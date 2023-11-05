Letters: The public needs clarity on how extremism is defined and policed

Graffiti sprayed on a railway bridge in Golders Green, north London, an area with a prominent Jewish population - PA/Yui Mok

SIR – I note that, following the chants of “jihad” during protests in London (report, October 22), the Metropolitan Police was advised by “specialist counter-terrorism officers” with “particular knowledge in this area” (and also, reportedly, as regards flags that were waved on the same day).



Who are these specialists? For example, if they come from the Muslim community, the appearance of bias may arise (which is not saying that they are or may be biased), just as it would if those officers were Jewish.



This concern is heightened when one reads that Mohammed Kozbar, chair of the Finsbury Park mosque and deputy-general of the Muslim Council of Britain – a man who has praised the founder of Hamas – advises the Crown Prosecution Service as part of a “scrutiny panel” on hate crime (report, October 29).



Surely it would be wise for the Government to call for further information on these matters, so that the use of such “specialists” and “advisers” might be subjected to the most intense scrutiny. Only then might public concern about the advice these bodies are receiving be allayed.



Richard Benny

Cobham, Surrey

SIR – The Government is promising renewed action to tackle the problem of extremism (report, October 29). Its 2015 counter-extremism strategy defines extremism as “vocal or active opposition to our fundamental values”.



We should remember that, throughout history, most advances in our fundamental values were brought about because individuals or small groups of people expressed views that were different from the established ideas of the day. Women would not have won the vote without the suffragettes’ use of vocal and active opposition to entrenched attitudes.



One should never try to pass laws that make ideas, beliefs or emotions illegal, because what is considered wrong today may be considered right tomorrow – and such laws are difficult to enforce. Attacking people or property (or obstructing the highway) are already criminal offences, and the use of words to encourage others to commit such acts is also a crime.



Politicians should stop making new, dangerous laws. The police and courts should enforce our existing ones.



Malcolm Morrison

Swindon, Wiltshire



Story continues

Merry Giftmas

SIR – An email from a well-known retailer tells me that “gifting season” is almost upon us. Why not just rename it spending season? And of course – no mention of Christmas.



Claire Punt

Hathersage, Derbyshire

SIR – On November 1 I was informed by a television advertisement that “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”. Are we really that desperate?



Bob Hart

Newark, Nottinghamshire

HMRC dilemma

SIR – John Prescott’s receipt of a demand from HMRC for immediate payment for £0.00 (Letters, October 29) creates an interesting dilemma.



Rather than spend hours on the phone trying to speak to a human being or locate an open bank, I would send a cheque for the full amount by special delivery. HMRC would have to sign for this, providing future proof if this is needed.



Dr Robert McKinty

Darlington, Co Durham

SIR – I am the lead trustee for a small trust. Last year HMRC’s rules changed, and although there is no income from the trust, I am obliged to complete a tax return. Last week I received the tax calculation for the trust from HMRC. It is a single sheet of A4, but “£0.00” appears 68 times. The conclusion at the bottom is: “Total tax due: £0.00”.



I’m pleased that this is the same as I had already declared in August.



Dr Roger J Kellett

Edinburgh

SIR – Last week two brown envelopes arrived on consecutive days, both from HMRC. The first stated I had underpaid tax by £28; the second claimed I had overpaid tax by £11.



Presumably one letter was sent from a home “worker” and the other from an office employee, and never the twain shall meet.



Mary E Williams

Aston Rowant, Oxfordshire



Music to ears

SIR – It comes as no surprise that younger listeners are turning to the likes of Boom Radio (report, October 29). The music played is superior to most of today’s offerings.



BBC Radio 2 has become a talk rather than music station. On the breakfast show, for example, the news, traffic and sports reports take up a large portion of the programme, and that’s before the endless stream of guests with something to promote.



Add to this the “banter” between the presenters (they seem not to have learnt that when two people are speaking no one is listening) and the interminable plugging of other shows and BBC Sounds, and there is little time left for any actual music.



On Boom Radio the presenters do little more than introduce the music, resulting in much more entertainment. My own recommendation would be Radio Caroline Flashback, where often there is not even a presenter and, apart from the occasional plug for a sponsor, no advertisements.



Trevor Joyce

Canterbury, Kent



A holiday challenge to find a postage stamp

A Mongolian postage stamp from 1982, in a series showing the history of the bicycle - alamy

SIR – It is the tradition of my family to send me a postcard when they go on trips (Letters, October 29), using a stamp from the country they visit.



It has now become a challenge, and they are often posted at Heathrow because finding a stamp has proved impossible. Another simple pleasure disappearing – although I suspect the search has become a feature of their holiday.



Suzanne Jennings

Fakenham, Norfolk

SIR – In response to Angela Broad (Letters, October 29), I understand from looking around antique postcard fairs that the stamp goes on the side with the view in France, and the side with the address in the UK.



I don’t have the problem of deciding on which side to place the stamp, as I never stop writing until I reach the bottom-right corner, and therefore an envelope is needed. The stamp may cost a little more, but my postcard recipients get a full account of my activities.



Roger Ludgate

Slough, Berkshire

SIR – Angela Broad asks why postcards have gone out of fashion. One reason is that you can send your own, self-curated card from your mobile, using specific software.



Ms Broad could use her own photograph and stick on a digital stamp, and her card will be in Australia in less than three days – sent as a physical card from Sydney and delivered to her relation’s door by the Australian postal service.



Nick Trevor

London SW4

SIR – Seaside promenades were once littered with postcard displays, and I enjoyed selecting cards to send to friends and relatives.



Nowadays I obtain pleasure in seeking old, used postcards of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s from second-hand shops.



The nostalgic messages, mostly written in ink, provide a lovely snapshot of the holidays of yesteryear. These fascinating texts include details on journeys, accommodation and family activities. They seem more heartfelt than the texts and selfies of today; the senders put more thought and love into their communication.



Tony Manning

Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire



New walking

SIR – The young are always amazed to think they have invented something new (“TikTok users invent a new craze… walking”, report, October 29).



Not so. I have been “silent walking” for 50 years accompanied by my dogs. I have never eulogised about the benefits; it is just what I do.



Nick Kester

Wattisfield, Suffolk



Welsh speed limits

SIR – The 20mph speed limits in Wales (Letters, October 29) should only have been imposed where there was a previous 30mph limit – near a school, a health facility or public place such as a village hall. But this would have required the government guidance to be read and applied correctly.



The problem is that local authorities in Wales control what happens and where. From my past experience working with civil servants in the Senedd and with local government functionaries, the former usually try to be reasonable but the latter group takes the easiest route to implement legislation and ignores the accompanying guidance, unless it happens to suit.



In my village there has never been a 30mph limit; there is no school or doctor surgery; the village hall is down a lane away from the main road; the church is only used occasionally. Yet we have road signs paid for by the Welsh government indicating all the variations of speed limit, some in the incorrect place, simply because the local authority would not consider individual villages’ responses to its “consultation”, and it isn’t its own money funding the project.



In some local villages, signs have been removed, painted over or turned to face the hedges. That has not happened here – yet.



Stuart Geddes

Monmouth

SIR – It is interesting that John Pritchard (Letters, October 29) will not enjoy seeing Wales now that he has to travel at a safe speed of 20mph (a speed at which no one should die or be seriously injured should a collision occur), when his home village of Ingatestone in Essex has been successful in campaigning for the very same safe speed limit in order to protect its residents and road users.



Nicola Foster

Chelmsford, Essex



Restaurant largesse

SIR – George Bastin’s letter (October 22) concerning the issue of bill-splitting in a restaurant reminded me of an occasion 20 years ago in London.



My husband and I were standing outside a busy Italian restaurant with my daughter and her now-husband, studying the displayed menu. The owner hurried outside to say that he had room for us and, because there were no set prices, we should pay what we felt the meal was worth.



The restaurant was busy, the staff were friendly and helpful, the choice was excellent and so was the dinner – a thoroughly enjoyable experience.



Did we pay what we thought the meal was worth? Given the warmth of the welcome and the extremely pleasurable dining, we paid more generously than we would have done in a similar restaurant with set charges.



Few people choose to reward good hospitality with stinginess.



Hilary Read

Rothwell, Northamptonshire

SIR – What is wrong with each couple or person asking for separate checks, which is quite the norm here?



Most restaurants are happy to oblige, no one has to do calculations, and staff find the tips are usually bigger.



Ann Chalk

East Hampstead, New Hampshire, United States



Fashion sense

SIR – Jean Routledge (Letters, October 29) asks how the 2 per cent of the population who have green eyes should choose clothes to match.



Of more importance to me is how the 8 per cent of British men with colour blindness can choose clothes to match anything. This might explain the reaction I sometimes get to my (apparently bright) red jumpers.



William T Nuttall

Rossendale, Lancashire



