come to Kerala. But some parents aren’t happy…”, World). It was also instructive, inadvertently, in illustrating gender-based assumptions in supposedly non-gendered thinking. Why is it that “unisex” and “gender-neutral” clothing is nearly always based on what is worn traditionally by boys/men? Obvious answers will refer to the disinhibiting practicality for girls and the need to disrupt the tendency to equate power and capability with items worn by boys. They are liberating interventions in the context of sexism.

Just as there is nothing inherently male about trousers, there is nothing inherently female about a skirt or dress. Despite greater sensitivities about gender fluidity, gender-neutral clothing is still modelled on “male” norms. If we conceive of unisex clothing in terms of what girls must wear, and model gender-neutral clothing on what boys have worn, we should not be surprised if our children learn a lopsided message.
Paul McGilchrist
Colchester, Essex

The politics of Covid

In his interview with Robin McKie, infectious diseases expert Professor Mark Woolhouse makes a valid public health observation (“Britain got it wrong on Covid: long lockdown did more harm than good, says scientist”, News). However, what is missing is the political dimension of the decision-making process. While it was obvious in March 2020 that the global public health machinery was mobilised to combat the pandemic it had prepared for, rather than the one it was presented with, for the UK government to have admitted this would have shone a light on the consequences of its policies over the previous 10 years.

Care homes should have been fortified, with enough skilled staff to safeguard residents. To have done so would have laid bare the working conditions, low pay and zero-hours contracts that facilitated the spread of Covid among those least able to cope. Infected patients were returned to care homes because the NHS had been so poorly funded that there was no slack in the system. While labour deregulation led to infected people having to continue working and concomitant poverty resulting in vulnerable people living in multi-generational households. All this overseen by a government (and party) whose inability to manage anything is only eclipsed by its willingness to lie.
David Hoare
Kingston, Lewes, Sussex

Eleven years of council cuts

Anne McElvoy’s interesting piece on Keir Starmer omits any reference to local government, which has suffered significantly over the last 11 years and faces more cuts (“Starmer is making headway, but has he got enough to worry the Tories?”, Comment). Councils are facing the prospect of having to continue to reduce staffing and services across the communities they struggle to support. It’s time the media began to cover the damage being inflicted by the government in this area of public policy.
Jeremy Beecham
Newcastle City Council
Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne

Yes sir, no sir

I’m a great admirer of Sir Lindsay Hoyle. He has made the role of Speaker of the House of Commons his and continued to assert the independence of the office. He’s right to support Tony Blair’s knighthood – his support for George Bush over Iraq was a serious error of judgment, but there is still a worthy legacy, not least peace in Northern Ireland. However, Hoyle’s suggestion that all former prime ministers should be knighted (News) is surely a step too far: “Arise, Sir Boris” – no, thank you!
Ian Ferguson
Thornton Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies latest Bayern player to test positive for COVID-19

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich says Canadian star Alphonso Davies has joined the list of players to test positive for COVID-19. The Bundesliga club says the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton is well and self-isolating at home. Other players to have tested positive include Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards. Assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also self-isolating after a positive test. Bayern returned to training

  • Canada Soccer cancels January camp, training match over COVID-19 concerns

    Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida. The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window. Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Maple Leafs place struggling Nick Ritchie on waivers

    The Maple Leafs have a surplus of forwards, leaving Nick Ritchie as the odd man out.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a