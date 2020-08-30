Letters: firms must commit to people with disabilities

Following the Observer’s brilliant interview with Paralympian long jumper and sprinter Jean-Baptiste Alaize (“‘I run to escape the people who wanted to kill me’”, the New Review, 16 August),

and during the weeks that would have been the 2020 Paralympics, we write both as official partners of the Tokyo Paralympics and members of the global disability inclusion movement The Valuable 500.

Every four years, the Paralympics bring hope and visibility to the 1.3billion people living with disability – 15% of the world’s population. The Games also provide businesses with an opportunity to proudly display a strong message of support to people with disabilities through sponsorships and partnerships. However, it is not enough for the business community to show solidarity and representation only when disability inclusion is trending internationally.

Businesses need to commit to disability inclusion when the world stops watching, all year round, every year. After the last medal is awarded on the podium, people with disabilities are still being excluded. While 90% of companies claim to prioritise diversity, only 4% focus on making offerings that are disability-inclusive. Recent findings show only 8% of companies feature people with disabilities in their marketing and advertising collateral on a regular basis.

Aside from a moral obligation, disability inclusion is integral to the business sustainability agenda. Businesses cannot afford to exclude such a huge market comprising of talented employees and valuable customers with a significant spending power of $8tn per annum.

So in the absence of the Paralympics this year, we are calling on our fellow CEOs and business leaders to stand as one and pledge to commit to disability inclusion, by joining The Valuable 500, beyond the moments when it is celebrated on a global stage.

Elie Girard, CEO, Atos; Akimasa Yoneda, president, KNT-CT Holdings; Takashi Niino, president and CEO, NEC Corporation; Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500; Yuji Hirako, president and CEO, member of the board, ANA; Michael Corbat, CEO, Citi; Yoshinari Kitajima, president, Dai Nippon Printing; Keiichi Yoshii, president, CEO and COO, Daiwa House Industry; Yuji Akasaka, representative director, executive president, Japan Airlines; Jun Sawada, president and CEO, NTT Group; Noriaki Kiyota, president, representative director, TOTO Ltd



Less sex, more cushions

Thank you, Barbara Ellen, for the plea “Enough of the explicit sex. Do put some clothes on, for all our sakes” (Comment). On-screen nudity has certainly been overdone, but so has the choreography of sex.

Watching TV drama, it is hard not to conclude that every sexual encounter must involve a frantic ripping of clothes from bodies always stumbling backwards, lips locked in vacuum-sealed intensity, with a trail of furniture tracing a path to bodies slammed against a wall/door/table top. Since the risk of concussion is inseparable from sexual passion, perhaps we should also enter a plea for more soft furnishing.

Paul McGilchrist

Colchester, Essex







A sad song of ice and fire

Global warming is worse than portrayed by Robin McKie (“Revealed: Earth loses trillion tonnes of ice in less than 30 years”, News). Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center estimates that the world has warmed by just over 1C since 1880, but temperatures are higher over land than water. Thus Europe has warmed by 2C, and the Arctic by more than 3C.

Loss of ice leads to loss of reflectivity, which aggravates the warming, but wildfires in the Arctic are also dirtying the snow, which increases heat absorption. This can only end badly. Melting of the permafrost has the potential to double the amount of methane in the atmosphere. If the Arctic seabed starts to give up the vast amount of methane stored as clathrates, global warming will become irreversible and it is game over for human civilisation. Politicians seem transfixed by this unfolding tragedy. Their latest excuse is the pandemic, but they have done almost nothing over the past 30 years. The Kyoto protocol was designed to reduce carbon emissions but since 1990, the baseline year for Kyoto, annual emissions have increased by 50% globally. The UK is hosting COP26 (the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties) next year. We can only pray that the government recognises the awesome responsibility it carries.

Dr Robin Russell-Jones, chair Help Rescue the Planet

Marlow, Buckinghamshire







