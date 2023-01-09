Letters: Patients are at risk because GPs no longer fulfil the core duties of the job

More than 1.3 million people are currently waiting more than a month to see their GP - pa/Anthony Devlin

SIR – When I started, general practice was considered the jewel in the crown of the NHS. Now politicians are openly talking about its end and proposing that primary care doctors become salaried NHS employees rather than being trusted to run their own practices as independent contractors. Anybody thinking they will get more out of doctors this way is deluded.

Regrettably, it is Conservative governments that have done the real damage. When general practice was at its absolute best, they utterly failed to value what we were doing. Worse, they imposed a contract based on a bogus theory of competition, and GPs sold their souls in order to control budgets, cream off perks and push around other parts of the service, including our hospital colleagues.

This was followed by increasing numbers of targets, incentives, appraisals and bribes, which had nothing to do with patient care. Even clinical decision making became affected by money. Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is right that general practice finances are “murky”.

The core parts of the job – answering the phone, being available, seeing patients in person, haring out to emergencies, offering continuity and therefore having the affection and trust of your patients (the biggest perk of the lot) – are all less important now. No wonder nobody wants to do it anymore.

So many GPs are opting to work just two or three days a week. Four younger full-time partners in my former practice left the job for good to do other work. What on earth have the British Medical Association and Royal College of General Practitioners been doing all this time?

I am in no doubt that general practice harmed me, but I am now concerned that the lack of it will harm those I love.

Simon Harper

Truro, Cornwall

SIR– Before GPs tell patients go to hospital by bus (“Catch a bus to hospital if you suffer a heart attack, say GPs”, report, January 7), they should check that there is a bus service.

In our village there is no bus service to a hospital, or to anywhere else for that matter.

Story continues

Jonathan Longstaff

Buxted, East Sussex

SIR – Last Thursday I saw my GP for a blood test, an electrocardiogram and a consultation. On Friday at 10am the surgery rang to tell me it had the results of the tests and to pack a bag and go to the Cumberland Infirmary.

I did as I was told and went to the same day emergency care (SDEC) department, where I was expected and given a room, seen by nurses, and had tests, X-rays, an iron infusion and discussions with nurses and specialists. A plan of action was formed to help me get better. Throughout the day I was treated with care, humour, kindness and professionalism.

No fault could be found. I was very lucky. The SDEC system works.

Janet Stukins

Wigton, Cumbria

Tanks for Ukraine

SIR – I was pleased to learn that Germany is to send armoured vehicles to assist the Ukrainians in retaining their freedom (“West’s about-turn with pledge to roll out heavy-duty firepower upgrade for Ukraine”, report, January 6).

The dispatch of Marder tanks is not just important in terms of materiel, it is also of historical significance. The first Marder tanks were developed specifically by Nazi Germany for the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. It is a measure of our changing world that these successor vehicles are being sent to Ukraine 81 years after Operation Barbarossa.

Berlin is sending a powerful message and underlining its post-war credentials as a defender of sovereign states against barbaric aggression.

Dr Michael A Fopp

Soulbury, Buckinghamshire

Duke’s Taliban boast

SIR– As a former soldier I used to have much admiration for the Duke of Sussex (Letters, January 7), particularly his dedication to supporting wounded military personnel and his enthusiasm for the Invictus Games.

Sadly, though, his silly public claim that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his service in Afghanistan has caused all that to evaporate. One thing soldiers never do is boast of the number of enemy they have killed. It’s just not done.

Charles Jackson

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Beckett in wartime

SIR – How pleasing to learn about the recordings of Samuel Beckett, which Professor James Knowlson has made available at the University of Reading (Arts, January 3). They will be invaluable for broadening our understanding of Beckett, something to which Professor Knowlson’s outstanding scholarship has contributed for many years.

This is the centenary of the year in which Beckett was admitted to Trinity College Dublin – an event we will be commemorating in Trinity’s French department. We are particularly mindful of Beckett’s unhesitating dedication to France with war on the horizon. As he wrote to his friend Tom McGreevy on April 18 1939: “If there is a war, as I fear there must be soon, I shall place myself at the disposition of this country.”

If the impact of the Second World War on his work is now well established, it is his dedication to France, both through his role in the Resistance and at the Irish Hospital in the “Capital of the Ruins”, St-Lô, which bears particular testimony to Beckett’s humanity and courage. If Ireland was politically neutral, Beckett was not.

But we might also remember his close friend and literary collaborator, Alfred Péron, who came to Trinity on the exchange programme with the École normale supérieure, which the department still enjoys. It was Péron who recruited Beckett into the Resistance network, Gloria. Imprisoned in Mauthausen concentration camp, he died shortly after his release on May 1 1945. Such was the horror of war experienced so personally by Beckett.

Dr Sarah Alyn Stacey

Trinity College Dublin

SIR – My father, Reggie Rowan, who attended Portora Royal School (Letters, January 5) in the 1890s, 30 years before Beckett, would tell how another famous alumnus was erased from the school honours board in disgrace. His name was Oscar Wilde.

I believe it was restored later.

Ann Willmott

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Fight against poverty

SIR – Somewhere in history we made a wrong turn: we institutionalised poverty. There are always people who reject this social apartheid and get involved in politics and social change, and in creating welfare states. But they still seem unable to get beyond replacing poverty with dependency.

It is a crying shame that if you come from a social-housing background, your chances of getting the good jobs and the best education are poor, with only about 2 per cent ever getting the leg-up that goes with education.

The coming year will present many problems requiring our attention. But once again it’s poverty that raises its ugly head and threatens to spread out beyond its usual base. We must put this at the top of our list.

Now is the time to support people caught in poverty and not let impoverishment and homelessness soak into the lives of those who could avoid it. Poverty is an aberration, a regretful piece of social engineering – something of which we now must cleanse ourselves. Let’s start today.

Lord Bird

Editor-in-Chief, The Big Issue

London SW1

Eton’s success

SIR – Discussing whether it is a “major” or “minor” public school, Andrew Wauchope (Letters, January 6) observes that Sherborne was not acknowledged in the 1868 Public Schools Act, but omits to mention that the Act followed the 1861 Clarendon Commission – created because of poor teaching and administration at a small college near Slough, known as Eton.

Perhaps Sherborne’s omission from the Act and Eton’s inclusion was due to the latter being such a young school, having only been founded in 1440 by Henry VI, so needing more time to establish itself than Sherborne, founded in 705 by St Aldhelm.

My alma mater, The King’s School, Canterbury, founded in 597 by St Augustine, had eight years to recover from its centenary celebrations before Sherborne was founded. Will Eton be a success? It may be too early to say.

Tim Bidwell

Steyning, West Sussex

Classic fail

SIR – In 1951 I failed my driving test because I did not present myself in a roadworthy car (Letters, January 7). It was a beautiful Riley Adelphi with a preselector gearbox.

Arthur Catterall

Loughton, Essex

Arts Council cuts are killing opera in Britain

David Thomas in a Glyndebourne Touring Opera production of Don Giovanni in 1993

SIR – As one of many British singers who are indebted to Glyndebourne Touring Opera, I was so sad to read that it will be unable to tour this year (“‘Devastating’ cuts force Glyndebourne to call off tour”, report, January 7).

In the 1970s I toured the country with Glyndebourne, English National Opera and Welsh National Opera. We played to packed houses in Manchester, Birmingham, Southampton, Nottingham, Norwich and Oxford.

It was an invaluable experience for a young singer recently out of music college. The performances were especially well received by audiences who were unable to travel to London or Sussex or Cardiff.

We train so many wonderful young singers in this country; where will they go? Probably to Germany where the arts are still considered an important part of life rather than an unnecessary extravagance.

I profoundly hope that Arts Council England will reconsider its destructive policies.

Felicity Lott

Bishopstone, East Sussex

SIR – It is very bad news indeed that Arts Council England cuts have caused Glyndebourne to cancel its tour.

I thought one of Arts Council England’s jobs was to bring music to rural areas. Glyndebourne’s tour to Norwich in November last year was wonderful. Its performances are always well supported and rapturously received.

How can Arts Council England justify this myopic and damaging strategy?

Sue Mason

Long Sutton, Lincolnshire

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk