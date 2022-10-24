Letters: For the good of the party and the country, the Tories must come together under Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak will be Britain's next prime minister after Penny Mordaunt conceded the Tory leadership contest at the last minute - Stefan Rousseau /PA

SIR – As a member of the Conservative Party, I am, unlike some other members, delighted that the election of a new leader did not go to a vote of party members. I believe that the leader should be chosen by the parliamentary party.

As the election of Liz Truss proved, no leader can succeed without the backing of MPs. Rishi Sunak has the support of at least a majority of Tory MPs, which should enable him to bring together the party’s various factions.

The Conservative Party is a coalition of differing views, but its successes have been when it has come together. Let us hope that it now does come together, for the good of the party and the country.

Clive R Garston

London SW11

SIR – What a waste of time. Tory MPs voted for Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt on July 20 – 97 days ago.

Mike Fowler

Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire

SIR – I find it incomprehensible that large parts of the Tory party supported Rishi Sunak’s bid to be PM.

As Chancellor, he spent almost half a trillion pounds on unnecessary and ineffectual Covid measures, without proper checks for fraud. He apparently failed to realise this would cause huge inflationary pressures in the economy, and his response to the certainty of a recession was to raise taxes.

These decisions are not only unconservative, they are also irrational and irresponsible. I wonder why “the markets” found these decisions acceptable, yet Liz Truss’s modest tax cuts beyond the pale. This lifelong Tory voter will never do so again.

Alexandra Seear

Derry Hill, Wiltshire

SIR – High tax, big state and low growth have never worked for socialist parties, so why on earth do the Conservatives want a leader who is leading us in this direction?

Christopher Hunt

Swanley, Kent

SIR – The Conservative Party seems to have adopted the methods of the European Union: keep forcing an election until you get the result you want, irrespective of the wishes of party members.

So much for party democracy.

Professor Ian Beckett

Penzance, Cornwall

SIR – I am astounded that Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, and others backed Boris Johnson for PM. This shows an incredible lack of insight, given the circumstances leading to the former PM’s resignation just a few months ago.

Credibility and integrity are essential qualities. The public deserves a prime minister and government they can trust.

Dr James Shipman

Nantwich, Cheshire

SIR – In considering Boris Johnson’s legacy we are frequently reminded that he “got the big calls right” – his own words. Is this not in fact an admission that he didn’t pay attention to detail and, as a result, events didn’t turn out as he had hoped?

Chris Benn

Grantham, Lincolnshire

SIR – If I had one pound for every time I have read or heard a Tory say that he or she will “deliver” something or other, I would be a rich man.

Can we please have “delivery” of a great deal of housing and attendant infrastructure, a simplified tax code and a genuine resetting of the NHS? Without these things, any talk of “delivery” is just that – talk.

Charles Scott

Alton, Hampshire

SIR – How many Labour MPs complained about a “lack of mandate” when Tony Blair handed over the prime ministerial mantle to Gordon Brown, or when Harold Wilson did the same to James Callaghan?

Labour hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Bernard Lovewell

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Fracking damage

SIR – The concern of many regarding fracking (Letters, October 24) is not earthquakes per se, but the potential damage to the steel and concrete casings installed to protect groundwater. An “earthquake” of 1.8 might be “less than a passing lorry would register”, but passing lorries do damage house foundations. What might those “earthquakes” do to those protective steel and concrete casings?

For years we have endured the disgraceful pollution of our rivers and coastlines by water companies and the loss of drinking water through pipe leakage. I’d say to all businesses and regulators: fix these issues first.

Simon Olley

Kemsing, Kent

Fallen trees

SIR – I was concerned that your contributor believed that a fallen tree in woodland was free for anyone to take (“Our energy bills are so high we have to steal firewood by night”, Features, October 21).

It may be down, but is still a critical part of the woodland ecosystem – taking it is just as bad as taking a live tree.

Richard Sanders

Cardiff

Knowing the GP

SIR – When I go to see the GP, I rarely see the same one twice. The allocation appears to be done on the cab-rank principle. When my dog goes to the vet he always sees Stuart – whom he likes.

David Watson

Leominster, Herefordshire

Wayward VW

SIR – I see there are now just 21 Volkswagen 411 cars on the road (“UK’s rarest cars: 1971 Volkswagen 411, one of only 21 left on British roads, telegraph.co.uk, October 21).

One reason for this might be the fact that they were horrible to drive. The bonnet was long and light, and it took only a very slight wind to blow the car off course. On motorways it would change lane almost of its own volition, which was rather disconcerting.

Also, in slippery road conditions, the front would let go very easily. I could try to turn to one side and find the car just sailing straight on: no weight on the front meant no adhesion. One lamppost was demolished in this way before I got rid of the lethal machine.

Andy Drummond

Blandford Forum, Dorset

Absent banks

SIR – Am I alone in finding bank advertisements irritating? “We are here for you”, they say, but they are not in my town.

For me to pay in cash is becoming more and more difficult. I now have a 37-mile round trip plus a parking fee just to pay it in. Before all the banks decided to shut their doors in the faces of their customers, I could walk. Moreover, the Post Office does not deal with all banks.

“We’re here for you” – balderdash. My fuel and time are being wasted, and this is causing more pollution.

Jennifer Hill

Haslemere, Surrey

Genetic dyslexia

SIR – The headline of your report on the genetic origins of dyslexia may give the impression to readers that dyslexia is a wholly negative condition (“Dyslexia parents spell bad news for children”, October 21).

In fact, people with dyslexia are often blessed with a great, mysterious sensitivity, intuition, perceptiveness and charm. There are many dyslexics who are exceptionally high-achieving – and in any case, as a rule, dyslexic problems with reading and spelling improve with age.

For example, my wife, who as a schoolgirl suffered terribly because of her dyslexic anxiety, now in her middle age reads much more and much faster than I, a non-dyslexic avid reader.

Andrzej Wilski

Consultant psychiatrist emeritus

Sandridge, Hertfordshire

Kindling romance

SIR – Amazon regularly recommends books for Kindle users “based on your interests”.

My interests include books on archaeology, English history and geography. I am currently reading The Secret History by Procopius.

Recently I received a recommendation for a romantic thriller from the Women’s Murder Club. Have other readers had a similar experience?

Michael Bristow

Bristol

Buzzing off

SIR – I am not complaining, as one almost killed me three years ago, but I wonder where all the wasps went this year.

C J Fletcher

Stanton St John, Oxfordshire

Shameful rail strikes on London Poppy Day

A knitted Tommy on a post box in Flintshire, part of a Royal British Legion appeal in 2021 - alamy

SIR – Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, has apologised to the Royal British Legion for calling yet another strike on November 3 – London Poppy Day (report, October 22).

He blames the Government for prolonging a strike that he and his members engineered, and bizarrely demands that the Government (by which he means taxpayers) reimburse the £1 million the British Legion will lose due to the forced cancellation of the event, which would have been used to support war veterans.

As a member of the British Legion and someone whose family has done much, suffering injuries and loss of life while protecting Britain from its enemies, I do not accept any of Mr Lynch’s claims and excuses.

As this exemplar of a union dinosaur plots with others for a general strike, with multiple unrealistic wage demands, one wonders whether Mr Lynch and his ilk would sup at the Cabinet table of a Labour government.

Professor Bernard T Golding

Whitley Bay, Northumberland

SIR – The RMT’s only objective is to bring down the Government, with total disregard for the population of this country, many of whom earn far less than its members.

Richard Gilbert

Guyhirn, Cambridgeshire

SIR – Members of the RMT should be ashamed of themselves for striking on November 3, knowing full well that it is when London Poppy Day is scheduled.

They are depriving the Royal British Legion of an anticipated £1 million that would be collected by the 2,000 volunteers.

The union should compensate the charity from its ample funds.

Michael Osborne

Clevedon, Somerset

Energy suppliers hoarding customers’ cash

SIR – At the time of writing, my energy supplier (Shell Energy) is sitting on more than £1,000 of my hard-earned money.

I resent having to subsidise a huge company like this and being penalised on my energy tariff if I move to quarterly billing. Surely in the days of smart meters it is easily possible for the energy suppliers to bill monthly for the actual energy supplied and still be able to offer the best possible tariff.

If my situation is replicated across a million households, around £1 billion could be released into the economy, and help ease the hardship of many people who are struggling to make ends meet.

Richard Jacobs

Exton, Devon

