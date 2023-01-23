Letters: Germany’s shameful dithering over Ukraine shows that it is the weak link in Nato

Olaf Scholz in Paris yesterday - BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters

SIR – Germany is reluctant to provide the Leopard 2 tanks that the Ukrainians have been asking for.

A European country is fighting for its life against Russian aggression, yet the Germans are refusing to give it the help it needs. They are the weak link in the Nato alliance.

David Conway

Theydon Bois, Essex

SIR – Whatever Germany’s final decision on the Leopard 2 tanks, it has probably permanently damaged its reputation among Nato members and put the death nail into its defence industry. Who will buy its kit if permission is required to use it?

The Germans’ prevarication is no doubt in part to do with the horrors of the Second World War, and the role that some of their forebears played in them. But by not providing tanks, they are simply helping another murderous dictator.

Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon

Tisbury, Wiltshire

SIR – Germany fiddles while Ukraine burns.

The Earl of Macclesfield

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

SIR – Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his defence minister Boris Pistorius are clearly too young to have experienced the 1948 Berlin Airlift, but may care to contemplate the history of Western allies facing an aggressive Russia (or Soviet Union, as it was in those days).

It is hard to criticise Angela Merkel for attempting to foster good relations with Russia, but it is never sensible to put one’s head in a tiger’s mouth. Russia has shown antipathy towards independent states bordering its territory for many years, yet Germany allowed itself to become dangerously dependent on Russian oil and gas.

Germany should now do all it can to minimise the threat to its allies by releasing some of its tanks. After all, what are they there for, if not to repel Russian aggression?

Adrian Thornton

Shackleford, Surrey

SIR – Presumably Boris Pistorius thinks he is helping to secure peace in our time. Has he never read a single history book?

John Newbury

Warminster, Wiltshire

SIR – Germany’s procrastination over supplying tanks is a disgrace, as timing is critical.

Other Nato members who own these tanks and recognise their vital importance to defeating the Russians should deliver them immediately to Ukraine and not wait for approval. In doing so, they should make it clear to Germany that, if there are any repercussions, they will never again buy its military equipment.

If this does not happen, Britain should send more Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. They were designed to destroy Russian tanks and that is what they should be doing now, irrespective of the numbers needed for the future modernisation programme.

Rear Admiral Philip Mathias (retd)

Southsea, Hampshire

HS2 waste

SIR – Instead of continuing to waste ludicrous amounts of money on HS2, it would be better to reopen branch lines.

This would be far more beneficial for the travelling public, the economy and the environment. However, like reopening convalescent homes to stop bed-blocking, it would involve common sense – and our Government doesn’t do common sense.

Maggie Hughes

Gnosall, Staffordshire

SIR – If there were to be a national referendum tomorrow on whether HS2 should be cancelled, the result would surprise no one.

It is way past time that this particular train hit the buffers.

Bob Hart

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Trusty gas hobs

SIR – Eleanor Steafel, comparing gas and induction hobs, missed one key feature of the former: security of supply.

After Storm Arwen cut off our electricity for a week in November 2021 we were able to continue to cook on our gas hob. Neighbours with electric cookers were not so fortunate.

If we are to use electricity, there needs to be a reliable and sufficient supply. Currently there isn’t one. I will not be giving up our gas hob – or, indeed, our wood burner.

Phil Mobbs

Kendal, Cumbria

Ardern’s record

SIR – Kate Andrews says Jacinda Ardern’s handling of Covid-19 turned the New Zealand economy into a “basket case”.

She might consider the fact that Britain’s economy is currently paralysed by strikes – and its price for “opening up” was many more Covid deaths. I’d rather be living in a basket case than dead in a booming economy.

C Brian Smith

Wellington, New Zealand

An operatic education

SIR – In the 1960s I went to a very eccentric prep school run by two brothers and their sister.

On Thursday evenings the younger brother, who was the more artistic, played operas to a number of the boys on his Pye Black Box gramophone (Letters, January 21). We were given the libretti and scores to follow. This took place in a splendidly decorated drawing room, and before we entered our hands were inspected to make sure they weren’t sticky.

This gave me a lifelong love and knowledge of opera. However, the biscuits we were given after the music had finished were the real incentive for attending at the time.

Simon Playle

London SW6

SIR – At Merchant Taylors’ School in the early 1980s, the organist frequently played Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor as assembly started.

So familiar were the boys with this that on occasion the entire school would hum along as the masters looked on furiously.

Dr Mark Rookledge

Hellidon, Northamptonshire

SIR – At Putney High School we had weekly singing classes, working our way through the Oxford Song Book.

Early in my first term I was told not to join in, as my voice “spoilt the harmony”. Sixty years on I can still recite the words but cannot sing them.

Erica Barrett

Buckingham

Sunak’s seatbelt

SIR – We are none of us perfect and many of us have been on the wrong end of a speed-awareness course.

It is depressing that, whatever one thinks of Rishi Sunak’s politics, his recent fine for failing to wear a seatbelt has dominated the news. Yes, he is a public figure, but Britain faces more pressing matters at the moment.

This incident has been a classic example of our national pastime – throwing stones from glass houses.

Roger Wilson

Charter Alley, Hampshire

SIR – My wife was pickpocketed a few days ago. The police said they couldn’t do anything and gave her a crime reference number to make an insurance claim. My neighbour’s car was stolen the day before, and he is of the opinion that it has gone forever.

On the same day, Rishi Sunak was investigated and ultimately fined for not wearing a seatbelt. The police need to get their priorities straight – less nannying and more focus on crimes that actually matter, please.

Michael House

London N21

Last year’s post

SIR – I too shall be glad when Royal Mail catches up with our post (Letters, January 21). I have just received the Radio Times for the week before Christmas.

Heather Remblance

Gloucester

Word of warming

SIR – In his letter (January 21) on the “anti-bucket list”, Peter Davies cautions against any activity whose name includes the word “endurance”.

I am reminded of my first fishing trip to the Arctic. A fellow traveller, with experience of such excursions, said I should examine all my cold-weather base or mid-layer clothing to identify anything with the word “technical” in its description. I should then throw it away and replace it with a merino wool equivalent. It worked, and I’ve never bought an artificial fabric since.

Nicholas Franks

Dorchester

SIR – On my gravestone it will say: “Never bought a pair of jeans. And never shopped at Ikea.”

I also made a New Year’s resolution some years ago to stop buying from Amazon and instead (where possible) buy local – which I’ve kept.

Ken Hope

Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire

Does sweet wine really belong with pudding?

The Dessert of Wafers by the French painter Lubin Baugin (1612-63) - Bridgeman

SIR – Bryony Hill’s advice (Letters, January 20) to drink sweet wine with a pudding would be disputed in Sauternes.

We were politely told that it should go with cheese or foie gras; the only acceptable dessert would be a tart. We were also told that an open bottle will keep in the fridge for up to six weeks, but have never been able to verify this advice.

Philip Roberts

Kelsall, Cheshire

SIR – Dinner at a certain château in Reims persuaded me that champagne can be drunk with any food, including chocolate (Letters, January 21).

Peter Oldfield Murray

London N20

SIR – Some years ago my French friends in Albi, Languedoc, gave me a birthday lunch consisting of nine courses, each served with a different alcoholic drink, plus an aperitif and digestif.

The first course was served at 1pm and my wife and I left at 7pm. I’m pretty sure we had pudding and dessert wine at some stage.

Ray Bather

Allendale, Northumberland

SIR – Frank Russell (Letters, January 21) tells how his father, a Yorkshireman, always ate cheese with apple pie.

My father always ate a little cheese between his main course and pudding to “cleanse the palate” – a habit I picked up from him.

However, unlike Dad, a teetotaller, I save a little dinner wine to sip with the cheese and find it enhances the cleansing process.

Pat Cooper

Stoke Bruerne, Northamptonshire

SIR – My father was once dining in the Netherlands. When he asked if he could have some cheese for pudding he was told quite emphatically that cheese was for breakfast.

William Fleming

Chichester, West Sussex

SIR – In the North East we enjoy a slice of rich, moist Christmas cake with a piece of Wensleydale. Delicious.

Pauline Hempsey

Stokesley, North Yorkshire

SIR – Like Frank Russell’s father, I enjoy a slice of cheddar with apple pie.

However, I was taught to do this by my Scots-Canadian grandmother, so the habit appears to have more than one source.

David E P Judge

Hemingford Grey, Cambridgeshire

SIR – My Yorkshire-born grandmother used to say: “An apple pie without the cheese is like a kiss without the squeeze.”

Suzi Grenfell-Marten

Holyhead, Anglesey

