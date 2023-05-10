Letters: The NHS is bound to need 300 managers to train 200 medical apprentices

Under a new scheme, nurses could begin their training straight from school - Getty Images

SIR – As part of the delayed NHS workforce strategy, Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, is to introduce a medical apprenticeship scheme (report, May 10) to fast-track school leavers into nursing and doctor positions, offering 200 places over the next two years.

This is a good – if small – step in the right direction. However, I predict that the NHS will be sure to set up another layer of executives, managers and administrative staff to run the scheme, probably employing significantly more than the 200 apprentices it is being designed to produce. A leopard does not change its spots.

John Snook

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

SIR – Nursing apprenticeships are not “a radical new approach” but a return to the system under which my wife and thousands like her trained as State Registered Nurses until some half-witted politician decided that nurses had to have a degree. The sooner we get back to practical training for a practical job, the better. For doctors, however, the situation is different. A doctor, as a diagnostician, needs a scientific, academic education so as to enable him or her to consider whether what appears to be condition A might in fact be condition B, C or D. Once, and only once, they have that background is it time for an apprenticeship form of learning. Those of my generation learnt in our clinical years by being part of a consultant-led “firm” which provided consistent teaching to its students and consistent treatment to its patients.

Dr David Pound

Charwelton, Northamptonshire

SIR – The Government’s plans to provide digital telephone systems and allow pharmacists to treat some medical conditions (report, May 10) are welcome but will not greatly improve access to GPs. The difficulty that GPs face in providing sufficient appointments is as unwelcome to them as to patients and is due to the ageing population and the rise in patients per fully qualified GP.

In the early years of my 30-year GP career, there were fewer than 1,800 patients per fully qualified GP – now there are 2,300. Before, though very busy, we were able to allocate enough advance and on-the-day appointments to meet need. Now, it is impossible for GPs to fulfil demand. In many areas it is also impossible to attract GPs to replace retiring colleagues.

Reforming primary care, for example by making GPs salaried, may worsen this situation, as all GPs will then be entitled to finish their working day well before they now do, reducing the availability of appointments.

The NHS workforce plan needs to offer dramatic improvements in the number of staff in primary care, especially GPs, or NHS general practice will go the way of NHS dentistry.

Dr Phil Taylor

Kilmington, Devon

SIR – The problem with “needless” GP appointments is that they are not known to be so until they are over.

Dr David Abell

Christchurch, New Zealand

Inheritance tax

SIR – I fail to understand why inheritance tax (Letters, May 10) is so disliked.

On the basis that the tax is not hypothecated and goes into one giant pot along with other taxes, it seems to me that any reduction in inheritance tax receipts must be made up for with an increase in other taxes, all things being equal. Consequently, if I have to choose between paying more tax when I am alive or when I am dead, I know which one I prefer.

Fred Sommers

Eversley, Hampshire

SIR – Inheritance tax destroys businesses, investment and estates, together with the jobs and revenue they generate. It penalises prudence, hard work and enterprise, and is costly to collect.

We work hard all our lives to give our children and their children a better start in life than we had, yet as soon as we are dead the state destroys a huge part of what we have achieved.

Peter Wedderburn-Ogilvy

Froxfield, Hampshire

Farmer father

SIR – What you call your father (Letters, May 10) also reveals your environment.

My grandfather’s Yorkshire moorland sheep-rearing farm was remote and isolated. To his five sons, my uncles, he was not Dad or Pa, but Fadder – just one of many Viking nouns fully absorbed into the relationships, work and environment of a remote sheep farm.

James Caton

Thames Ditton, Surrey

SIR – My children call me Pop – possibly as the sound of a cork being pulled is associated with me.

Greig Bannerman

Frant, East Sussex

Nice as pie?

SIR – I was staying with friends in Angus last month when my host suddenly announced that he was off to the shop to buy a “breakfast pie” (Way of the World, May 9). His wife rolled her eyes.

The next morning, to our great relief, our hostess provided a splendid cooked breakfast. Our host busied himself with a stodgy concoction of sausage, black pudding and baked beans in a pastry shell, with what could only have been powdered egg on top.

Alasdair Ogilvy

Stedham, West Sussex

Hunting ban

SIR – Hayley Dixon’s report (May 9) on how the hunting ban has caused a “catastrophic decline” in foxes shows that it must be revisited.

Politicians in the Commons have a duty of care to rural communities and must accept that this is a particularly controversial law that has failed to benefit the countryside, as we see in the 35 per cent decline in the fox population in the past decade. The ban has jeopardised the natural environment and devastated hundreds of livelihoods. Our representatives must act in the countryside’s best interests rather than pander to a vocal minority of urban liberals.

Caspar Bridge

Sherborne, Dorset

SIR – Hunting with a pack of hounds is the most highly inefficient method of killing foxes. Maybe 100 horsemen and 16 couples of hounds will average one fox killed in a day.

It does, moreover, reduce the number of foxes killed by farmers. Foxes predating on lambs and chickens are only a minor element in the vulpine population. Like man-eating tigers, each such individual does much damage, while the rest of the population does none. Hunting puts hounds into coverts and drives the local foxes away. Thus, a farmer experiences relief after the hunt has visited him and he will tend to support the hunt by not shooting foxes.

Hunting is the kindest way to control foxes. Foxes stay concealed by day, so can be shot only at night, by lamping, which means shooting at the light reflected off the animals’ eyes. Most are either missed entirely or wounded, and slink away to die of starvation or gangrene. Trapping is even worse. Foxes are not quarry animals and are not terrified in the chase until near the end, which is always quick.

Like most ancient traditions, foxhunting is in harmony with nature and human needs. Banning it has done much damage and could do more.

John Beveridge

Broughton, Lincolnshire

Prescribed pain relief

SIR – Some time ago I trapped the sciatic nerve in my back and neither physiotherapy nor my usual pain relief for rheumatoid arthritis did anything to help.

Eventually my physiotherapist recommended that I get a prescription for amitriptyline (report, May 10). After about a week it helped greatly, but my brain-fog was indescribable. I was advised to take the pills for about nine months and that if the pain was still there then I would be on them for life. Getting weaned off was another thing; the doctor was horrified when I told him I was stopping as it can, apparently, lead to psychosis, but I worked out a tapering programme and stopped after two months. The brain-fog lifted.

You have to be strong willed to use these things sensibly, but for nerve-pain relief the effects are tremendous.

Rod Beardsell

Nantwich, Cheshire

All hail cask ales

SIR – One of the main reasons that the sales of cask ales are falling (report, May 9) is that very few licensees know how to handle them properly.

The ale is invariably served too cold, preventing it from coming into its full condition. Therefore, instead of receiving an appetising, full-flavoured beer the customer is given a cold, bland, boring drink not worth re-ordering. Cask-conditioned beers will come into full condition only if stored and served at 54-57F (12-14C).

Alan Hall

Harpenden, Hertfordshire

Ensuring growers see the fruits of their labours

SIR – While British farmers are being paid only 0.8 per cent more for prime British apples, supermarkets are charging customers up to 46 per cent more (“How supermarkets became public enemy number one”, Features, May 10). This is causing despairing growers to grub up orchards or to leave fruit growing altogether. Are we to allow this and instead import our food, often from faraway countries at great expense to our economy?

As everyday shoppers, we should consider what effect our purchases will have on the future of our farmers and growers of the delicious British apple.

Diana Sharp

Chirnside, Berwickshire

When protest conflicts with the rights of others

SIR – “Dissent is part of our history” says Suzanne Moore (Features, May 9), criticising the police’s handling of protesters at the Coronation. Well, maybe, but not distinct from the historical consequences, from torture or execution through transportation to imprisonment (the Suffragettes).

Today’s groups seem to think that they have a right to protest wherever and whenever they like, even if they ruin the enjoyment of far more people and conflict with their rights.

David Leonard

London E1

SIR – If protesters consider that they have the right to disrupt the lawful activities of the general public, surely the police have the right to disrupt the activities of the protesters.

Simon McIlroy

Croydon, Surrey

SIR – A few people are concerned that the Met Police had information that induced them to arrest six people, then decide that they had done nothing wrong. Many of us still remember the Hyde Park bomb attack that killed innocent horses and their riders in 1982: far better to arrest in advance than allow a similar tragedy.

Those six people have lost nothing financial, but the rest of the country gained from enjoying a very emotional experience with no major disturbance.

C D Clubbe

Deeside, Flintshire

SIR – The anti-monarchy protesters should not complain too much over their arrests on Coronation day.

The arrests and subsequent howls of protests from the Left probably gave them far more publicity than if they had not been arrested.

Barry King

Eastbourne, East Sussex

SIR – How are those in the public eye to protect themselves from the ever-growing intrusion of lip readers working for the media?

I predict an increase in the use of handheld fans à la Karl Lagerfeld.

Jeremy Nunn

Andover, Hampshire

