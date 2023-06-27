Letters: Let the public decide whether they want to pay for BBC programmes

Sir Elton John gave one his last ever performances at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday night - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ADAM VAUGHAN

SIR – It is with a heavy heart and a great deal of reluctance that, at 75 years of age, I’ve decided to pay my television licence fee – after receiving numerous threatening reminder letters.

I remain unclear as to why I should have to pay this, considering the small number of BBC programmes I actually view or listen to. As Alex McAllister pointed out (Letters, June 26), the BBC devoted an inordinate amount of airtime to broadcasting from Glastonbury, and it was reported that the corporation sent more than 500 staff to cover the festival. There have also been several occasions recently when the normal, peak-viewing schedule has been disrupted by sport.

It is about time that the BBC became a subscription service so that we, the public, can have a real choice as to what we want to watch or listen to, and pay accordingly.

Norman Reid

Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire

SIR – How sad it was to see pictures of the aftermath of Glastonbury (acres and acres of rubbish of all sorts), and then to read reports of arrests.

It seemed out of context, then, that on BBC News some attendees were interviewed about climate change and how we all have to alter our ways of living. Perhaps they could start by taking their litter home and respecting our beautiful English countryside.

Ann Staveley

Hunstanton, Norfolk

SIR – How much of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage did David Fletcher (“A Glastonbury dominated by senior stars”, Letters, June 27) actually watch?

It included a raft of new musical talent. Aged 71, I watched wall-to-wall music – old, new and overseas performers – and loved every minute.

Gwen Mant

Gillingham, Kent

SIR – I know that Glastonbury is enjoyed by millions, but I cannot help feeling sad that BBC Cardiff Singer of the World was barely mentioned. The only coverage was broadcast at 10pm or later. This is an international event that is held only every two years, so surely it is entitled to better exposure.

We all pay a licence fee, so the BBC should give those of us who enjoy more serious music a chance to hear it.

Louie and John Atkins

Plumley, Cheshire

SIR – The BBC was overloaded with Glastonbury not only on Saturday (Letters, June 27), but also on Sunday. We switched off and reverted to CDs of José Carreras, Mario Lanza, Matt Monro and Frank Sinatra, as well as swinging Count Basie.

Mike Barker

Southampton

SIR – At least Alan Mottram (Letters, June 27) will not be bothered by live television Open Golf coverage on the BBC.

The golf audience is clearly the wrong demographic.

Tim Senn

Knutsford, Cheshire

British energy security

SIR – The recent launch of Great British Nuclear points to a long-overdue acknowledgement of the need for energy security. Ministers urgently now need to bring forward plans that will ensure the country’s strategic industries are similarly prioritised.

British energy-intensive manufacturing creates fewer emissions than when we have to import from abroad. Yet industry here is currently disadvantaged by some of the world’s highest carbon costs, under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS). Our energy-intensive industries face policy-related costs well above those of global and European rivals.

While the ETS was intended to encourage industry to decarbonise, costs have spiralled in an unsustainable way. Businesses affected could be investing in innovative, low-carbon technologies but instead are being forced to hand over that capital to the Treasury. For many of them it isn’t possible to pass these costs on, but for those industries that can ETS could annually be adding as much as £84 to household bills; a hidden tax during a cost-of-living crisis.

Britain has lost more than three million industrial jobs in nearly 40 years. While other developed countries have gone through similar processes, the UK has been hit harder than most. Without immediate action, we risk further irreversible deindustrialisation of the economy.

The Government’s British Industry Supercharger recognises the hardships faced by industry from energy costs; we now want the disproportionate carbon costs because of ETS to be recognised. Failure to do so would result in the export of high-skilled jobs from across our regions, higher global emissions, and increased energy and supply chain dependence from abroad.

As ministers look for ways to use our Brexit freedoms, to achieve our long-term energy security there could be no better place to start than ensuring ETS does not put British industry out of business.

Craig Mackinlay MP (Con)

Sir Iain Duncan-Smith MP (Con)

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg MP (Con)

Lord Frost (Con)

Esther McVey MP (Con)

Sir John Redwood (Con)

Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Con)

Sir Robert Syms (Con)

Mark Francois (Con)

David Jones (Con)

Kelly Tolhurst (Con)

Sammy Wilson (DUP)

Andrew Lewer (Con)

Jack Brereton (Con)

Miriam Cates (Con)

Chris Green (Con)

Jonathan Gullis (Con)

Philip Hollobone (Con)

Adam Holloway (Con)

Julian Knight (Ind)

Marco Longhi (Con)

Karl McCartney (Con)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Con)

Philip Davies (Con)

Bob Seely (Con)

Greg Smith (Con)

Andrew Bridgen (Reclaim)

Scott Benton (Ind)

Baroness Foster of Oxton (Con)

Baroness Lea of Lymm (Con)

Lord Lilley (Con)

Lord Moylan (Con)

Lord Strathcarron (Con)

Toasty ice cream

SIR – Omitting marmalade ice cream from English Heritage sites (report, June 27) is a mistake. I make delicious English breakfast ice cream with toasted brown bread and marmalade.

Debbie Kenyon

Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire

Split the Lords

SIR – I disagree with Lord Lexden (Letters, June 26). The “fundamental issue” of the House of Lords is not whether or not a peer attends the House. Neither is it an “irresponsible” prime minister choosing “unsuitable people” to be peers. He should remember that the electorate chooses which party, under its chosen leader, is to govern the country. That leader must have, as and when necessary, the unfettered right to choose peers and not be forced to delegate to an obscure committee or quango with questionable electoral legitimacy.

The fundamental issue facing the Lords is its structure. As currently constituted the Lords can, and does, unduly frustrate the actions of an elected government. This cannot be allowed to continue ad infinitum. An elected second chamber, as suggested by Labour, is not the answer. It will create a situation where both chambers will vie with each other as to which truly represents the electorate.

The simplest solution is to split the Lords into two assemblies: an electoral college consisting of all current peers and a legislative assembly made up of 200 peers chosen by the electoral college immediately after a general election. Those 200 peers would be drawn from party lists in direct proportion to the number of their parties’ MPs elected to the Commons.

This would produce an element of electoral legitimacy and could be done with minimum constitutional disruption. More importantly, it would give governments the opportunity to carry out their electoral mandates.

Timothy Bristol

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Double-price denim

SIR – On Monday I ordered a pair of jeans from Marks and Spencer that was priced at £39.50. By coincidence, on Tuesday I came across a receipt for the same type of jeans that I bought in April 2021 for £19.50. I wish I’d bought two pairs back then.

Linda Breeze

Maidstone, Kent

Five on film

SIR – You report with concern (June 27) that Nicolas Winding Refn, director of violent and gory films such as Drive and The Neon Demon, is to direct a BBC adaptation of the Famous Five. This sort of career evolution is nothing new.

Peter Jackson, director of the Lord Of the Rings films, made his name with Braindead – one of the classic “video nasties”. Sam Raimi directed the Evil Dead films before making the child-friendly Spider-Man trilogy.

Before The Goonies, Richard Donner directed The Omen. And after Halloween and The Thing, John Carpenter created Big Trouble in Little China – a firm favourite when I was growing up.

A good director transcends genre. What’s important is the ability to tell a good story with creative flair. The Famous Five stories need a director who knows how to spice things up.

Iwan Price-Evans

Croydon, Surrey

Protection racket

SIR – My dear old farmer friend tried everything to keep blackbirds away from his cherry tree (Letters, June 26).

Eventually he came up with the idea of hanging a radio on a branch tuned in to Radio One, which came alive at daybreak – much to the annoyance of some village folk.

Although the wind was not always blowing in his direction, he blamed the music from Glastonbury.

Nobby Kerton

Yeovil, Somerset

A welcome reduction in the strength of wine

For every occasion: inside the tasting room at Château De Pommard in Burgundy - Ian Shaw/Alamy

SIR – Regarding you report (June 26) that wine is getting weaker as makers reduce alcohol content to mitigate the impact of tax rises, it has been a source of annoyance to me that alcohol-by-volume (ABV) levels have crept up over the years.

This is thanks, I gather, to improved yeasts and other advances in technology, making it harder for the regular drinker to keep to the levels of alcohol consumption that the medical profession considers safe.

I have always preferred light, delicate wines, with no more than 11-12 per cent ABV, to the overstuffed, treacly concoctions that some makers are now foisting on us. So, a small reduction is a welcome step in the right direction.

Chris Newton

Halmore, Gloucestershire

The misguided policy behind elitism in cricket

SIR – The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket has reported some obvious and disturbing findings (“‘Racist, sexist and elitist’ English cricket in the dock”, report, June 27).

Two generations ago, all grammar schools and a significant proportion of state secondary schools had playing fields, a cricket pitch and full-time PE, sports and ground staff. Successive governments have encouraged the reduction of trained sports staff and facilities, plus the wholesale selling off of sports fields for housing.

Cricket now depends mainly on private schools and independent local clubs to educate and train our young people about the sport.

Our club is part of that, as are most local independent clubs, and we successfully run the ECB-sponsored junior formats of All Stars and Dynamos. We also run sessions in the summer for teachers and pupils so they can learn about cricket, and we have successful junior teams and a women’s team.

The Government has to put a different focus on physical education and sport at school if the situation is to improve.

Andrew Robinson

President, Whitley Hall Cricket Club

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

SIR – The birth of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 1996 was a difficult one, and the failure to create a new authority operating under an agreed Cricket Constitution is the cause of our problems today.

I was a member of Lord Griffiths’s working party appointed in 1992 to recommend a new governing body – the British Cricket Board of Control. This organisation was to assume complete control of the game of cricket in the absence of proper regulation. Had the Marylebone Cricket Club been given responsibility for the guardianship of the grassroots amateur game played by clubs, schools and universities, things would be very different today.

Nigel Knott

Seend, Wiltshire

