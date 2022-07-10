Letters: parliament is at risk from neglect, not fire

·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy

Rowan Moore (“Parliament is falling down”, the New Review) raises the spectre of a devastating Notre Dame-style fire at the Houses of Parliament. There is an important difference. The Notre Dame fire started, alas like many others in historic buildings, when the builders were in. It rapidly took hold, consuming the roof timbers and melting the lead.

At Westminster, Sir Charles Barry, the architect, was extremely conscious of the fire that had consumed the old Houses of Parliament in 1834 and gave the new building a fire-resistant, cast-iron roof structure and covering.

More importantly, this entire roof has been repaired and renewed, using 80% of Barry’s cast-iron tiles. This important work was completed on time and on budget at a cost of £80m earlier this year. Yet this is rarely mentioned amid the billions quoted for restoration and renewal.

The urgent task is to replace ageing and outdated cabling and services in the basement. Yet this was postponed while extravagant plans were drawn up for hugely expensive new temporary chambers for both the Commons and the Lords. These appear to have been set aside and both Houses should quickly move to existing temporary accommodation in Church House and the spacious 600-seat conference chamber at the QEII Centre opposite Westminster Abbey or in an adapted Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster.

Latest figures show that more than £200m has been spent on consultants’ fees. Parliament will get better results if it adopts a more frugal approach. MPs and peers should take note that consultants’ fees are usually related to the cost of the eventual project so they have an incentive to opt for a more expensive solution.
Marcus Binney, executive president
Save Britain’s Heritage
London EC1

Art is for everyone

Why is it acceptable for Dominic Raab to traduce Angela Rayner and, by association, Glyndebourne (“Artistic director ‘shocked’ by sneers at Rayner’s opera visit”, News)? Three cheers for Rayner and all the other MPs who are erudite and able to appreciate that great art is for everyone with ears to hear and who are not populist, cloth-eared ignoramuses like Raab.
Michael Fuller
Harpenden, Hertfordshire

Nuclear reaction

In his excellent article on the plight of the Minsmere reserve in Suffolk in the face of EDF’s plan to build a nuclear reactor, Sizewell C, next door (“Will new nuclear plant soon loom over haven where harriers, avocets and bitterns fly free?”, News), Robin McKie refers to Hinkley Point C. Here in Somerset, EDF is struggling to build a reactor with 6,000 workers, soon ramping up to 8,500. This is a last desperate throw of the dice in the face of a shocking underestimate of the complexity of the construction.

Numbers matter as the strain these extra people put on local resources causes them to buckle. Property prices are rocketing. Where else would you find a town like Bridgwater with 40,000 residents and seven new hotels? What will happen to those hotels when the workforce shrinks to the bare 900 required to run Hinkley C? EDF says it will learn lessons from building Hinkley C when it goes to Sizewell. Funny, that’s exactly what it said it would do at Hinkley, learning from its ill-fated Flamanville project in France. Sadly, the lessons are that the reactor will be massively over budget and terminally delayed. It’s not just the birds at Minsmere that will suffer if Sizewell C goes ahead.
Roy Pumfrey, Stop Hinkley spokesperson
Cannington, Bridgwater

Age-old problem

The British population has not suddenly aged over the weekend (“Welcome to ageing Britain”, Focus). Life expectancy has been increasing steadily for well over a hundred years. Governments of all stripes have had at least two generations to prepare for this demographic change but have failed to do so, preferring to try to ingratiate themselves with the electorate by way of tax cuts and other policies designed to gain short-term political advantage. Had Britain invested in productive capacity over the last 75 years, our productivity would now match that of Germany and France and we would not be in this dire situation.
Chris Waller
Badgeworth, Bristol

Where is Blair on Brexit?

As someone with massive respect for Tony Blair, I find it difficult to understand his current position on Brexit (“So the arguments over Brexit are done and dusted for a generation. Really, Tony?”, Comment). As Andrew Rawnsley wrote in relation to Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum: “The tightness of the 55-45 result meant that the question was bound to remain a live one.”

At the time of the 2016 Brexit referendum, Blair’s well-argued, clear advice to remain in the EU was also the advice of every other former prime minister. Voters, narrowly with a 52-48 result, chose to ignore this advice, wanting to believe the promises of the leave campaign, fronted by Boris Johnson.

Voters are generally pragmatists regarding their financial self interest: if a mistake has been made, they would wish to correct it as soon as possible. Polls indicate a trend of increasing percentages believing Brexit to have been a mistake.

The Blair Institute has undertaken valuable analysis of the impact of Brexit, indicating a hit of £30bn a year to the public finances. The UK simply cannot afford to sustain such a hit. As Will Hutton so powerfully argues, a fundamental change of course is an imperative.
David Newens
Great Linford, Milton Keynes
Buckinghamshire

Our blueprint for GPs

Your editorial summarises the terrible situation in general practice: declining numbers and declining passion for the role, with poorer outcomes for all (“A dearth of GPs is threatening the country’s health”). We in Doctors in Unite, part of Unite, have recently published our charter to revitalise general practice. This requires a party in government committed to re-instating the NHS as a public service, ending commercialisation and fragmentation, and abandoning public sector cuts.

We want to see practices with a wide primary care team, covering about 10,000 patients, within neighbourhood health committees. Each neighbourhood, with doctors qualified in both primary care and public health, would work with community development workers empowering communities to collectively address local health issues. We want improved working conditions for GPs, career progression and finite working days. We must ensure access proportionate to patient need, reversing the current position, with support for continuity of care. Let’s make the job of general practice attractive to patients and practices again – it would transform our NHS.
Brian Fisher, Doctors in Unite
London SE14

Don’t blame us, Nick

Often I keep Nick Cohen’s astutely analytical columns, but was saddened (and irritated) by the implication that the over-65s are responsible for this pathetic excuse for a government (“‘All in it together’? Even that pretence has gone – sacrifice is now for the workers”, Comment). I’m pushing 82, a homeowner, opera lover, Waitrose woman (shared worker profits) and voting Tory is anathema, as it is to most of my friends and acquaintances. They fight for the rights of refugees, for a proper living wage, work in charity shops and go on NHS, remain and environmental marches. Message to Nick: we are concerned altruists.
Jan Mortimer
Lewes, East Sussex

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors sign forward D.J. Wilson to multi-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward D.J. Wilson to a multi-year contract. The six-foot-10, 230-pound native of Mount Shasta, Calif., signed three 10-day contracts with the Raptors last season. He averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds and 13.5 minutes in four appearances. Wilson also played in 31 games (23 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, averaging 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 27.8 minutes. Wilson was picked 17th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 N

  • Toronto Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to multi-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors wasted no time showing off free-agent signee Otto Porter Jr. as they introduced him Wednesday during a team media conference. And the six-foot-eight forward wasted no time reaching out to Raptors fans, as he took the first question and immediately began to sing Toronto’s praises. “I love the city”, said Porter Jr., who cited his experience playing against the Raptors during his years with the Washington Wizards, as well as the fact that his wife is from Toronto. “It

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • BlackJacks continue fiery stretch with blowout victory over formidable Bandits

    It was an ugly start to the year, but the Ottawa BlackJacks have found their rhythm. Ottawa (5-8) picked up its fourth win in its last five with a 100-79 statement victory over the Fraser Valley Bandits (9-5) on Friday in Ottawa. It was also the second game in a row in which the BlackJacks have scored 100-plus points. "We're just getting a better feel for playing with each other. We're moving the ball real well, Walt's been doing a great job running point and getting in the paint and getting guy

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Tempers flare as Masoli hurt in Roughriders' 28-13 win over Redblacks

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders' 28-13 win over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks ended on a sour note Friday. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after diving into the legs of Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli as he threw a pass, which left Masoli writhing in pain on the turf. Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field following the hit. Several infuriated Redblacks players

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • As sports get back to normal on P.E.I., volunteers become harder to find

    Sports organizations on P.E.I. say they are finding fewer people who are willing to clock in volunteer hours for games. Volunteers are needed to either coach or officiate, but the lack of people with those skill sets has caused disruption in some sports. Baseball P.E.I. was forced to delay one of its leagues this season because there weren't enough coaches, said executive director Rhonda Pauls. "I'm sure that everybody would say that over the pandemic, we all got out of the habit of being out of

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil