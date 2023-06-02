Letters: Inheritance tax is no reward for a life of hard work and prudent planning

The inheritance tax threshold has remained at £325,000 since 2010 and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has frozen it until 2028 - Jordan Pettitt/pa

SIR – I have everything crossed that you succeed in your campaign to scrap inheritance tax (report, June 2).

My friends and I all own our houses due to hard graft and paying our taxes. When my husband did his military service I got an evening job at Lyons café at Charing Cross while also doing a day job, and I saved enough to buy a caravan. We lived in it for nearly three years and saved enough for a deposit on our first house.

I also waited eight years before having my first child as I couldn’t afford to leave work. Good luck.

Valerie Stockdale

Carshalton, Surrey

SIR – I have always voted Conservative and will continue to do this despite the present confusion in the Government, as all the alternatives are so much worse.

It is accepted that our tax regime is a mess that needs sorting, and inheritance tax is especially disliked. However, the bulk of inheritance tax paid on individual estates comes from property values. There is no capital gains tax on one’s own residence, and the vast increase in house value stems from society rather than individual effort or achievement.

It does not seem unreasonable that society rather than the individual should have some benefit from this fact.

Roger Lear

Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

SIR – Inheritance tax is currently applied to certain individuals with the most extreme unfairness. I refer to siblings sharing a home together, as in the case of our two daughters, both single mothers who co-own their home.

On the death of the first daughter, inheritance tax will force the surviving daughter to sell up her home to pay inheritance tax. This is bizarre, since any other unrelated pair of individuals of the same or different sexes living together can avoid inheritance tax by choosing either to marry or enter into a civil partnership. However, as siblings, neither marriage nor a civil partnership is open to our daughters. Hence they face the inevitable prospect of the grieving, surviving daughter being rendered homeless to meet the demands of inheritance tax.

How can this exceptionally cruel application of inheritance tax be considered fair?

Alan Stedall

Sutton Coldfield

Giving up on Waitrose

SIR – I almost feel ashamed to say that, as a Waitrose customer of 50 years, I too am giving up on the partnership (Allison Pearson, Features, June 2), as my nearby branch is simply barren.

Last weekend I shopped at Booths in Lytham St Annes. The branch was stocked to bursting with all manner of superb fresh, regional and imported seasonal produce, including the most deliciously fragrant local strawberries – items my very empty local branch of Waitrose can only dream about.

The Booths family has been trading since Edwin Booth opened the first store in Blackpool in 1847, some 17 years before John Lewis. Clearly their managers have much to teach Dame Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, who seems reluctant to learn and, despite all her promises is running John Lewis into the ground. I wonder where she buys her groceries, because it most certainly isn’t my local branch of Waitrose.

Heather Erridge

Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset

SIR – On Thursday morning we ordered two small breakfasts and two black coffees in Morrisons café. This came to £12.36. The cashier brightly told us that it would be cheaper to have the meal deal, which would be two full breakfasts and two black coffees for £10, so we would save money and get more food. It was not possible just to have the small breakfasts and coffees in the deal. We went ahead reluctantly.

Needless to say, a vast amount of food arrived. We ate about half of it and, not approving of waste, took the rest home in napkins – bird food, maybe.

Had Morrisons been more flexible it would have saved money by not cooking as much food and we would have been saved from possible overeating. No wonder there is an obesity crisis.

Joanna Tattersall

Chelmsford, Essex

20mph speed limits

SIR – I have driven in a number of economy rallies with great success. Driving the first Volkswagen Golf diesel imported to the UK, I won outright against over 50 other entries , recording 63.5 mpg over a varied route of 850 miles. I have also been Chairman of the Audi VW Service Dealers Technical Committee.

The case for introducing 20mph speed limits (Comment, June 1) is purely political. Let’s look at the reasons why these should not be introduced.

The most economical speed to drive a car is between 30 and 45mph, depending on the specification of the vehicle: four, five or six-speed gearbox or automatic.

They will increase bus journey times, meaning all bus timetables will have to be altered.

People who require a van or truck to work, such as electricians and plumbers, will take more time to travel between jobs. What about delivery drivers? Costs will have to increase.

The reduction in speed will also reduce productivity and therefore harm the economy.

Please let us keep the 30mph speed limits and only introduce 20mph limits where absolutely necessary.

Michael Stevens

Gotherington, Gloucestershire

Exploring a city where good manners abound

High culture: Paris’s metro has 16 lines, 309 stations and more than 131 miles of track - alamy

SIR – My wife and I, both in our 80th year, have just returned from a glorious week in Paris. We are, thankfully, fit and well and walked many miles around the city and in the museums, parks and galleries.

We travelled extensively on the metro, which was often very busy. Every time – and immediately – we were offered seats (Letters, June 2) by young Parisians who also, when we first arrived and when we were leaving, insisted on carrying our cases up and down the metro stairs at Gare du Nord.

While we waited in line at the Louvre to see Mona Lisa, we were kindly invited by a young guide to go with him and skip the long and winding queue and stand, on our own, on the other side of the barrier where we had an unimpeded and close-up encounter with this beautiful lady, whose eyes followed me from one side of the room to the other.

Returning to London we stood, as we always expect to, on the crowded Underground and carried our own cases as usual. Quelle différence.

Robert Sprague

Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire

SIR – I tripped over in the lane by our house on dustbin day a few years ago and was lifted home by two cheery men, a rubber-coated glove under each of my arms.

I have given a generous Christmas tip ever since.

Stephanie Walker

Woodbridge, Suffolk

Shakespeare heresy

SIR – My PhD thesis and subsequent book researched the wardship, finances and lawsuits of Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford (Letters, June 2). I visited 17 local record offices for details of lands that he owned in the relevant counties, plus many records of lawsuits at the National Archives. At no time did I discover anything appertaining to the works of William Shakespeare.

In several talks with Oxfordians (those who believe the Earl was Shakespeare) in America, I attempted to explain my reasoning. As a non-believer in the many Oxfordian theories, I was labelled a heretic. Among these theories is the belief that the Earl was not only the son of Queen Elizabeth I but that he was later also her lover.

To my amazement, one Oxfordian even complained to my university that my PhD had been awarded in error as I did not mention de Vere’s authorship.

It would be wonderful if a full contemporary biography of William Shakespeare existed, but as it does not and there is no convincing evidence of an alternative author, most academics support the man from Stratford.

Dr Daphne Pearson

Redbrook, Gloucestershire

Humble D-Day hero

SIR – It is good to read praise for Admiral Sir Bertram Ramsay (Letters, June 1), who oversaw the Dunkirk evacuation and masterminded all the major Allied seaborne invasions of Nazi-occupied land during the Second World War.

His immense but neglected contribution to victory, largely ignored by Churchill in his influential history of the conflict, was one of the principal themes of a debate in the Lords on June 4 2019, marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. His death in a plane crash on January 2 1945 was described by Tommy Lascelles, George VI’s private secretary, in his diary as “a great loss to the Navy, and to the world. I liked him particularly.”

Like many heroes, Ramsay was modest about his achievements, writing to his wife after D-Day that the praise he received “only serves to remind one of the many people on whom success depended quite as much if not more than on myself”.

There is a statue of him in Dover. There ought to be another outside Southwick House in Portsmouth, where he planned the greatest armada in modern history and gave the order for its departure. He should also be commemorated in Whitehall like other leading Allied commanders, with whom he belongs.

Lord Lexden (Con)

London SW1

Hostility to Oxbridge

SIR – For many years the Berkshire Cambridge Society has run a freshers’ party for youngsters from Berkshire who have gained a Cambridge place (“Oxford’s private school applications drop”, report, June 1).

About a third of those attending come from comprehensive schools, who educate 80 per cent of our children. A few comprehensive schools are always well represented, but, from talking to the partygoers, most comprehensive schools in Berkshire are indifferent and, in some cases, actually hostile to Oxbridge, regarding it as elitist. My own children attended a comprehensive school and their head teacher at the time – ex-Cambridge himself – was also of that view. All very depressing.

Oxbridge is doing its best, but having to contend with attitudes like this in the teaching profession will mean that many bright children will never make it there.

Clive Williams

Upper Basildon, Berkshire

SIR – When I was an Oxford undergraduate in around 1960 our scientific society invited the president of the Flat Earth Society to address us.

We listened to him politely but nevertheless questioned him rigorously (Letters, June 2). To the best of my knowledge, none of us required trauma counselling.

Professor C R Hallpike

Shipton Moyne, Gloucestershire

SIR – Group Captain Peter Bingham’s memory of Bruce Kent, the chairman of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, giving a lecture at the Army Staff College, Camberley, in the 1980s (Letters, June 1) reminded me of two guest speakers who addressed it in the mid 1970s.

First, the diminutive Hugh Scanlon, the trade union leader, opened his talk with the confession that he was not much of a speaker and would therefore be brief, allowing plenty of time for questions. Sure enough, after six minutes of confirming the low order of his communication skills, he opened up the Q&A session; he refused to answer the second question and promptly left the stage.

The very next day the Russian ambassador addressed us. His performance was delivered in perfect English, sprinkled with humour and a subsequent willingness to respond politely to all the questions put to him. The ambassador received a genuine round of applause, although it should not be inferred that the audience believed anything he said.

Michael Nicholson

Moretonhampstead, Devon

