Letters: It’s high time for action to address the disgraceful state of Britain’s roads

A car passing potholes in a road near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has promised more money to spend mending Britain's roads - Joe Giddens/PA

SIR – I was sorry to read Charles Moore’s account (Notebook, March 4) of his friend’s nasty road accident in East Sussex, caused by a pothole.

The parliamentarian Horace Walpole visited these parts in the mid-18th century and complained bitterly about the roads. All these years later, nothing has changed. We can only hope that Jeremy Hunt’s promise of funds to fill Britain’s many crater-sized potholes will result in less hazardous journeys.

Neil Mackwood

Dallington, Sussex

SIR – I commute by bicycle and know every pothole on my route. Those that I report reappear after a while.

Alas, sometimes I hit one, and in bad cases I have suffered burst tyres – not pleasant on an open road. Cycle-lane surfaces can be slick when dry and downright dangerous when wet, so friction cannot be an excuse for poor road surfaces.

Nick Frost

London SW19

SIR – On a recent coach journey from the ski resort of Lech in Austria to Innsbruck, I did not spot one pothole.

If the Austrians – who have worse weather than we do – can make their road surfaces last, why can’t we?

Philip Jordan

East Malling, Kent

SIR – Recently, while cycling in Hampshire’s country lanes, I came across a road repair lorry. It was employing a snorkel device to squirt tarmac into potholes, then using its wheels to pat it down. This was a temporary solution at best.

If the hole edges are not repaired, next winter ice will form and start a new pothole next to the old one. Why can’t a proper, lasting repair job be carried out? It is also obvious to most road users that these potholes and ruts are appearing where utility companies have previously dug up the road. It’s high time they were better regulated and directed to undertake repairs.

Peter Alexander

Fleet, Hampshire

SIR – Several months ago, I complained to Hampshire County Council about the poor standard of pothole repairs.

Grit was poured in under pressure with inadequate binding material. Consequently, passing cars spread the grit into gutters and on to pavements.

I have been told that the matter has been referred back to the contractors. Clearly the council does not check the standard of work done.

Brian Keeling

Denmead, Hampshire

SIR – The solution to the pothole problem is effective drainage. Sitting water on and in the road freezes, expands and destroys.

The Romans built a proper camber into their roads and had continuous deep ditches. Hence their legendary roads – not only straight but smooth. Apparently there are stretches of the oldest Roman road, the Appian Way, that still have the original surface, more than 2,000 years after it was laid.

Gareth Burnell

Hindringham, Norfolk

Teachers under stress

SIR – Nigel Lines (“Teacher strikes”, Letters, April 4) appears to have little or no recall of education in the 1980s, which saw the national curriculum clumsily introduced into schools, alongside the other frustrating changes of the Kenneth Baker era.

These were forced onto the timetable and into professional lives with little debate about fitting the format to individual schools. The resulting stress brought about a rash of early retirements, and the profession lost many well-established teachers, leaving some schools to function with staff teams who were probationers or had little experience.

There was much debate in both the education and general press at the time about the effect this was having on teachers’ lives and the schools in which they worked.

Heather Erridge

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Scotland’s grouse

SIR – Further to Alastair MacMillan’s letter (April 3) on the SNP’s proposals to license grouse moors, in part to conserve raptors, he might like to know that a conference is being held in Perth on May 5 – jointly organised by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust and the World Pheasant Association – to consider practical conservation measures for Scotland’s grouse species.

Raptor populations in Scotland are rising. By contrast, its ptarmigan population has fallen by 80 per cent in the past 20 years and the capercaillie is heading for extinction for the second time. The SNP has been invited to the conference but is yet to reply.

Keith Howman

President emeritus

World Pheasant Association

North Shields

Working animals

SIR – When I had my own property business in an office attached to our house, I had just four office rules. First, no one wore jeans (Letters, April 3); secondly, no one sat at my desk; thirdly, I didn’t make the coffee; and fourthly, my dogs were not allowed into the office.

In time I discovered that, when I drove off to attend appointments, the staff would welcome the dogs into the office. They even kept special treats for them hidden in their drawers. Visiting clients were apparently delighted to see them. You can’t win them all.

Elizabeth Vernon-Powell

Warminster, Wiltshire

Lawson's vision

SIR – We have indeed lost a great former chancellor of the Exchequer in Nigel Lawson (report, April 4).

It would serve the country well if the Government honoured him by adopting his tax-reduction strategy to encourage regrowth in the economy.

Tim Wright

Rampisham, Dorset

SIR – My abiding memory of Nigel Lawson is his triumphant announcement: “I have balanced the Budget.” How many others have achieved that?

Mike Keatinge

Sherborne, Dorset

SIR – The death of Lord Lawson represents the loss of an outstanding intellectual of his time.

I was the only political commentator granted access to his “next door neighbour” Alan Walters, with whom I had regular private conversations in his tiny room at the top of Number 10, and it was obvious that the lack of personal respect between the two men, and their distaste for each other, was going to end badly. Ultimately it resulted in the downfall of the Thatcher government and the prime minister herself.

While Lord Lawson and Walters agreed on many economic theories, from privatisation to the Laffer curve, Walters was always the prime minister’s economic guru and her “go to” adviser, leading to constant private disagreements between the Margaret Thatcher and her chancellor, and to his inevitable resignation. It is a pity that Mrs Thatcher’s motto – “Advisers advise, ministers decide” – didn’t extend to Lord Lawson.

Stewart Price

Dunham Massey, Cheshire

Levelling up?

SIR – As a resident of County Durham, I’m excited to see the levelling up programme progressing so well.

When my latest council tax bill arrived, informing me of a hearty increase in the cost of services, there was no mention of emptying garden waste bins, which is a new charge to be paid separately. I shall not take part.

Every Saturday I clear the litter off the street that has amassed over the previous seven days. God forbid the council starts cleaning this mess up itself, as used to be the case.

Nor am I fond of the young people riding motorcycles along the roads – without helmets or number plates, and sometimes three to a bike – while my children are playing in the street.

Unfortunately, because of the hours I work, I don’t receive any benefits. Even the child benefit has been taken away.

This levelling up doesn’t seem too great to me. In fact, I don’t think things have ever been so down.

Anthony Gilfoyle

Hartlepool, Co Durham

Glass of glasses

SIR – Until quite recently, my village pub kept a pint glass behind the bar containing spectacles that patrons had mislaid over the years (Letters, April 3).

Whenever a customer needed a pair but had not brought their own, a request was made for the “pub glasses”. Invariably, a suitable pair would be found among the assortment.

Charles Dobson

Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria

SIR – Over the years, I have never thrown a pair of spectacles away.

I now have a pair in every room, and thus have no difficulty finding them when I need them – including to read my Telegraph.

Malcolm Freeth

Bournemouth, Dorset

The spiralling costs of growing your own

End of salad days: will maintaining an allotment become an unaffordable luxury? - Alamy

SIR – We are all aware of the rising cost of living, as well as the shortages of salad crops. But as a disincentive to growing your own, our local council has just increased the annual rental for an allotment plot from £30 to £150. You need to grow a lot of organic courgettes and beans to make this cost even remotely affordable to pensioners.

Gill Opie

Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire

The NHS has failed to change with the times

SIR – I remember the inauguration of the NHS (Letters, April 4) as I was treated by our GP during its first week. I later trained as a radiographer and had a long working association with hospitals.

When the NHS and associated social services were launched, they were designed to manage the health of the nation with the treatments and facilities available at the time. However, the system has been unable to keep pace with changes in demographics and disease, along with advances in therapies and technology.

Political interference has had a detrimental effect. There used to be safe inpatient hospital facilities for patients with chronic or acute mental illnesses. Care in the community has been introduced, which has not kept pace with current needs.

There were also geriatric wards or hospitals that afforded a safe environment for elderly patients in need of continuing or respite care. If a similar facility still existed it would alleviate blocking of beds in acute wards. Responsibility for social services has been transferred to local authorities, which are not only underfunded but also organised and budgeted by disparate local councillors, many of whom have little concept of the complex needs of an ageing population.

If the health of the nation is to improve, a radical structural reorganisation is needed. This can only be initiated by a courageous government.

Terence M Hardman

Canterbury, Kent

SIR – Last Thursday my wife felt very unwell. I logged on to our surgery’s triage website and detailed the symptoms, resulting in a request to telephone for an urgent doctor’s appointment. We called at 3pm and an appointment was made for 5.20pm that afternoon. There followed a thorough examination and a visit to A&E.

While sitting in the surgery waiting for my wife, I used the surgery website triage to upload some photos of my own ailment. At 8am the next morning I received a call from the dermatology department of Basildon Hospital, saying I could be seen in a fortnight. Not bad.

Angus Thornes

Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex

