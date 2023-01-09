Letters: Patients are at risk because GPs no longer fulfil the core duties of the job

Letters to the Editor
·8 min read
More than 1.3 million people are currently waiting more than a month to see their GP - pa/Anthony Devlin
More than 1.3 million people are currently waiting more than a month to see their GP - pa/Anthony Devlin

SIR – When I started, general practice was considered the jewel in the crown of the NHS. Now politicians are openly talking about its end and proposing that primary care doctors become salaried NHS employees rather than being trusted to run their own practices as independent contractors. Anybody thinking they will get more out of doctors this way is deluded.

Regrettably, it is Conservative governments that have done the real damage. When general practice was at its absolute best, they utterly failed to value what we were doing. Worse, they imposed a contract based on a bogus theory of competition, and GPs sold their souls in order to control budgets, cream off perks and push around other parts of the service, including our hospital colleagues.

This was followed by increasing numbers of targets, incentives, appraisals and bribes, which had nothing to do with patient care. Even clinical decision making became affected by money. Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is right that general practice finances are “murky”.

The core parts of the job – answering the phone, being available, seeing patients in person, haring out to emergencies, offering continuity and therefore having the affection and trust of your patients (the biggest perk of the lot) – are all less important now. No wonder nobody wants to do it anymore.

So many GPs are opting to work just two or three days a week. Four younger full-time partners in my former practice left the job for good to do other work. What on earth have the British Medical Association and Royal College of General Practitioners been doing all this time?

I am in no doubt that general practice harmed me, but I am now concerned that the lack of it will harm those I love.

Simon Harper
Truro, Cornwall

SIR– Before GPs tell patients go to hospital by bus (“Catch a bus to hospital if you suffer a heart attack, say GPs”, report, January 7), they should check that there is a bus service.

In our village there is no bus service to a hospital, or to anywhere else for that matter.

Jonathan Longstaff
Buxted, East Sussex

SIR – Last Thursday I saw my GP for a blood test, an electrocardiogram and a consultation. On Friday at 10am the surgery rang to tell me it had the results of the tests and to pack a bag and go to the Cumberland Infirmary.

I did as I was told and went to the same day emergency care (SDEC) department, where I was expected and given a room, seen by nurses, and had tests, X-rays, an iron infusion and discussions with nurses and specialists. A plan of action was formed to help me get better. Throughout the day I was treated with care, humour, kindness and professionalism.

No fault could be found. I was very lucky. The SDEC system works.

Janet Stukins
Wigton, Cumbria

Tanks for Ukraine

SIR – I was pleased to learn that Germany is to send armoured vehicles to assist the Ukrainians in retaining their freedom (“West’s about-turn with pledge to roll out heavy-duty firepower upgrade for Ukraine”, report, January 6).

The dispatch of Marder tanks is not just important in terms of materiel, it is also of historical significance. The first Marder tanks were developed specifically by Nazi Germany for the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. It is a measure of our changing world that these successor vehicles are being sent to Ukraine 81 years after Operation Barbarossa.

Berlin is sending a powerful message and underlining its post-war credentials as a defender of sovereign states against barbaric aggression.

Dr Michael A Fopp
Soulbury, Buckinghamshire

Duke’s Taliban boast

SIR– As a former soldier I used to have much admiration for the Duke of Sussex (Letters, January 7), particularly his dedication to supporting wounded military personnel and his enthusiasm for the Invictus Games.

Sadly, though, his silly public claim that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his service in Afghanistan has caused all that to evaporate. One thing soldiers never do is boast of the number of enemy they have killed. It’s just not done.

Charles Jackson
Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Beckett in wartime

SIR – How pleasing to learn about the recordings of Samuel Beckett, which Professor James Knowlson has made available at the University of Reading (Arts, January 3). They will be invaluable for broadening our understanding of Beckett, something to which Professor Knowlson’s outstanding scholarship has contributed for many years.

This is the centenary of the year in which Beckett was admitted to Trinity College Dublin – an event we will be commemorating in Trinity’s French department. We are particularly mindful of Beckett’s unhesitating dedication to France with war on the horizon. As he wrote to his friend Tom McGreevy on April 18 1939: “If there is a war, as I fear there must be soon, I shall place myself at the disposition of this country.”

If the impact of the Second World War on his work is now well established, it is his dedication to France, both through his role in the Resistance and at the Irish Hospital in the “Capital of the Ruins”, St-Lô, which bears particular testimony to Beckett’s humanity and courage. If Ireland was politically neutral, Beckett was not.

But we might also remember his close friend and literary collaborator, Alfred Péron, who came to Trinity on the exchange programme with the École normale supérieure, which the department still enjoys. It was Péron who recruited Beckett into the Resistance network, Gloria. Imprisoned in Mauthausen concentration camp, he died shortly after his release on May 1 1945. Such was the horror of war experienced so personally by Beckett.

Dr Sarah Alyn Stacey
Trinity College Dublin

SIR – My father, Reggie Rowan, who attended Portora Royal School (Letters, January 5) in the 1890s, 30 years before Beckett, would tell how another famous alumnus was erased from the school honours board in disgrace. His name was Oscar Wilde.

I believe it was restored later.

Ann Willmott
Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Fight against poverty

SIR – Somewhere in history we made a wrong turn: we institutionalised poverty. There are always people who reject this social apartheid and get involved in politics and social change, and in creating welfare states. But they still seem unable to get beyond replacing poverty with dependency.

It is a crying shame that if you come from a social-housing background, your chances of getting the good jobs and the best education are poor, with only about 2 per cent ever getting the leg-up that goes with education.

The coming year will present many problems requiring our attention. But once again it’s poverty that raises its ugly head and threatens to spread out beyond its usual base. We must put this at the top of our list.

Now is the time to support people caught in poverty and not let impoverishment and homelessness soak into the lives of those who could avoid it. Poverty is an aberration, a regretful piece of social engineering – something of which we now must cleanse ourselves. Let’s start today.

Lord Bird
Editor-in-Chief, The Big Issue
London SW1

Eton’s success

SIR – Discussing whether it is a “major” or “minor” public school, Andrew Wauchope (Letters, January 6) observes that Sherborne was not acknowledged in the 1868 Public Schools Act, but omits to mention that the Act followed the 1861 Clarendon Commission – created because of poor teaching and administration at a small college near Slough, known as Eton.

Perhaps Sherborne’s omission from the Act and Eton’s inclusion was due to the latter being such a young school, having only been founded in 1440 by Henry VI, so needing more time to establish itself than Sherborne, founded in 705 by St Aldhelm.

My alma mater, The King’s School, Canterbury, founded in 597 by St Augustine, had eight years to recover from its centenary celebrations before Sherborne was founded. Will Eton be a success? It may be too early to say.

Tim Bidwell
Steyning, West Sussex

Classic fail

SIR – In 1951 I failed my driving test because I did not present myself in a roadworthy car (Letters, January 7). It was a beautiful Riley Adelphi with a preselector gearbox.

Arthur Catterall
Loughton, Essex

Arts Council cuts are killing opera in Britain

David Thomas in a Glyndebourne Touring Opera production of Don Giovanni in 1993
David Thomas in a Glyndebourne Touring Opera production of Don Giovanni in 1993

SIR – As one of many British singers who are indebted to Glyndebourne Touring Opera, I was so sad to read that it will be unable to tour this year (“‘Devastating’ cuts force Glyndebourne to call off tour”, report, January 7).

In the 1970s I toured the country with Glyndebourne, English National Opera and Welsh National Opera. We played to packed houses in Manchester, Birmingham, Southampton, Nottingham, Norwich and Oxford.

It was an invaluable experience for a young singer recently out of music college. The performances were especially well received by audiences who were unable to travel to London or Sussex or Cardiff.

We train so many wonderful young singers in this country; where will they go? Probably to Germany where the arts are still considered an important part of life rather than an unnecessary extravagance.

I profoundly hope that Arts Council England will reconsider its destructive policies.

Felicity Lott
Bishopstone, East Sussex

SIR – It is very bad news indeed that Arts Council England cuts have caused Glyndebourne to cancel its tour.

I thought one of Arts Council England’s jobs was to bring music to rural areas. Glyndebourne’s tour to Norwich in November last year was wonderful. Its performances are always well supported and rapturously received.

How can Arts Council England justify this myopic and damaging strategy?

Sue Mason
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.  
ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT   
FAX: 020 7931 2878   
EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk   
FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

Latest Stories

  • Handmade Christmas presents and decorations boost Hobbycraft sales

    Hobbycraft revealed that total sales grew by 7.2% over the seven weeks to December 26, compared with the same period last year.

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Kraken reassign Shane Wright to OHL's Kingston Frontenacs

    After captaining Canada to World Junior gold, Shane Wright will return to the Ontario Hockey League on a quest to capture the Memorial Cup.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Predators beat Capitals 3-2 for third straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh built an NHL career on blocking shots and keeping the puck out of his team's net. Every once in a while, he can score when it matters, too. McDonagh had a highlight-reel goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night. The defensive defenseman with the two Stanley Cup rings got in all alone on goal and finished for his first of the season with 3:16 left to give his team a third consecutive victory. “Every