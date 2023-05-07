Letters: An inclusive and uplifting Coronation has exposed the divisiveness of the republican cause

Members of the anti-monarchist group Republic during their protest on Saturday - SEBASTIEN BOZON/Pool via REUTERS

SIR – People who want an elected head of state fail to understand what makes our constitutional monarchy so popular – for two reasons.

First, an elected head of state would divide the country into those who voted for them and those who didn’t. The election would become political. Our monarch is there to serve us all, however we vote. It is clear that people from all walks of life and of every political allegiance (or none) recognise this, given the extremely positive reaction to royal visits. The monarch lifts up the poor and vulnerable, and honours those who give service – something politicians only claim to do. The apolitical nature of the monarch’s role is crucial, which is why the King will be rightly criticised if he makes political statements.

The second reason is continuity. An elected head of state would be in for a fixed term, so in all likelihood we would end up with a series of celebrities and has-been politicians. Our monarchy represents stability in a changing world, and serves as a rallying point in times of danger and distress. We, the people, know this. Those who don’t understand should not be allowed to take it from us.

Alison Levinson

Hastings, East Sussex

SIR – Listening to the King’s solemn promises to serve the country and its communities, I found myself wondering whether republicans could identify a candidate prepared to make a similar commitment.

Judging by the quality of the political representatives we obtain through voting, I am sceptical.

Norma Murray

Ulverston, Cumbria

SIR – The fact that our Prime Minister, a Hindu of Indian descent, read a passage from the Bible during the Coronation says much about Britain’s impressive diversity.

Nick James

Brighton, East Sussex

SIR – The cost of the monarchy (Letters, May 7) is less than £1.30 per person per annum. However, this figure does not reflect the money that the monarchy generates through tourism and other activities. The uplift to the hospitality industry from the Coronation alone has far exceeded the cost of the sovereign grant.

Whenever I have debated this matter with a republican, they have never provided any facts to substantiate their claims that we can no longer afford the monarchy.

Alan Belk

Leatherhead, Surrey

SIR – Those who are complaining that the police were too heavy-handed with republican protesters are missing the point.

The protesters were not there to protest (which is their right); they were there to disrupt, which is a completely different matter.

John Frankel

Newbury, Berkshire

SIR – More than 50 people were arrested on the day of the Coronation. Were they terrorists, perhaps? No – they were arrested for having a different opinion about the monarchy.

Charles I had no respect for democracy, and I am saddened that the reign of Charles III has begun on a similar note.

Derek McMillan

Durrington, West Sussex

SIR – The anti-monarchy group Republic was allowed to protest in Trafalgar Square, a high-profile site. This was covered by the BBC. So why the complaints?

The right to peaceful protest in the United Kingdom is alive and well – just like the monarchy.

Shaun Whyte

Alnmouth, Northumberland

SIR – Watching Match of the Day on Saturday, I was appalled by the fans at Anfield who booed the national anthem. We had already seen the match at Bournemouth, where fans either sang or stayed silent.

The contrast reflects very poorly on Liverpool.

Herbert Chappell

Woking, Surrey

SIR – As a Mancunian by birth and a Manchester United supporter by choice, I have little affinity with the Liverpool supporters who booed the national anthem. They are not alone, however, in their distaste for it.

The King has expressed a view that he is here to serve, not to be served. Perhaps a suitable signal of his intent would be for him to commission a new anthem about the history and future of the United Kingdom, rather than deference to a monarch.

Andrew C Pierce

Barnstaple, Devon

SIR – I agree with Elizabeth Bates (Letters, May 7) on how fortunate it is that the King has an interest in classical music, and that this could serve to enthuse others.

What struck me about the Coronation was not just the choice of music, but the sheer excellence of its rendition. From the organ and orchestra to the soloists and choirs, every musician performed brilliantly and from the heart – the result of many hours of dedicated practice.

It is to be hoped that this event will have been an inspiration to aspiring young musicians.

Stan Labovitch

Windsor, Berkshire

Zadok the priest and Nathan the prophet depicted in a stained glass window in Margaretting parish church, Essex - Bridgeman Images

SIR – There was much concern over possible attempts to disrupt the Coronation.

In the event, however, no external agents were required: the disruption was supplied by the BBC, with television coverage that suffered from numerous drop-outs in the sound.

At least the irritating commentaries during the opening music of key works such as Zadok the Priest and I Was Glad could be avoided because an alternative version was available via iPlayer.

Jonathan Mann

Gunnislake, Cornwall

SIR – Can someone explain to me why I Was Glad did not even come into the top 300 pieces in Classic FM’s Hall of Fame?

It should have been in the top 20. It brought me to tears at the start of the Coronation service.

Brenda Frisby

Oakham, Rutland

Thankful for cash

SIR – Rosemary Wells (Letters, May 6) says she is nearly 70 and is happy to live in a cashless society.

I am 77 and conduct most of my business on my phone or with my credit cards. But I still use cash.

I am the coordinator of a village Good Neighbour Scheme. We hold regular coffee mornings at which we have a raffle and attendees give a donation for their coffee and biscuits – all in cash. Meanwhile, our volunteers take people to medical appointments, for which they usually receive a donation towards petrol – again in cash.

I also attend various live music gigs, during which a hat is passed round for the band. This is yet another scenario in which I feel thankful for cash.

Janet Milliken

Folkestone, Kent

SIR – There are clearly upsides to going cashless, but many drivers find parking apps an absolute pain.

My husband always wonders: how do you know that the app hasn’t been compromised? Plus, some app services charge drivers an “administration” or “convenience” fee each time they use them. And what about all the people who simply don’t have – or don’t want – a smartphone?

The fact is that not every driver is comfortable with paying for things using an app. If they prefer to pay with cash, that is their right.

Emilie McRae

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Access to GPs

SIR – In my GP surgery, the waiting room appears to have become surplus to requirements. I visit each month to collect my prescription (an excellent service) and invariably it is empty.

Improving GP phone systems is not the way to improve access to GPs. It is obvious that we do not have enough GPs, and that many of those we do have prefer phone-based “consultations” – which, I would suggest, patients dislike and find less than reassuring. There are also many GPs who only work part-time.

These problems are clear for all to see, and are only getting worse.

Keith Taylor

Colchester, Essex

Indelible accent

SIR – A Westmerian born and bred, I was in London some years ago and found myself in a pub in Earl’s Court that was occupied by pupils from Harrow School, celebrating their A-level results.

I attempted to hide my northern accent (Letters, May 5) and speak in BBC English. After a jovial time, the subject of individuals’ origins arose. Having heard representations from all around the world, I casually asked those present where they thought I was from.

To my dismay, about 10 of them shouted: “Emmerdale Farm!”

Charles Dobson

Burton-in-Kendal, Westmorland

Only a miracle can turn Tory fortunes around

SIR – Professor Matthew Goodwin’s analysis appears to me irrefutable.

The promises made prior to the December 2019 general election, and repeated afterwards, have simply not been honoured. It is futile attempting to pin the blame on the pandemic, the Civil Service, the judges or even Boris Johnson, richly culpable though he undoubtedly is.

The key voters in the Midlands and North who decided – perhaps with some misgivings – to trust the party now believe that they have been taken for fools. It would require a miracle for the Prime Minister to earn their forgiveness.

Terry Smith

London NW11

SIR – The local election results are thought to have shown that the public has deserted the Tory party.

I feel that the Tory party has deserted the public.

Robert Ward

Loughborough, Leicestershire

SIR – Some reasons for faltering Tory support: Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, Gavin Williamson, Neil Parish, Chris Pincher and Owen Paterson.

Principled politics have never seemed so remote.

Cameron Morice

Reading, Berkshire

SIR – If any good news emerged from the disastrous local elections last week, it was that voters did not reject conservatism.

They rejected the Conservatives’ attempts at socialism, which were always doomed to fail.

If the Tories tried to do something genuinely Conservative, they might find large numbers of people supporting them.

Graham Jones

Tytherington, Cheshire

SIR – I suspect that many Tory voters simply stayed at home – and that, come the general election, they will be back in sufficient numbers to deny Labour victory.

John Cuningham

Cambridge

SIR – I can’t help thinking that the Conservatives missed a trick when they failed to elect Penny Mordaunt as their leader.

Though she was then overlooked for a major post in government, she has since enhanced her reputation as a safe pair of hands when called on to perform. I recall her destroying the Labour front bench with a lightness of touch and biting humour in the Commons.

She performed brilliantly at Elizabeth II’s funeral – and has now, of course, fulfilled an important role at the Coronation.

Stephen Hitch

Ermington, Devon

