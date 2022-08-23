Letters: Living with the anxiety of losing one’s sight for want of an appointment for an injection

Letters to the Editor
·9 min read
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help 'minimise' pressure on A and E departments over the winter - Chris Radburn/PA
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help 'minimise' pressure on A and E departments over the winter - Chris Radburn/PA

SIR – I have a visual impairment – macular degeneration – for which I should have injections at six-weekly intervals to protect my remaining sight. It is becoming increasingly difficult to get these appointments.

In July, on the BBC’s Wales Live, an ophthalmic consultant said that unless more staff were recruited, “people in Wales would go needlessly blind”. In June, I wrote to my Senedd member. He wrote to our local health board asking for an urgent investigation into the lack of timely appointments. He is still awaiting a response.

It is nearly 10 weeks since my last injection. Following my most recent complaint, two weeks ago, I was told it could be a further two to four weeks before an appointment was available.

My complaint elicited a response from the health board, which accepted the “permanent impact on people’s sight” and the effect that stress could have on patients’ general health.

In spite of this, there is no sign to date of an appointment, so I go to bed each night wondering whether my sight will have deteriorated overnight.

Pam Perceval-Maxwell
Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire

SIR – An elderly friend made an appointment to see his GP. The wait was three weeks. On the day of the appointment he was told by text that it was cancelled, as the GP felt unwell.

Instead of being given a new appointment, he was told to get on the website and reapply for one, for which he might have to wait three weeks.

There is something so wrong with the system. Are we there to serve the NHS or is it there to serve us?

Dr Mervyn Druian
London NW3

SIR – Last week, I fell over and suffered gashes on the back of my hand.

Recognising that this would need stitches, I thought I would not bother A&E at my hospital and went to an NHS urgent care centre. On examining my wounds, they refused to deal with them and directed me to A&E.

I spent six-and-a-half hours there and was eventually given excellent treatment and stitches. They were puzzled as to why I had not been treated at the urgent care centre.

If this is happening nationally, one wonders how much use these drop-in centres are. No wonder A&E centres are overwhelmed.

David Wallin
Edwalton, Nottinghamshire

SIR – On Sunday I contacted 111 for the first time. The initial response was efficient, and I was told the doctor would respond within six hours – just time to get to a dispensary. Twelve hours later, no response, so I gave up.

My doctor responded brilliantly the next morning.

Stephen Hitch
Ermington, Devon

SIR – If James McNie (Letters, August 23) finds his bank fails to answer the phone then he can elect to take his business elsewhere; that is the beauty of competition in a free market. The very lack of competition within our healthcare system enables the NHS to allow the 111 call system to operate as it does. Where else can disaffected users of the NHS go?

The sooner the country accepts the failings of the NHS, the sooner we can have the conversation about how to remove these and adopt a system found in many European nations where state and private healthcare work hand in hand, with the better outcomes this has shown to create.

We need a first-rate National Health Service that the world can truly envy, not the increasingly third-rate Nationalised Health Service which the Left kids itself that the world envies.

John Woods
Grimsby, Lincolnshire

SIR – I recently took a patient to Frimley Park hospital. On arrival she was asked “Name?... Date of Birth?” After a short pause, the receptionist then said: “Your appointment has been cancelled.”

Duncan Rayner
Sunningdale, Berkshire

Crisis in the Channel

SIR – Record daily numbers of illegal immigrants are crossing the Channel (report, August 23).

It is has become obvious, both to exasperated British residents and the world in general, that our Government is a laughing stock and powerless to stop this influx.

Malcolm Bransgrove
West Wittering, West Sussex

SIR – The latest ruse used by illegal immigrants to avoid being returned to their countries of origin is to claim that they have been trafficked.

This would mean they were brought here against their will – so why would they not wish to return home?

Charles Micklethwaite
Leeds, West Yorkshire

SIR – Such an endless stream of unchecked, uninvited military-aged young men is not managed immigration. It is an invasion.

V A West
Alcester, Warwickshire

Students from abroad

SIR – International students are not denying university places to British students (report, August 19).

The figures show that the number of British 18-year-olds entering our universities has grown consistently over the past 10 years and now accounts for 84 per cent of the undergraduate population. On results day this year, universities had accepted 19 per cent more 18-year-olds at their firm or insurance choice compared to 2019, the last year exams took place.

The presence of international students should be celebrated. They make a huge, positive economic impact across the United Kingdom – recently valued at £28.8 billion per year – enriching campus life and forming important future business, cultural and diplomatic connections.

Fee income from these students is invested back into a university’s activity (including teaching British students), ensuring that everyone can benefit from a high-quality experience.

Chris Hale
Interim chief executive, Universities UK
London WC1

Hyperbole hotline

SIR – I actually was amazed (Letters, August 23) when an “agent” asking for my date of birth as part of an HSBC security check found that my ability to answer correctly was “awesome”.

Patrick Williams
Warehorne, Kent

Tory principles

SIR – Richard Greenwood (Letters, August 21) concluded that Rishi Sunak is the better leader “to keep the socialists out”. The past three prime ministers have kept the socialists out, but with little to show for Conservative outcomes. The state has grown larger, taxes are higher, public spending and borrowing have increased, low productivity persists and growth is modest. Is this keeping the socialists out – to travel Left, but more slowly?

Conservatives can win elections, but have failed to translate victory into change for the better. The new leader must make the case for Conservative principles with courage. No change means no chance at the election.

David Saunders
Sidmouth, Devon

SIR – When we ran Kemi Badenoch’s leadership campaign, we did so as friends united by our concern that the centre-Right has been drifting. While the public signalled an appetite for change in 2016 and 2019 of the kind that Conservatives should embody, the roots of the state and divisive identity politics seem to grow deeper.

Our desire to understand why, and to reinvigorate the case for free markets, free speech and the institutions that defend a free people, resonated beyond Westminster.

We have since watched closely the debates between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. We admire both as skilled politicians committed to our country, with strong records of service.

In assessing who would make the best prime minister, we have asked which candidate is likelier to challenge the orthodoxy that stifles our cultural, economic and public life. We have also asked who has shown greatest interest in reforming the machinery of government – essential if we are to serve better those we represent.

We believe Ms Truss has articulated the clearer commitment to Conservative renewal, and shown energy, resolve and a willingness to challenge. As MPs, we want to support her in the urgent task of uniting our party, and showing, through centre-Right values, competence and delivery, that we can lead our nation through difficult times and earn voters’ trust at the next election.

Alex Burghart MP (Con)
Julia Lopez MP (Con)
Lee Rowley MP (Con)
London SW1

Driverless cars

SIR – Do we need them?

Doug Thom
Woolsery, Devon

National Trust regeneration of a ruined house

The Marble Hall at Clandon Park House, Surrey, as it will be conserved, under a glass roof
The Marble Hall at Clandon Park House, Surrey, as it will be conserved, under a glass roof

SIR – Zewditu Gebreyohanes (“Rejoin the National Trust to save it from wokery”, Comment, August 19) makes some misleading claims.

The National Trust tracks staff and volunteer engagement through an independent survey provider, and has above-average scores in the sector. There is no increasing gulf between management and “everyone below”.

At Clandon Park House, we will spend all the money we received from the insurance settlement after the 2015 fire, and more – investing it in conserving and regenerating this building to the highest standards.

The Charity Commission can and does investigate individual complaints as a robust regulator.

Finally, we look forward to the broadest cross-section of members making their voices heard at our annual general meeting, whether they are supporters of funded political campaign groups that have not published their accounts, or otherwise.

Jan Lasik
General Counsel and Secretary, National Trust
Swindon, Wiltshire

Energy profits rise as consumers feel the pinch

SIR – The so called “energy price cap” is no such thing. Until energy prices are really capped, such a term cannot be used. Market forces are dictating current prices.

Unless the energy providers agree to cap them, they will be subject to those who deal in energy sales globally. The “money men” will make vast fortunes while the poor suffer. Is that really the society we want or need ?

Paul Caruana
Truro, Cornwall

SIR – The price cap is achieving nothing other than making the Government responsible, in the eyes of consumers, for market energy prices.

The way to keep prices down is through a competitive marketplace. They are high because of Covid and now the Ukraine crisis, which has led to a shortage of supply. The solution, then, is to encourage more supply. Raising taxes on oil producers will have the opposite effect; we should be cutting them. It may be popular to take cash off these companies but it will push prices up. Big government and planned economies do not work.

William Burgess
Peterborough

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.  
ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT   
FAX: 020 7931 2878   
EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk   
FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio