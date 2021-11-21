Letters: an MP’s job is to represent their constituents

While the common focus on MPs’ second jobs is the vast amounts of money paid, there is the other consideration of the time spent away from their primary duties (“The only people MPs should be hustling for are their constituents”, Andrew Rawnsley, Comment). During my working life, my employers had the old-fashioned idea that, in order to be paid, I had to turn up and do work to their benefit. If MPs are working up to 30 hours a month at a second job, how much does that eat into their working week? Is an MP’s job so undemanding that they can fit in the extra hours? If they contend that the work is in addition to their parliamentary commitments, do they contravene the working time directive? Do you want to be represented by an MP who is exhausted?

Rawnsley states that the public do not mind MPs working as doctors, the argument being that they are kept abreast of NHS matters from the inside. If working in a casualty department allows sufficient time to wander around inquiring into the state of services generally, I suggest all the talk of NHS crisis is exaggerated. In the time it takes to earn a day’s pay in a hospital, they could visit several health service premises in their constituency and use their expertise to ask challenging questions.

The only way to prevent all this is to pay them a proper salary, elect by proportional representation to eliminate ultra-safe seats and ban all second jobs.

Nick Crook

Hanham, Bristol



Talking about my generation

Catherine Bennett’s article superbly demonstrated the absurdity of labelling generations in a broad-brush way and then treating them accordingly (“If Adam Boulton has to slip quietly away at 62, how long before they come for you too?”, Comment). However, that did not stop me wondering to what named age tranche I belong. Google informs me that, having been born during the war, I am one of the “silent generation”. It is true that, as the grim reaper takes his toll, more of us are inevitably falling silent. However, I recently entered my 80th year and I find that it’s really weird being the same age as old people. But your publication of this letter proves that we are not all silent just yet awhile.

Dick Spall

Cavendish, Suffolk



A convenient truth

I was delighted to see our local repurposed loo occupy prime position in your article (“Skip to the loo? Easier said than done as Britain loses hundreds of public toilets”, News). The Theatre of Small Convenience has a high profile in Malvern where we welcome many visitors every year. It takes its place in a theatre-loving community; for those who worry about being caught short, there is a real public convenience immediately opposite.

Suzi Macintyre

Hereford



Just another freeport freeload

I fear that the new freeport initiative (“Low taxes and levelling up: the great freeport experiment comes to Teesside”, Business) will be yet another familiar round of subsidies, low rates and rents offers for industry plus cheap power to turn the wheels. Teesside and Hartlepool, where I was born and brought up, need real, guaranteed jobs that are unionised and protected from the excesses of zero-hours contracts. Otherwise, it’s a freeport freeload that expires when the subsidies run out.

Jonathan Hauxwell

Crosshills, North Yorkshire



A flare for communication

I understand that David Mitchell is put out by the migration to Digital Voice (“It’s good to talk, unless you’re a BT customer”, the New Review). Not least, he has probably had to upgrade his telephonic instrument from the candlestick device he may be accustomed to using to something more in keeping with the 21st century. However, I must point out that he speaks from the viewpoint and mindset of what many of us non-metropolitans identify as “a resident of that London”.

Here in rural south-west Scotland, we can only dream of effective broadband. Unlike Mr Mitchell, we will benefit from Digital Voice when this is rolled out (possibly in four years’ time). By default, instead of the 2Mbps we currently “enjoy”, as a team of trained snails inch their way along the copper phone line, it will deliver modern broadband speeds.

He has a point about the loss of a back-up voice channel. Since we have no reliable mobile network signal, the removal of the copper cable may have a more significant downside in these parts, but I am looking at buying in a stock of emergency flares to cover this eventuality. Has Mitchell considered this option?

Jo Lynch

Stoneykirk, Dumfries and Galloway



Sewage: the big picture

I agree entirely with Tim Adams’s “Swimming in sewage” article (the New Review). However, Southern Water is not the only culprit; the system under which it has to operate is absurd.

• The legal framework is flawed. The water company is not allowed to refuse connection to a development passed with planning permission, while the council is strongly discouraged to refuse planning permission on the grounds of lack of sewerage capacity.

• Licensed capacity is based entirely on dry weather conditions. Capacity problems and discharges regularly occur due to wet weather. Water company contracts permit virtually unlimited storm discharges during wet weather.

• For a decade, water companies have been self-regulating with virtually no oversight of daily activities by the Environment Agency.

The whole system is clearly unfit for purpose and can only be rectified by overhaul at government level.

Roy Seabrook

Nutbourne, Chichester, West Sussex



Ever-boozy Brits

“Tipsy at 30,000ft? It’s the British way” (Focus): it was ever thus. Killing time in 1984 at a busy Washington airport. Sitting in an all but deserted bar a couple of hours before the flight home. A customer came in and commented on how quiet it was. “Not for long,” replied the barmaid wearily. “The Brits are due in soon.”

Rod Evans

Charlbury, Oxfordshire














