Letters: there is no ‘they’ in Northern Ireland

·6 min read

Local people should not blame others for the Troubles that beset Ulster for so long

The article based on an interview with Kenneth Branagh’s cousin ended with a touching remembrance of his ethnically cleansed Catholic neighbours, his final comment being “Northern Ireland can be a great place if they’d just leave us alone” (“‘I grew up with Branagh in Belfast: our childhoods haunt his new film’”, News). That is the kind of sentiment often heard from this country that sounds significant but is actually meaningless. Who is “they” and who is “us”? Was it all someone else’s fault? The “they” who put his Catholic neighbours out were his fellow Northern Irish Protestants. As the article makes clear, some of those Protestants could have in their turn been put out by Catholics.

Notwithstanding the involvement of the British army, indigenous tit-for-tat violence was at the core of the Troubles and the reason it went on for so long. If “they” implies some outside influence, it was only the intervention of British, Irish and US politicians in support of home-grown peacemakers that eventually ended the Troubles in 1998. Northern Ireland can be a “great wee place” (as the saying goes) but only if we Northern Irish make it so. There is no “they”.
Stephen Butcher
Tullaghgarley, Ballymena, Co Antrim

Unions make work better

I’ve found that the worst workplaces for backstabbing and destructive forms of competitiveness are those where a trade union is weak or non-existent (“Are you a jerk at work?”, Magazine). A strong workplace union with a good union rep is still the best defence against malpractice, whether from colleagues or the boss. Working atmospheres improve dramatically where grievances are aired and taken forward collectively. People are then less likely to blame and undermine each other for things that are really the employer’s or government’s fault. If you’re being bullied or discriminated against, there’s someone who can provide advice and effective support.

So join a union and get involved in the fight for a better deal. It could improve your workplace relationships no end.
Lin Clark
Bristol

Don’t ignore Wales, Labour

The interview with the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting (New Review) was interesting, but his dismissal of “the left” as “a bunch of people who were relatively recent joiners to the Labour party who didn’t understand its history or traditions or how you win elections” reveals his woeful (or wilful?) ignorance of politics outside England. He seems unaware that the Labour party in Wales has proved very successful in winning elections while adopting leftwing policies and viewpoints. There has been a Labour government in Wales since devolution.

It is disappointing yet again for a senior English Labour politician to dismiss what has happened and is happening elsewhere in the UK, one reason why Welsh Labour party members increasingly feel the UK party is out of touch with them and their country. Such views are aiding the growing calls for independence, which, if achieved, would ensure perpetual Conservative governments in England. The Labour leadership in England would do well to think on this.
Melanie Lloyd
Three Crosses, Swansea

Call that a success?

In your critical survey of Boris Johnson’s claims of success on Covid and other issues (“We got the big calls right”, News), you rather downplayed the crucial point in relation to his purported Covid “success” – the number of Covid-related deaths, which are higher than any other country in Europe. Even today, although France has many more daily Covid cases, its daily death rate is still surpassed by the UK.

Yes, the UK got off the mark quickly with the vaccination programme, which should have been a way of keeping our Covid deaths low, but this lead was frittered away by all the other mistakes the government made, some of which are detailed in your article. Journalists should be hitting Johnson with this fact, and the related statistics, at every opportunity, not letting him get away with his spurious Covid “success” claims.
Carl Gardner
London EC1

Child-free by choice

My thanks and support to Holly Williams for her clear, sensible analysis of whether or not to have children (“Why assume it’s a problem if a woman is child-free at thirty?”, Comment).

I’m in my late 70s and among my friends are eight older women who, like me, have no children by choice. Only two have never been in a long partnership or marriage. We are happy with our choice, made for a range of reasons. We’re not selfish, child-haters, lonely or weird. We just have chosen not to have children.
Paula Jones
London SW20

Punishment without care

Thank you, Nick Cohen, for your article on the disgrace that is the prison system in the UK (“How many more Charlie Todds must there be before our prison system is reformed?”, Comment).

The way in which those in custody are treated, at whatever stage in their judicial process, is a stain on our society. Severe overcrowding and the self-defeating effect of short sentencing exacerbate the problem and vastly more could be done in the fields of education and training.

Having volunteered for 10 years as a teaching assistant in a London prison, a role that Covid has made impossible with the abandonment of class teaching and 23-hour confinement, I have seen how dedicated, compassionate and expert educators have struggled in the wake of the pitiful lack of resources and managerial imagination to offer the teaching and personal support that can make such a difference to an inmate’s prison life and future after release.

It is highly regrettable that so much prison education is provided by private companies that are more concerned with getting paid for filling seats and ticking boxes than for providing opportunities for inmates. It is high time that the public recognised the stupidity and the human and financial cost of our self-perpetuating blunt regime of punishment without care or vision.
Steve St Clair
Potters Bar, Hertfordshire

The insightful article by Nick Cohen makes the point that the prison service is an unpopular posting for civil servants. It is, too, low in the estimation of politicians. Since the general election of 2010, there have been no fewer than eight ministers of justice.

The incumbent reportedly had to be bribed with the mantle of deputy prime minister before he would take the job. In that time, there have been even more prisons ministers, some of whom have shown signs of understanding the need for major reform, but have not stayed in post long enough to do anything about it. The prison service is conspicuously lacking in stability and political leadership, and the chronic state of our prisons reflects this.
Gordon Cropper
Barnet

Look east for the setting sun

While I agree with the selection of the 10 places in the UK to make the most of a spectacular sunset (“The sky’s the limit”, Magazine), readers may be tempted to visit Hunstanton on the north Norfolk coast whose beach surprisingly faces west and therefore offers many glorious sunsets.
Toby Wood
Peterborough

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Morris will face Australian team he coached to Olympic qualification after all

    BEIJING — The teacher will in fact square off against his students in mixed doubles curling on Sunday evening at the Ice Cube. Canada's John Morris, who has coached the Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, was scheduled to face them in round-robin play at the Beijing Games with partner Rachel Homan. The matchup appeared to be off after the Australian Olympic Committee announced that Gill and Hewitt would be pulling out of the competition after Gill returned a series of positive COVID-19

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Chinese dissident Ai voices criticism as Winter Games open

    GENEVA (AP) — The dissident Chinese architect behind the Beijing stadium hosting Friday’s opening ceremony of the Winter Games has scoffed at the head of the U.N. health agency, saying China should award him “a gold medal” for not asking hard questions about its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ai Weiwei, possibly China’s best-known dissident, aired criticism of Beijing’s human rights record and response to the pandemic, in an interview with The Associated Press Friday, in which he also took a

  • 6 Danish men's hockey players test positive at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Wednesday without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China. The Danish Olympic federation announced that forwards Matthias Asperup and Nick Olesen tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation. Former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker, veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen and two taxi squad players also missed practice after testing positive, though the team believed the

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • 150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics in two of the three clusters of venues, organizers said Thursday. Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the block was extended to residents of China in January. Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans. Invited

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey