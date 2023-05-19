Letters: Households should not have to pick up the bill for water companies’ failings

A jetty at Seaford, East Sussex, where there was a pollution incident last year - Dan Kitwood/Getty

SIR – It is refreshing to learn that water companies are finally acknowledging their role in polluting our rivers and seas.

However, it is appalling that they can only begin rectifying the problem by increasing costs for households.

Shouldn’t this bill be covered – at least in part – by the shareholders of these companies, by waiving their entitlement to dividends until the issue is resolved? It is all too easy for highly paid managers to pass on costs to customers.

Having taken responsibility for causing the problem, the water companies and their shareholders need to accept responsibility for putting things right.

Roger A Lounds

Christchurch, Dorset

SIR – Since they were privatised in 1989, water companies have been charged with responsibility for significantly reducing the incidence of sewage discharges.

While they have spectacularly failed to achieve this, they have, over those 34 years, increased prices to fund such improvements and continued to make profits, and pay dividends and bonuses. How can they reasonably justify a further increase in prices to achieve objectives that we, the consumers, have already paid for?

Andrew J Smith

West Malling, Kent

SIR – As an engineering student in the 1950s I was told how waste water was dealt with at the treatment plant. I learnt that, under deluge conditions, effluent could bypass the plant and be discharged directly into the sea. I remember being appalled that we did not have sufficient capacity to treat this effluent.

The population then was 50 million. It is now 68 million and rising. As far as I can see, nothing or very little has been done to rectify this situation. As a result, the water companies are discharging effluent, not only into the sea, but also into water courses and streams even when deluge conditions do not exist.

Their apologies, and plans to increase capacity, come under the heading: “Too little, too late”.

Tony Dunstan

Ashford, Kent

SIR – I hate to correct the publicity departments of Britain’s water companies – but when they refer to “spills”, what they really mean is “releases”.

Story continues

Phil Higginbotham

Dronfield, Derbyshire

Brexit hope

SIR – Michael Coombs (“A failed Brexit”, Letters, May 19) is a bit too gloomy. If Brexit is considered an “event”, it may indeed be seen as a failure. But Brexit is a process.

While our escape from EU rules and bureaucracy began somewhat erratically, Brexit gives Britain the freedom to negotiate with world markets (such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) and pursue other objectives (such as Aukus).

Incompetent politicians will always be with us, but at least we have regular opportunities to get rid of them.

Simon McIlroy

Croydon, Surrey

SIR – Michael Coombs is wrong when he says that we have lost the ability to govern ourselves.

The current generation of career politicians and their supporting civil servants have never had that ability, having grown up subservient to an undemocratic and anti-democratic EU.

If all they have had to do is accept, rubber stamp and implement massive numbers of diktats handed down by unelected commissioners, it is no surprise that they are incapable of governing.

David Hutchinson

Nutley, East Sussex

Obesity conundrum

SIR – Stephen Jones (Letters, May 19), writing about obesity, asks why “successive British governments have largely failed to act on the advice of health professionals”.

However, he makes no suggestions as to what action the Government should take. Reintroduce rationing, perhaps?

Dr Chris Moore

Woodbridge, Suffolk

SIR – Twenty years ago I was fat. I knew I was fat. I knew it was unhealthy and that I had to do something about it. The onus was on me, not the government. So I went on a diet, subsequently losing four stone. It wasn’t easy and required willpower – and therein lies the problem. It would appear that, unless something is easy and provides instant gratification, it is just too difficult for most people these days – and no amount of government intervention will change that.

Adrian Waller

Woodsetts, South Yorkshire

Controlling migration

SIR – Camilla Tominey and Allison Pearson discuss the Home Secretary’s approach to immigration. In both articles I am mentioned as having indicated in a Sky News interview last weekend that I was “relaxed” about high levels of net migration.

This is not so. And in any case, “relaxed” was the word used by the presenter.

I am a strong supporter of the Government’s work to control legal migration and curb illegal migration by stopping the boats. The specific matter under discussion was in relation to overall net migration, and I was pointing out that many new arrivals came to Britain through our schemes for Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria and Hong Kong.

In fact, since the inception of these programmes until the end of last year, 352,000 people from these countries have made a home here. These individuals were fleeing conflict and persecution, including from Vladimir Putin, and our country can be proud of its role. Indeed, three migrants from Ukraine have spent the last year living with my family.

Now that we have left the EU, we have taken control of our migration system. Instead of an open-borders policy which allows in high numbers of low-skilled migrants, our new points-based system allows us to decide who comes to the UK to work and study based on our own economic needs – and that is absolutely right.

Grant Shapps MP (Con)

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

London SW1

Joyless reading

SIR – Peter Mountain (Letters, May 19) is mistaken in believing that synthetic phonics is the same as the phonics we were taught way back.

The important word is “synthetic”, which means that young children must learn all basic sounds and letter clusters plus their names – phonemes, graphemes and so on. Sadly, they must learn many of these before embarking on actually reading a book.

Furthermore, many English words do not regularly follow phonetic rules – think of “bear” and “hear”, “psycho”, “science” and “nation”.

In my experience, this method has resulted in children who have technical knowledge of the language but never pick up a book to read for enjoyment because all the pleasure has been removed. Far from equating to learning numbers nought to nine before starting on arithmetic – in Mr Mountain’s analogy – synthetic phonics is like learning how a combustion engine works, together with the names of all the engine components, before being allowed the excitement of learning to drive.

Interestingly, among our tribe of grandchildren, the only ones who read for pleasure are the ones I taught or those who taught themselves.

Eve Wilson

Hill Head, Hampshire

Today turn-offs

SIR – I am one of the émigrés from the Today programme (Letters, May 19), in my case to Radio 3.

It was a New Year’s resolution, from which I have not yet wavered. Apart from Justin Webb, the presenters have become tiresome in their impatience and keenness to interrupt.

The measured, calm tones of the Radio 3 presenters provide a much better start to the day.

Jonathan Scott

Felpham, West Sussex

SIR – I have a hearing problem. Hearing aids mean that volume does not present a difficulty, but the clarity of speech can.

John Humphrys was very clear, as are Mishal Husain and Hugh Pym (when he is on). Others, however, leave a lot to be desired. There is also a tendency to read the news as fast as possible, making it harder to tell what is being said.

Wal Jarvis

Lewes, East Sussex

Here come the blues

SIR – I disagree with Mark Boyle (“Champion spenders”, Letters, May 19). As a lifelong supporter of Manchester City, I have followed them through thick and thin for 55 years.

Pep Guardiola is a first-class coach. Anyone who appreciates the game will welcome his success in getting his team to the Champions League final by playing some of the best football seen from an English club in decades.

Come on Citeh!

Dr Mike Copp

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

The better America

SIR – Some years ago, a Canadian lady showed me great kindness (Letters, May 19) when I fell off my bicycle, even using her pretty neck scarf as a temporary bandage on my injured leg.

As she waited with me for the ambulance, I inquired about the small enamel badge in her lapel. She informed me that it was a Canadian flag – so people didn’t mistake her for an American.

Dorothy Crane

Preston, Lancashire

Too much tidiness does a garden no good

Mother and Child in the Flowers (1879) by Camille Pissarro - Bridgeman

SIR – I was encouraged by your report that Rachel de Thame, the Gardeners’ World presenter, has spoken out in defence of weeds (though I prefer to call them wildflowers).

Her words felt like an official endorsement of what I’ve been trying to do in my garden for the past three years.

Having given over my sizeable front lawn entirely to wildflowers, it is wonderful to see the bees, butterflies, insects and birds coming. I’ve even had a goldcrest swinging on the branches of a wall shrub outside my kitchen window, picking off the ants and small insects – no need for poisons.

Too much tidiness is not good for wildlife.

Andrea Bates

Enstone, Oxfordshire

SIR – If I took the decision to be less “old-fashioned” – the term Rachel de Thame uses to describe those of us who kill weeds – my garden would be swamped with pendulous sedge, mare’s tail, brambles and other pesky growths.

Admittedly, bramble does have flowers and fruit, but in a wet spring it would become so rampant that I would need to be rescued by a special forces unit with flamethrowers and possibly a small tank.

Karen Eade

Ferndown, Dorset

SIR – I was less fortunate than Kevin Henley (Letters, May 19) with the huge pats of elephant dung I collected from the circus in Haydock.

I threw them straight on to my mother’s newly planted runner beans, which then shrivelled and died. However, the bamboo canes used as supports loved it and grew to 30ft.

Doris Grimsley

London SE2

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up for Telegraph Conversations here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.