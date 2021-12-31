Letters: Readers discuss holiday generosity, Kansas City litter, Missouri puppy mills

Sweet surprise

I thought this kind gesture was well worth mentioning: I was at the Hy-Vee in Gladstone and the gentleman in front of me paid for my groceries (last-minute shopping for Christmas dinner), which I figure came to about $15 or $20.

I appreciated his generosity. It was so considerate. There are really still nice people out there.

- Pauletta Gipson, Kansas City

Not leadership

I am thankful that the politicians opposing proven methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants were not around when the children of my generation were threatened with the devastating effects of polio. They should be ashamed of themselves.

- Donald Brown, Liberty

Such a mess

It’s very sad when our out-of-town guests notice our trashy city. Every highway — county, state and federal — is full of trash in the median strip and on the roadside. Who is responsible for cleaning it up? Obviously, fines don’t work and posting signs saying families or groups will clean up don’t work. What does?

There will always be trashy people, so Kansas City needs to do something different. We traveled across the country, and Missouri was absolutely the trashiest state. If you don’t agree, travel down Interstate 70 or U.S. 50 and try to count the pieces of trash.

- Joanne Sutherland, Lone Jack

Here’s to more

Kudos to The Kansas City Star for Wednesday’s front-page story “Mr. Fix It.” It was so refreshing to read the inspiring story of Robert Flores and how he was able to turn personal tragedy into a positive, a life changer for many.

So much of what we read deals with violence and shows human beings at their worst. Here we find an uplifting story about a man’s selflessness and the impact a single man can have in the community. There are good people out there doing good things. We don’t usually read about them.

Thank you for the inspiration. May we see many ripple effects. We can all use a handyman like Mr. Flores.

- Rosemary Pappert, Roeland Park

Reverse that

It is odd that the Republican-controlled Missouri legislature is looking at a bill that would require restaurants and concert venues to serve the unvaccinated. (Dec. 28, 1A, “Bills to watch as Missouri legislature session set to begin”) However, it’s been a Republican cause for years to allow bakeries to refuse to make wedding cakes for LGBTQ individuals.

Story continues

- Wili McKinney, Lenexa

Trump has it right

I saw on the news that Donald Trump announced he got the booster shot. This intelligent and sensible decision (which seems to be a rarity for him) was greeted with boos from his audience at a recent rally. It sure says a lot about some of his supporters’ recognition of sensibility and intelligent behavior.

- R. Lorraine Steed, Kansas City

For dogs’ welfare

Last month, Kansas City’s Wayside Waifs took in 73 puppies and dogs after a USDA-licensed dog breeder in Iowa was forced to surrender more than 500 animals kept in horrible conditions. Many were sick and injured, receiving no veterinary care and forced to live in their own waste. Their only job was to produce puppies for pet stores.

Even more egregious, the U.S. Department of Agriculture knew of these conditions and has the authority and responsibility to ensure commercially bred dogs are being provided “humane care.” Rather than protect these dogs, the agency’s policy is to ignore violations of law — even when dogs are dying. Locally, the Humane Society of the United States’ “Horrible Hundred” list notes that Missouri has been the state with the most puppy mills for nine years running.

Our lawmakers need to do more for these vulnerable animals. A new federal bill, Goldie’s Act, is named for a golden retriever who died at this Iowa puppy mill because the agency responsible for protecting her failed to do so. Goldie’s Act would help protect these animals by requiring more frequent and meaningful inspections, confiscation of suffering animals, monetary penalties for violations and sharing of information with local law enforcement.

I urge Rep. Emanuel Cleaver to co-sponsor Goldie’s Act, which would ensure that the USDA is enforcing the law and would end the unspeakable cruelty taking place in puppy mills.

- Robert White, Lone Jack