Letters: The growing appetite for a bank that doesn’t have political opinions

In June Barclays was forced to pay over £20,000 compensation to Christian ministry groups, after closing their accounts due to pressure from LGBTQ+ activists, who were concerned about conversion therapy practices - Jason Alden/bloomberg

SIR – How refreshing it would be if a bank marketed itself on refusing to engage politically in any way, and stated that all it was interested in was for staff and services to provide first-rate customer service and do the job they were assigned to do (“Banks must respect free speech of customers”, report, July 3).

I am certain it would have a huge number of customers ready to transfer their savings and loyalty. Currently, the whole situation is causing stress and disquiet for those who believe in the privilege and principle of freedom of thought and expression for anyone – including those who have views that we may not hold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Helen Tippins

Amersham, Buckinghamshire

SIR – Will my building society close my account if I refuse to have a heat pump installed?

Simon McIlroy

Croydon, Surrey

SIR – The growing tendency for banks to terminate the accounts of those whose values are judged to be politically incorrect is one indication of how we are moving incrementally towards a Chinese social credit system with British characteristics.

With the advent of the cashless economy, it will become very easy for illiberal governments and institutions to effectively neutralise dissident elements.

Marc Glendening

Head of cultural affairs, Institute of Economic Affairs

London SW1

SIR – Closing a customer’s bank account, especially that of a loyal customer, without a proper explanation is outrageous because without a bank account modern life would be almost impossible – and even more impossible as we hurtle towards a cash-free society.

There should be no connection between a person’s political and social views and his financial affairs. That is what happens in totalitarian regimes. It is financial blackmail. Legislation should be initiated to require banks to offer accounts to all within the law and be required to provide detailed reasons of why a bank account has been declined or closed, with their decisions open to legal challenge.

William Loneskie

Lauder, Berwickshire

SIR – Monzo bank is to use hot taps instead of kettles and dispense with water coolers “as part of a net zero drive” (report, July 3). Does it really think this will have any worthwhile effect?

Monzo and others like it should instead be incentivising employees to walk, cycle and take public transport to work, and review corporate power usage relating to computers, lighting and air conditioning when offices are half-empty due to hybrid working.

These would most certainly be more effective than pathetic virtue signalling.

Tony Parrack

London SW20

NHS understaffing

SIR – After decades of holding down NHS dental pay, the Government has produced a situation where dentists don’t want to work for it. So it wants to force them by finding ways to “tie in” the newly qualified, using the excuse that their training is paid for by the state (report, July 1).

That will teach people to take advantage of state education. Why not do the same for any other occupation with a shortage?

It’s unclear how the policy will be enforced. Are we going to stop new dentists going straight to Australia? And where are they going to work, with 90 per cent of practices closed to new NHS patients? Remember, the NHS does not own any dental practices.

Story continues

Perhaps dentistry, like medicine, should be nationalised. Then the Government would discover the real cost of running a dental service.

David Berry

London SW20

SIR – The letter (July 1) from Dr Latifa Patel, the chairman of the British Medical Association representative body, gives the game away.

Dr Patel suggests that “it’s wrong to say the BMA landed us in the horribly understaffed situation”, going on to say: “It’s not the BMA that chronically underfunded the workforce to the point of having 9,000 medical vacancies.” A vacant position is by definition a fully funded post, so 9,000 vacancies only exist because there is a post to be filled. She goes on to say that “the responsibility lies with the governments of the past 13 years”.

Thirteen years ago the Conservatives were elected and increased NHS funding by billions of pounds. If Dr Patel wants to get political perhaps she would give us her thoughts on the NHS Connecting for Health agency, PFI contracts, the GP contract, and the horrendous wasting of money at which both parties excel.

As someone who began work for the NHS in 1980 I can confidently say that the NHS mess is not exclusively to do with Tories, or funding, but while we continue to use it as a political football nothing will change.

Ken Sampson

Crowan, Cornwall

SIR – I had to smile when I read of the Prime Minister’s plan to accept nursing students after A-levels straight on to the wards and as members of staff (report, July 1). When I started as a student nurse in 1982 I was an employee from day one and on to the wards after six weeks in the preliminary training school.

The much hyped Project 2000 higher education scheme was always doomed to fail.

Rose Legg

Battle, East Sussex

SIR – My father never let me or my mother forget that by being born on July 3 1948 I cost him the princely sum of five guineas, whereas had I held on for 48 hours my delivery would have been free.

