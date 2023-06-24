Letters: It is not the job of government to bail out mortgage borrowers as interest rates climb

The Bank of England, watched over by a statue of the Duke of Wellington, in the City of London

SIR – I have been denied a reasonable return on my savings for the past 15 years while inflation has been hovering around nought per cent. I do not recall any demands for inflation to be increased to help savers through those difficult times – and rightly, as it is not the government’s job to dole out taxpayer’s cash to protect people from the vagaries of the financial markets.

If mortgage borrowers are given government help as interest rates climb (report, June 24), it should in fairness compensate shareholders when markets crash.

Michael Edwards

Haslemere, Surrey

SIR – The nation’s finances are an utter mess. Borrowing exceeds gross domestic product and interest rates are rising. It is clear that the war in Ukraine is a major factor in the surge in global inflation, but Britain is suffering from the worst in Europe (Leading Article, June 23). And as our previous interest rate rises have not yet filtered through to borrowers, it would have seemed prudent for the Bank of England not to have raised them again.

All this makes the Government’s continued commitment to the dead duck that is HS2 truly staggering. The financial overrun and delayed time frame have already made this project unsustainable, and a potential financial drain for decades to come. The latest decision – to have the London terminus in Old Oak Common, Acton, West London, while completion of the Euston destination is delayed indefinitely – does not enhance HS2’s viability, but further erodes it.

Steven Hope

Droitwich, Worcestershire

Judging junior doctors

SIR – One issue regarding the training of junior doctors (“Junior doctors to go on longest single strike in NHS history”, report, June 24, telegraph.co.uk) has been largely overlooked. This concerns the ranking of about-to-qualify medical students according to academic performance as well as the situational judgment test – a simulation of real-world ethical and clinical situations, in which young medics are rated in their responses to various relevant scenarios. Those who do well are then allocated their preferred jobs as junior doctors.

Recently, however, and at sudden notice, those qualifying next year have been told by NHS England that their ranking will be randomly generated by computer, giving little if any incentive to work hard or develop soft patient skills. It also gives little incentive for failing hospitals to up their game in order to attract better-quality candidates.

The reason given for this change is that the current scheme is deemed “too stressful” – but being a doctor is a stressful career choice. The new process should be delayed for at least two years, as the medical students studying now signed up for a different system, and the rug is being pulled from underneath them in an attempt to level down and stifle academic excellence and endeavour.

Dr Jonathan Chapman (GP)

Bath, Somerset

SIR – In the days when junior doctors had their training fully funded by the state, the social contract between the state and trainee doctors worked. The young medics learnt their trade as low-paid apprentices in return for having their education fully funded by the state.

Today, when a junior doctor leaves university with massive student loans, the old deal is gone. Low pay and free education worked. Low pay and massive student debt does not.

Bernard Kerrison

London SW4

HMRC jargon

SIR – I recently spent the best part of two months completing an HMRC form online (Letters, June 18). It was accompanied by a guide 90 pages long. When I had to refer to it, I found the guide used the same terminology I hadn’t understood in the first place.

Jo-Ann Rogers

Alsager, Cheshire

SIR – This year I have spent about four weeks trying to get through to HMRC, only to be cut off due to the “high number of calls” on the system. The deadline for voluntary national insurance contributions had to be extended to July 31 to cope with this heavy demand. So why has the helpline been closed over the summer?

HMRC spent millions of pounds to allow staff to work from home, but was then surprised when only 32 per cent of them wanted to go back to the office. If civil servants want to work from home, perhaps taxpayers could save a few bob by taking away the London weighting element of their salaries?

I suppose I will have to wait until September when the lines reopen to resolve my query – by which time the July deadline will have passed.

L Birchard

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

The full English has become a movable feast

Tasty treat: an illustration by Philip Mendoza (1898-1973) from The Wind in the Willows

SIR – Now that they can be home-grown, baked beans may eventually pass muster at the full English parade (Letters, June 18). I was shocked, however, to see no mention of that most splendid of accompaniments to scrambled eggs and fried bread – the devilled kidney.

Tim Bidie

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

SIR – I read with bemusement the discussion about whether or not to include hash browns, baked beans and other items in a traditional cooked breakfast.

As anyone who hails from Northern Ireland will know, the Ulster fry – made up of fried eggs, sausages, bacon, black pudding, tomato, and the all-important fried potato bread and soda bread – beats the full English hands down.

Paul Davis

London SE1

SIR – I am a huge fan of a cooked breakfast and its many elements. I draw the line at the inclusion of whole tinned tomatoes and the accompanying juice, however, which turn the whole ensemble into a soggy mass.

I think this loathing dates to the time when a ladle full of the red stuff was slopped into my mess tin by a quartermaster cook.

Nik Perfitt

Bristol

SIR – Once, while in Kuala Lumpur, I was treated to a full-English breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, black pudding and fried bread, which came with a pint of Guinness.

It was absolutely delicious.

Valerie Harbidge

Cowling, North Yorkshire

SIR – Each year, for more than 30 years, I have taken a group of 15 or so adults for a long weekend of walking and talking in the Lake District.

Every morning I cook a full English breakfast for the whole party, which includes fried egg, bacon, sausage, tomatoes (cooked in the oven), mushroom, black pudding and fried bread – all locally sourced.

I start cooking at 7am, breakfast is served at 8am sharp and I have never had any complaints. It sets us all up for the day ahead.

Duncan Rayner

Sunningdale, Berkshire

Australian identity

SIR – The idea of an Australian republic has flipped in and out of fashion since colonial times (“Queen feared being seen as a ‘lame duck’ if her death led to Australia becoming a republic”, report June 19). But it has enjoyed consistent support among people whose ancestry is deeply embedded in the country, because they have the sense of belonging – first and foremost – to a distinctly Australian, rather than British, tradition.

However, a newly emerging difficulty for Australian republicans is that – as with much of the rest of the Anglosphere – the country has abandoned the fundamental values that were once the bones of its national identity and now embraces the bland, levelled values of progressive globalism. The robust, strongly individualistic qualities that set Australia and Australians apart 50 years ago have been systematically suppressed, and are no longer admired or encouraged. Yet these were the values that gave the nation strength and purpose, and fed its national aspirations. Without them the future is far less certain.

A people whose pulse quickens at the mention of climate change, colonialism, slavery or sexual identity is attuned to something other than the continuity and betterment of its own heritage and culture. To such a people, the future is about conformity and internationalism, not the national courage and hope that is implied by republicanism.

John Francis

Lauderdale, Tasmania, Australia

Mixed rugby benefits

SIR – George Chesterton’s article about his daughter’s experiences playing rugby (“My daughter’s mixed rugby team taught me that boys will be boys”, Features, June 18) prompted me to share an alternative perspective based on my six-year stint as a coach.

Our team consisted of both girls and boys, and we cultivated an ethos of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship, completely devoid of the divisive behaviours Mr Chesterton described.

I believe that the attitudes seen on the pitch are reflective of external influences, rather than of any inherent tendencies in boys or the sport itself. It’s an overgeneralisation to paint all lads with the same brush, just as it’s wrong to assume all girls are perfect.

Parents have a crucial role in shaping this dynamic. Instead of merely observing, taking an active role in coaching, supporting, and in organising rugby tours and social activities fosters a positive, inclusive environment. It also helps to instil respect and equality in young players, irrespective of gender.

We promoted a team-first attitude and encouraged a positive mindset. As a result, one of the girls’ fathers stepped up as team coach when they transitioned to single-sex youth rugby – a powerful testament to active parental involvement.

We can influence our next generation’s values, and the rugby pitch is an excellent place to start.

Paul Watson

Shefford, Bedfordshire

Cashless pitfalls

SIR – Reports on us becoming a cashless society often miss a pernicious consequence of many card transactions: when invited to tap, you are frequently not told the value to be debited from your card, and the screen is often not easily viewable – dangerous when card limits are now up to £100 per transaction. You become less aware of the price of items purchased and so more readily accepting of covert inflation.

It reminds me of the transition to decimal currency, when cheaper items became more expensive by stealth.

Anthony Cutler

Great Malvern, Kent

SIR – I had to find another hairdresser when the one I’d been going to for years decided not to renew the lease on her shop. The new hairdresser does not accept card payments, so I had to draw some cash out so that I could pay her. I know I will be spending more cash tomorrow. We could never be a completely cashless society.

Catherine Cave

Raunds, Northamptonshire

Derailed mail

SIR – Royal Mail (Letters, June 18) has regularly put up the price of posting a letter, changed the design of stamps to have bar codes, given a deadline for old stamps to become defunct and told us we will be surcharged. Why can’t it just go back to giving those of their customers that are left a good service?

Recently, a card posted first class five days before the birthday arrived two days afterwards. What redress do I get as the customer?

Ann Tomline

Long Wittenham, Berkshire

