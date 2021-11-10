Letters: Readers discuss Colin Powell’s example, phones in school and KC barbecue

Sound policy

Johnson County continues to grow and is a place where people want to live. Residents have been clear about the need to create conditions that improve their health. A healthier county is important to the economic vitality of our cities. It attracts businesses and families.

To become a healthier community, all residents must have access to good health care. Affordable health insurance allows for preventive care at lower cost and prevents hospitalizations and deaths.

When people leave conditions unmanaged because they cannot afford an office visit or prescription, their health is impaired. When you wait until you have to go to the emergency room, it burdens an already stretched health care system.

Affordable health insurance coverage is available. Since Nov. 1, consumers can take advantage of improved financial assistance for high-quality health care plans when they enroll through HealthCare.gov. Now is the time to compare plans and get enrolled.

Open enrollment deadline is extended until Jan. 15. For coverage to start Jan. 1, you must enroll by Dec. 15.

Visit HealthCare.gov to enroll 24/7. For assistance, call the Marketplace call center at 1-800-318-2596 (TTY is 855-889-4325). Locally, you can contact United Way of Greater Kansas City by dialing 211 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.

- Sanmi Areola, Director, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Olathe

What a contrast

In switching between two stations to watch Colin Powell’s memorial service Friday, I noticed two things. The service was conducted with the full measure of the grace, dignity and reverence Powell had earned, and richly deserved, throughout his lifetime. He was the personification of an American patriot, the definition of a hero.

Second, including the TV coverage before and after the service, I never heard the name of the disgraced most recent ex-president. This is altogether proper and fitting, as he has disqualified himself from ever being mentioned in the same universe as Colin Powell, President Joe Biden and all other presidents, at the very least.

- Gene Troehler, Overland Park

Reasonable rules

High school students should have restrictions on their phones at school.

Many kids my age would likely say that they would like to have fewer restrictions on their phones in school, but I am not so much for that. That is not to say that I don’t think kids should have phones in school at all — they should just be restricted a little.

I experienced an example of a school going overboard with phone restrictions is at my old school. There, you were required to put your phone into a bucket in the main office at the beginning of the day. Then, at the end of the day, you grabbed it on your way out. The reason I think this policy is overboard is because kids won’t have their phones on them all day. What if there is an emergency?

Now, on the flip side, imagine a school that had no restrictions on phones. That would be chaos. Kids would be on their phones constantly throughout classes.

Schools shouldn’t have to fully restrict phones, but at the same time they shouldn’t have no restrictions. It’s about balance.

- Cooper Riddle, Kansas City

List incomplete

How can you vote on the best Kansas City barbecue when the best is missing from the list? (Nov. 7, 2A, “What’s your favorite BBQ?”) Scott’s Kitchen is one of the only true competition-style barbecue restaurants in the area. Q39, Slap’s BBQ and Scott’s Kitchen are some of the few serving great barbecue consistently.

- Mark Martinez, Smithville