John Clark

Hereford

Radio chatter

SIR – In 1953, on a cross-country flight in a Meteor fighter jet, my radio, tuned to a military frequency, was briefly interrupted by a broadcast from the BBC long-wave transmitter (Letters, July 3).

For a minute or two I had to listen to a mid-morning programme, which was rather worrying as I was reliant on my radio for navigational purposes. Thankfully, normal military chatter eventually resumed. I was probably near enough overhead of the transmitter at the time.

R G Rothon

Robertsbridge, East Sussex

Online pornography

SIR – The Government’s decision to strengthen provisions in the Online Safety Bill designed to prevent children accessing pornography is welcome (report, June 30).

It comes after a long campaign by Christian Action, Research and Education, the Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation, Barnardo’s and other charities concerned about the devastating impact of pornography.

Most younger children encounter pornography by accident. Robust age verification will help prevent their exposure to content that is disturbing and damaging. For older children, the impact of pornography is evident in the alarming rise of sexual harassment in schools.

Our societal response to this issue must involve curbing young people’s access to pornography. Pornographic content glorifies sexual violence and amplifies toxic attitudes towards women and girls.

It is possible that social media sites will try to circumvent new measures in the online safety regime. Given the Children’s Commissioner’s finding that most children see explicit content for the first time on social media platforms, it is crucial that the Government ensures any potential loophole is closed.

Ross Hendry

CEO, Christian Action, Research and Education

London SW1

Sue Gray’s conduct

SIR – Sue Gray has been found to have broken the Civil Service code by discussing a possible job with Sir Keir Starmer.

Can this be the same Sue Gray who, at the time of partygate, was described daily by everyone who knows her as a person of the very highest integrity?

Lutena Yates

Aveton Gifford, Devon

Vaunted vandalism

SIR – I’m conflicted about graffiti on historic buildings – following the much-publicised scrawling on the Colosseum (report, June 30).

On tours of English cathedrals and churches, one sees guides taking visitors to pillars and walls to point out proudly some similar vandalism from earlier centuries.

One is not especially offended by those scratching of long-stilled hands. So why is it we loathe such vandalism when it’s freshly etched?

Brian Emsley

Kennett, Cambridgeshire

Banana labels a sticky problem for gardeners

Bearing fruit: a woman on the roadside between Douala and Limbe, western Cameroon - getty

SIR – Is anyone else as frustrated as I am by the labels on bananas? Every third banana has a Fairtrade label stuck on it and the glue is getting so strong that it is a struggle to get them off.

My banana skins go on my compost heap but any label left on will be found in my vegetable garden a year or two later. They do not rot, so presumably they are not simply paper. Surely customers would be happy to see a label with the price on a supermarket shelf giving assurance that the bananas have been grown ethically. The description can presumably be found with other information online.

Alex Turner

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Better to lose the Ashes than to play ungallantly

SIR – Shane Warne’s favourite Ashes series was 2005, which Australia lost. My favourite Ashes innings was Ben Stokes’s at Headingley in 2019, when Australia also lost.

I would sooner we had lost the 2023 series 5-0 than see our team dismissing Jonny Bairstow like that (Sport, July 3).

William Hennessy

Melbourne, Australia

SIR – The Bairstow stumping reminds me of another Australian underarm incident – the Chappell brothers against New Zealand in 1981. Not against the rules, but not cricket.

Di Maywhort

Rickinghall, Suffolk

SIR – Stuart Broad (report, July 3) was right: Alex Carey will always be remembered for stumping Bairstow as he wandered down the pitch at the end of an over. “Doing a Mankad” will be joined by “doing a Carey”. Captain Pat Cummins’s comment that Bairstow had as a keeper done the same shows that he really doesn’t get it.

Stumping a batsman from fast bowling when he has taken guard outside the crease, or missed a shot going down the wicket, is quite different and has always been in the spirit of the game. Exploiting the fact that the batsman strolls after the ball is seemingly dead (and after the umpire’s movement suggests over, even when the umpire at the bowler’s end has been tardy calling “over”) is not.

In any junior match the umpire or coach would make that clear to keeper and captain. Cummins’s comments and his team’s glee suggested the tactic had been discussed before the event. The Australians have sadly been rebranded as the “same old Aussies, always cheating” – an image they tried to shed under Justin Langer and Tim Paine.

Roger Harrison

West Clandon, Surrey

SIR – Of course Jonny Bairstow was out – rightly and deservedly. He wasn’t paying attention. It is a shame the rules of cricket do not apply to government ministers.

Clive Pilley

Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up for Telegraph Conversations here