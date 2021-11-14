Letters: KC readers discuss UAW vote, school haircut rules and pulling library books

UAW fairness

On Oct. 19, roughly 1 million United Auto Workers members began mail-in balloting to decide how the union’s top officers will be elected.

This referendum vote was mandated by a consent decree agreed to by the U.S. government and the UAW because of a corruption scandal involving at least 11 top UAW officers.

Currently, officers on the UAW International Executive Board — the highest authority in the union between UAW conventions — are elected via a delegate system. The membership from each UAW local unit votes for delegates every four years. In turn, these delegates travel to Detroit to vote for IEB officers at the UAW convention.

The alternative to the current system is direct elections — where every UAW member would have a direct vote for IEB officers. Direct elections, also known as “one member, one vote,” would effectively cut out the middlemen (delegates) and would hold IEB officers directly accountable to the hardworking, dues-paying members of the UAW. In addition, direct elections are simply a more democratic process than the delegate system.

Ballots for the referendum vote must be returned to the election vendor by Nov. 29.

- Justin Mayhugh, Grain Valley

A low bar

The details change over time, of course, but it’s been pretty common for coaches to have dress codes for athletes, partly for discipline but also because they represent the school. (Nov. 11, 8A, “Did coach’s haircut rule violate district policy?”)

If you want to play, you follow the rules. “A neat, well-trimmed haircut” isn’t a very high a barrier. It doesn’t seem to exclude any particular style. Not everything is about race.

- Rex D. Nowland, Kansas City

Healthy rights

Imagine being elderly or immunocompromised, needing dental work and not knowing if your hygienist and dentist are vaccinated. When I asked five medical offices if they were vaccinated, only one said, “Oh, yes, we’re all vaccinated here.” The remaining four replied, “We can’t give out personal information about our employees due to HIPPA regulations,” or, “It’s against the law to give out that information.”

HIPPA laws are designed to protect the patient’s privacy and heath care. It is not against any HIPPA rule to ask if providers are vaccinated. It is their right to tell you whether they are or not. It is your right then to ask to be accommodated or to choose another provider.

If your providers are vaccinated, why wouldn’t they be proud to say it for your comfort and peace of mind, or if not show proof of negative COVID-19 tests? We have a right to know.

- Fred Mayfield, Lee’s Summit

Left the parties

I have been a lifelong registered Republican, but the current elected members of Congress have persuaded me to change my registration to independent. The vast majority of Republican legislators have no regard for what is good for the country, but only for what “King Donald” says is good.

Why do they oppose vaccination mandates when science has proof of their advantage? Why do they still insist the election was stolen? They deny the threat to our world from pollution caused by the fossil fuel industry. They speak with forked tongues, criticizing Donald Trump on Jan. 7, then kissing his ring on Jan. 8.

I strongly believe all national elections should be nonpartisan and the terms of Congress should be limited to two for U.S. senators and four for U.S. representatives.

The media do not always publish in the best interest of the population. Lies are presented as the factual truth, and too much coverage is extended to radicals such as Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and West Virginia’s so-called Democrat Joe Manchin.

I am not alone in my disappointment in my government’s performance. Many I converse with are troubled by events past and events future.

- Harold G. Wears, Lowry City, Missouri

Choose for all?

I read about North Kansas City and Liberty school districts pulling LGBTQ-themed books from their libraries after parent complaints. (Nov. 8, 9A, “LGBTQ-themed books removed from schools”) This is very disturbing.

I worked as a counselor in the Liberty district and even served as the co-director of guidance at the end of my career. I had students who would have benefited from books in this category. Fortunately, our school had a fabulous librarian who ordered books each year to meet the varied needs of our students.

We had parents who questioned some books in the library, but our attitude was to let individual parents help their children choose what they should bring home. One parent or a small group should not determine what all students can read.

We also had a supportive administration. We were fortunate to have a school that respected the rights and beliefs of all. If I were still in the district, you would find me at the central office questioning what kind of message this decision sends and who we are really there to serve.

I hope both districts will reconsider their decisions and not become censors to appease a very small, closed-minded group.

- Helen Hatridge, Lee’s Summit

The deal-breaker

Any new stadium downtown must have a retractable roof. That would make it a year-round venue, as well as guaranteeing out-of-towners a game regardless of weather.

- J.M. Thompson, Kansas City