Letters: Living with the anxiety of losing one’s sight for want of an appointment for an injection

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help 'minimise' pressure on A and E departments over the winter - Chris Radburn/PA

SIR – I have a visual impairment – macular degeneration – for which I should have injections at six-weekly intervals to protect my remaining sight. It is becoming increasingly difficult to get these appointments.

In July, on the BBC’s Wales Live, an ophthalmic consultant said that unless more staff were recruited, “people in Wales would go needlessly blind”. In June, I wrote to my Senedd member. He wrote to our local health board asking for an urgent investigation into the lack of timely appointments. He is still awaiting a response.

It is nearly 10 weeks since my last injection. Following my most recent complaint, two weeks ago, I was told it could be a further two to four weeks before an appointment was available.

My complaint elicited a response from the health board, which accepted the “permanent impact on people’s sight” and the effect that stress could have on patients’ general health.

In spite of this, there is no sign to date of an appointment, so I go to bed each night wondering whether my sight will have deteriorated overnight.

Pam Perceval-Maxwell

Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire

SIR – An elderly friend made an appointment to see his GP. The wait was three weeks. On the day of the appointment he was told by text that it was cancelled, as the GP felt unwell.

Instead of being given a new appointment, he was told to get on the website and reapply for one, for which he might have to wait three weeks.

There is something so wrong with the system. Are we there to serve the NHS or is it there to serve us?

Dr Mervyn Druian

London NW3

SIR – Last week, I fell over and suffered gashes on the back of my hand.

Recognising that this would need stitches, I thought I would not bother A&E at my hospital and went to an NHS urgent care centre. On examining my wounds, they refused to deal with them and directed me to A&E.

I spent six-and-a-half hours there and was eventually given excellent treatment and stitches. They were puzzled as to why I had not been treated at the urgent care centre.

Story continues

If this is happening nationally, one wonders how much use these drop-in centres are. No wonder A&E centres are overwhelmed.

David Wallin

Edwalton, Nottinghamshire

SIR – On Sunday I contacted 111 for the first time. The initial response was efficient, and I was told the doctor would respond within six hours – just time to get to a dispensary. Twelve hours later, no response, so I gave up.

My doctor responded brilliantly the next morning.

Stephen Hitch

Ermington, Devon

SIR – If James McNie (Letters, August 23) finds his bank fails to answer the phone then he can elect to take his business elsewhere; that is the beauty of competition in a free market. The very lack of competition within our healthcare system enables the NHS to allow the 111 call system to operate as it does. Where else can disaffected users of the NHS go?

The sooner the country accepts the failings of the NHS, the sooner we can have the conversation about how to remove these and adopt a system found in many European nations where state and private healthcare work hand in hand, with the better outcomes this has shown to create.

We need a first-rate National Health Service that the world can truly envy, not the increasingly third-rate Nationalised Health Service which the Left kids itself that the world envies.

John Woods

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

SIR – I recently took a patient to Frimley Park hospital. On arrival she was asked “Name?... Date of Birth?” After a short pause, the receptionist then said: “Your appointment has been cancelled.”

Duncan Rayner

Sunningdale, Berkshire

Crisis in the Channel

SIR – Record daily numbers of illegal immigrants are crossing the Channel (report, August 23).

It is has become obvious, both to exasperated British residents and the world in general, that our Government is a laughing stock and powerless to stop this influx.

Malcolm Bransgrove

West Wittering, West Sussex

SIR – The latest ruse used by illegal immigrants to avoid being returned to their countries of origin is to claim that they have been trafficked.

This would mean they were brought here against their will – so why would they not wish to return home?

Charles Micklethwaite

Leeds, West Yorkshire

SIR – Such an endless stream of unchecked, uninvited military-aged young men is not managed immigration. It is an invasion.

V A West

Alcester, Warwickshire

Students from abroad

SIR – International students are not denying university places to British students (report, August 19).

The figures show that the number of British 18-year-olds entering our universities has grown consistently over the past 10 years and now accounts for 84 per cent of the undergraduate population. On results day this year, universities had accepted 19 per cent more 18-year-olds at their firm or insurance choice compared to 2019, the last year exams took place.

The presence of international students should be celebrated. They make a huge, positive economic impact across the United Kingdom – recently valued at £28.8 billion per year – enriching campus life and forming important future business, cultural and diplomatic connections.

Fee income from these students is invested back into a university’s activity (including teaching British students), ensuring that everyone can benefit from a high-quality experience.

Chris Hale

Interim chief executive, Universities UK

London WC1

Hyperbole hotline

SIR – I actually was amazed (Letters, August 23) when an “agent” asking for my date of birth as part of an HSBC security check found that my ability to answer correctly was “awesome”.

Patrick Williams

Warehorne, Kent

Tory principles

SIR – Richard Greenwood (Letters, August 21) concluded that Rishi Sunak is the better leader “to keep the socialists out”. The past three prime ministers have kept the socialists out, but with little to show for Conservative outcomes. The state has grown larger, taxes are higher, public spending and borrowing have increased, low productivity persists and growth is modest. Is this keeping the socialists out – to travel Left, but more slowly?

Conservatives can win elections, but have failed to translate victory into change for the better. The new leader must make the case for Conservative principles with courage. No change means no chance at the election.

David Saunders

Sidmouth, Devon

SIR – When we ran Kemi Badenoch’s leadership campaign, we did so as friends united by our concern that the centre-Right has been drifting. While the public signalled an appetite for change in 2016 and 2019 of the kind that Conservatives should embody, the roots of the state and divisive identity politics seem to grow deeper.

Our desire to understand why, and to reinvigorate the case for free markets, free speech and the institutions that defend a free people, resonated beyond Westminster.

We have since watched closely the debates between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. We admire both as skilled politicians committed to our country, with strong records of service.

In assessing who would make the best prime minister, we have asked which candidate is likelier to challenge the orthodoxy that stifles our cultural, economic and public life. We have also asked who has shown greatest interest in reforming the machinery of government – essential if we are to serve better those we represent.

We believe Ms Truss has articulated the clearer commitment to Conservative renewal, and shown energy, resolve and a willingness to challenge. As MPs, we want to support her in the urgent task of uniting our party, and showing, through centre-Right values, competence and delivery, that we can lead our nation through difficult times and earn voters’ trust at the next election.

Alex Burghart MP (Con)

Julia Lopez MP (Con)

Lee Rowley MP (Con)

London SW1

Driverless cars

SIR – Do we need them?

Doug Thom

Woolsery, Devon

National Trust regeneration of a ruined house

The Marble Hall at Clandon Park House, Surrey, as it will be conserved, under a glass roof

SIR – Zewditu Gebreyohanes (“Rejoin the National Trust to save it from wokery”, Comment, August 19) makes some misleading claims.

The National Trust tracks staff and volunteer engagement through an independent survey provider, and has above-average scores in the sector. There is no increasing gulf between management and “everyone below”.

At Clandon Park House, we will spend all the money we received from the insurance settlement after the 2015 fire, and more – investing it in conserving and regenerating this building to the highest standards.

The Charity Commission can and does investigate individual complaints as a robust regulator.

Finally, we look forward to the broadest cross-section of members making their voices heard at our annual general meeting, whether they are supporters of funded political campaign groups that have not published their accounts, or otherwise.

Jan Lasik

General Counsel and Secretary, National Trust

Swindon, Wiltshire

Energy profits rise as consumers feel the pinch

SIR – The so called “energy price cap” is no such thing. Until energy prices are really capped, such a term cannot be used. Market forces are dictating current prices.

Unless the energy providers agree to cap them, they will be subject to those who deal in energy sales globally. The “money men” will make vast fortunes while the poor suffer. Is that really the society we want or need ?

Paul Caruana

Truro, Cornwall

SIR – The price cap is achieving nothing other than making the Government responsible, in the eyes of consumers, for market energy prices.

The way to keep prices down is through a competitive marketplace. They are high because of Covid and now the Ukraine crisis, which has led to a shortage of supply. The solution, then, is to encourage more supply. Raising taxes on oil producers will have the opposite effect; we should be cutting them. It may be popular to take cash off these companies but it will push prices up. Big government and planned economies do not work.

William Burgess

Peterborough

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk