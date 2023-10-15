Letters: Hamas knew how Israel would respond, yet its leaders still chose to act

An Israeli flag at a vigil at Parliament Square in London, for victims and hostages of the Hamas attacks - James Manning/PA

SIR – One fact regarding the situation in Gaza is undeniable: Hamas knew only too well how Israel responds to acts of provocation, and yet its leadership still chose to plan, resource and execute an operation that has outraged all civilised opinion.

Whatever has happened and may yet happen as a result of the Israel Defense Forces’ retaliation is entirely the responsibility of Hamas: its leaders, its fighters and (let it not be avoided) its supporters. In lending moral, financial or political support, people and organisations voluntarily associate themselves with the atrocities perpetrated over the weekend of October 7

and 8.

Anyone living in Britain who celebrates the Hamas terror attacks on Israel deserves unequivocal condemnation. There can be no excuse for supporting such barbaric acts. Let the full weight of the law fall on any who do.

Jeremy Leffler

Birkenhead, Cheshire

SIR – If those misguided protesters marching in central London genuinely want to help the Arab citizens of Gaza, as they profess, should they not have banners saying: “Hamas, leave the citizens of Gaza alone”?

It is Hamas that has brought misery to Israel and the Palestinians. The failure of these protesters not to condemn Hamas can only mean that, by default, they support the party’s call for the extermination of a legal and properly constituted country.

Michael Mogridge

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

SIR – Do those currently spewing their racist, prejudiced bile at innocent Jews on our streets and university campuses, forcing schools to close and people to live in fear, not realise that they are reinforcing the apparent truth that only a strong Israel can promise the Jewish people freedom, safety and perhaps even an existence?

Victor Launert

Matlock Bath, Derbyshire

SIR – It is ghastly what Hamas has become and recently did, but it is worth reflecting on the history. Shortly after the former British Mandate of Palestine was divided “equally” between the Jewish and Arab populations, following the United Nations’ vote in 1947, Israel started occupying Palestinian land, causing fury among the Arab people.

Story continues

My late father was a member of the administration involved in the talks regarding the division of the then Palestine. After an armistice between the two sides in 1949, new borders were drawn up. The Israelis to-be demanded more territory and the British government apparently gave them it. Thus anger and resentment among the Palestinians grew.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation was formed in 1964, with Yasser Arafat as its leader. Hamas emerged in 1987 after an alliance with other Islamist groups.

Penelope Fairclough

Tattenhall, Cheshire

Civil Service hours

SIR – The proposed change to working hours within the Civil Service (report, October 14) is yet another indication that management in our government has collapsed. Why are government employees apparently allowed to choose where and when they work, regardless of productivity? They should be given certain levels of achievement they have to reach.

As for the expectation of attendance, it is simple: if an employee fails to show up for work, they should expect their employment to be terminated pretty swiftly.

Any loss of staff as a result of these reasonable requirements would have little effect on overall efficiency. We might, however, see a significant reduction in overall costs.

Kieran Irwin

Shepperton, Surrey

SIR – If HMRC (Letters, October 14) didn’t insist on us all submitting our tax returns at the same time, it would have a more even workload – as would our accountants. I believe it is known as “demand management”.

Michael Heaton

Warminster, Wiltshire

SIR – I reached state pension age early this month. Last Friday I received my new notice of tax coding incorporating the state pension. Clearly, one department in HMRC is on the ball. However, it seem that the rebates I am owed for overpayments from the previous two tax years are quite another matter.

Paul Beaumont

Aldeburgh, Suffolk

UK energy security

SIR – In view of the current crisis in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the need for energy security in the UK has been brought into sharp focus. We are paying the price, which will only increase, for decades of dithering and delay.

Perhaps the eco-zealots will finally accept that we have to utilise reserves of gas and oil in the North Sea, award Rolls-Royce the contract to build small nuclear reactors, and revisit the opportunity fracking provides in order to cope with turbulence in imported energy pricing.

Stephen Howey

Woodford Green, Essex

SIR – The Church of England’s £30 million fund (Letters, October 14) to help it reach the ridiculous goal of net zero by 2030 is a drop in the ocean.

Our well-attended and vibrant parish alone has estimated that it will need £1-2 million to make our main church net-zero compliant. The work required, such as insulating a huge roof, installing solar panels to run large ground source heat pumps, and ripping up the floor to install a new heating system, does not come at a budget price. We would be delighted to receive £1.5 million, but that would leave only £28.5 million for the country’s remaining 12,500 parishes.

I expect an outbreak of common sense to come from the General Synod in late 2028.

Nigel Lewis

Farnham, Surrey

Lloyds’ lunacy

SIR – If I were a Lloyds Bank shareholder, I would want to know how much time – and therefore money – is being spent on mitigating the negative effects on its staff of the Prime Minister’s “shocking” statement at his party conference that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman” (“Bank offers counselling for staff after PM’s speech”, report, October 14).

Patrick Kelly

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Terminal decline

SIR – Like Joanne Long (Letters, October 14), my sister – who last week flew BA to Toronto from Terminal 5 – would not recognise CEO John Holland-Kaye’s description Heathrow Airport (Letters, October 13). She has restricted mobility, so had ordered a wheelchair in advance. For two hours she was effectively abandoned in the terminal’s special assistance zone, which she described as chaotic, uncaring and unsupervised, during which time she had no access to food, water or washroom facilities.

This distressing yet avoidable experience is another example of the inefficiency afflicting this country.

Penny Smyth-Pigott

Uckfield, East Sussex

The wrong gear

SIR – It is no surprise that the BBC’s Top Gear has run out of road following Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s disastrous accident (Features, October 14).

Over the past decade the show has changed from being a review of the latest cars on the market to being a lads’ magazine on steroids.

Top Gear could perhaps be saved by returning to its original remit of reviewing and road-testing new models, particularly since the market is changing so rapidly.

Paul Blundell

Daventry, Northamptonshire

The virtuoso’s solo

SIR – Jimmy Page – prolific session-player and virtuoso guitarist with Led Zeppelin – is on record stating that the best guitar solo he ever heard (Letters, October 14) is by Elliott Randall on Steely Dan’s Reelin’ in the Years.

Alan G Barstow

Onslunda, Skåne County, Sweden

SIR – I believe that Tony Peluso’s guitar solo on the Carpenters’ song Goodbye to Love is one of the greatest ever. Sadly, the band’s “clean cut” image has resulted in its music being taken less seriously than it should.

Jonathan Mann

Gunnislake, Cornwall

Saints pre-serve us

SIR – My pet hate (“Pointless prefix”, Letters, October 14) is “pre-planned”.

It’s either planned or unplanned.

Tony Houlihan

Windermere, Cumbria

SIR – And what about pre-warned?

Richard Sloan

Alcester, Warwickshire

The King Charles coins should be design classics

Bird in the hand: an old Irish coin with a hen and chicks - alamy

SIR – It was interesting to see designs for the first new series of coins of King Charles III’s reign (report, October 12).

Almost a century ago, in 1928, Percy Metcalf designed an animal-themed coinage for the Irish Free State. The coins featured a horse, a salmon, a bull, a wolfhound, a hare, a hen and chicks, a sow and piglets, and a woodcock.

I also have a later (1937) 12-sided threepence with a thrift-plant design by Madge Kitchener, niece of the First World War Army officer Lord Kitchener, and a farthing with a wren on it designed by Harold Wilson Parker – the smallest bird for the smallest coin. These have both stood the test of time.

It seems such a pity – and rather a wasted opportunity – for the Royal Mint to come up with a good idea for the new range of King Charles coins, only to squander it on anonymous, mechanical designs.

Daniel Fearon

New Malden, Surrey

SIR – The halfpenny piece was abolished in 1984 and even then this was considered long overdue. There has since been a fourfold increase in average earnings, making the 2p now of less value than the halfpenny was when it was withdrawn. Surely it is time to cease minting the 1p and 2p denominations?

As the reason for prices ending in 99p is largely psychological, it could mean that they drop. Charities would also benefit, as the cost of counting and bagging coppers must consume most of their worth, and donations of spare change would have a higher value.

Tom Archer

Newport, Essex

A tale of closed branches in the neglected North

SIR – Your correspondent Kevin Henley (Letters, October 13) perhaps ought not champion the joys of his post office over the woes of his now-closed bank branch too soon.

We thought we were similarly placed here in sunny Haworth when the last of our banks went, as we were told we still had two excellent post offices that we could rely on in future. But first the branch near the bank was closed, then finally the remaining one, with the excuse that we’ve still got a cash machine. That is hardly used, however, as it is often out of order, so will probably be next for the chop. The post office in Keighley, the nearest large town, was also closed recently. All this, we were assured, was to improve our services.

I presume the supposition is that here in the wild North, where metropolitan decision makers do not tread, when we’ve finished painting ourselves with woad we can always try bartering with one another.

David Pearson

Haworth, West Yorkshire

