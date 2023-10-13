Letters: How it feels to be a British-Jewish parent unsure if your children will be safe at school

A security guard stands at the entrance to a Jewish school in north London, while several others are temporarily closed - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SIR – I am a British Jew, and this is a very scary time for us.

We debated whether to keep our children home from school yesterday. Many other parents did so, fearing attacks.

We’re worried for our safety. We’re a fraction of a per cent of the population of this country, and worldwide we’re an even smaller fraction. We often feel that our voices are drowned out, and that people are either unaware of what is going on or don’t want to “take sides”.

I have, however, had words of support from non-Jewish people I know, and it means so much when celebrities such as J K Rowling stand up for us. We’re so grateful to the Government and police for recognising that we need additional security at the moment, and rapidly implementing that.

Martin Ross

Manchester

SIR – I am among those – a silent majority, I believe – who are angry about the lily-livered decisions by the BBC and the Football Association not to overtly support Israel in the aftermath of Hamas’s heinous terrorism (Letters, October 13).

It is high time that those of us who see things this way become a vocal majority.

Linda Mansfield

Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire

SIR – Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, says “Iran will want Israel to overreact and stray beyond self-defence” (Comment, October 13).

Israel – lest we forget, the world’s only Jewish state, occupying a tiny percentage of the land mass of the Middle East – is facing its most perilous moment since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. It is surrounded by well-funded, hostile, state-sponsored terrorist groups which, as we have seen, are willing to replicate Nazi-era atrocities.

This is no time to be calling for Israeli restraint. Israeli self-defence requires the total removal of Hamas from Gaza. Moreover, pre-emptive strikes – including against Hizbollah members residing within sovereign Syrian territory – may prove essential to deter further terrorist attacks that pose an existential threat to Israel’s survival.

Philip Duly

Haslemere, Surrey

SIR – I suspect that most people in Gaza do not support Hamas. Hamas controls the place and apparently brooks no opposition. So Israel’s actions could well affect a large number of people who simply have the misfortune of dwelling in a small area run by a terrorist organisation.

Hamas, having organised and carried out a lethal terrorist incursion into Israel, is no doubt well prepared for the Israeli retaliation, and may well suffer less than the general population. I don’t doubt that it is using that population as human shields.

My fear is that the damage the Israeli forces are doing may end up increasing support for Hamas.

Nick Eckford

Harpenden, Hertfordshire

Labour and the NHS

SIR – Can Sir Keir Starmer really be so out of touch with the reality of the problems that the NHS is facing?

At the Labour Party conference, he stated that he would clear the whole of the NHS waiting-list backlog in one term of office (report, October 12). Does he not realise that the present crisis is multifactorial? It is a consequence of widespread shortages of nursing and medical staff, not to mention the breakdown in GP services – much of which was brought about by the last Labour government’s ill-judged GP contract, allowing primary-care doctors to be paid more for doing less.

Another relevant component of hospitals’ troubles is an appalling lack of capacity. In 1948, at the inception of the health service, there were 10 beds per 1,000 people. Now the NHS admits to only 1.9 beds per 1,000, far fewer than in many other Western nations, including Germany and France.

The European Working Time Directive has further complicated the matter, severely restricting the number of hours that medical staff can work.

I saw no evidence that Sir Keir is aware of these problems, which comprise a major roadblock to reducing waiting list numbers.

Malcolm H Wheeler FRCS

Bonvilston, Glamorgan

SIR – Following the Labour conference, I am still not sure where the party stands on the unions. Will it give in to their demands? Strengthen their cause to bring more misery?

Gill Noakes

Crowborough, West Susse

SIR – With regard to Labour’s plans for education, wouldn’t it be better to focus on raising the standard of state schools, rather than attacking independent ones for providing the standard that parents want?

Alison Brightwell

Bridport, Dorset

SIR – I read your Leading Article (“Labour thinks it is ready for government”, October 12) with interest. The party’s disciplined conference was indeed light years away from the fractious, factional Conservative one.

It is correct to state that a Labour government will face a major challenge, but I think the party is under no illusions as to how tough it will be. No matter how many rabbits the present Government may pull out of a hat, there is a palpable sense that it has run out of track.

Sir Keir Starmer and Labour have a new offer on the table. Voters are weary and demoralised by the present status quo – and who can blame them?

Judith A Daniels

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

An unsung pioneer of the rock ’n’ roll riff

American guitarist Duane Eddy, pictured in a Manchester Music Shop in November 1963 - Getty Images

SIR – In his article “Riffs versus solos: which rock harder?” (Arts, October 11) Neil McCormick claims that You Really Got Me by the Kinks was the arguably the first record featuring a riff. Has he not heard Peter Gunn by Duane Eddy (1959)? It was not only recorded five years earlier, it is also better.

Alan Harper

South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

SIR – I was interested to read what Neil McCormick’s considers to be the 10 best guitar solos ever (October 11). But how could he have omitted Jim Cregan’s acoustic solo on Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel’s Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)?

It may only be short, but it’s sublime.

N Joslin

Morecambe, Lancashire

Prodigal Church

SIR – On Thursday the Church of England issued an announcement: “Thousands of churches, cathedrals, schools and clergy houses in England will benefit from the first phase of grants and projects worth £30 million, as part of the Church of England’s ambitious plan to achieve net zero carbon by 2030.”

Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and the Church’s lead bishop for the environment, was quoted as saying: “The ambition to be net zero by 2030 is at the core of the Church of England’s response to the climate crisis.”

The day before this, we held a meeting in our local church to discuss the planned closure of more than half of the churches in the Wigan area of the Liverpool Diocese, much to the dismay of parishioners and the many groups who use the buildings. Is this how the Church of England is actually going to achieve net zero?

I would suggest that the £30 million might be better spent on getting back to true Christianity, encouraging a growth in the number of clergy and stemming the number of people leaving the Church who are unhappy with this political leadership.

We vote for a government to do the political work; we look to the Church to lead us in our spiritual lives.

Jacqueline Donaldson

Orrell, Lancashire





Heathrow realities

SIR – Four times this year my husband and I have flown overseas from Heathrow, on each occasion from Terminal 5. The letter (October 13) from John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s CEO, left me with the impression that we must have been at a different airport.

At no point did he mention customer service. Our experiences this year have mostly been negative and included waiting nearly an hour for our luggage to arrive, with no explanation or apology.

Mr Holland-Kaye mentions an average wait time of 90 seconds to get through security; in our experience this has been more like 20 minutes of being herded and shouted at. We have queued at a gate for 45 minutes – when the notices stated boarding was in progress – again with no explanation or apology for the delay, while ground staff appeared oblivious to the discomfort and stress of a large number of wheelchair passengers, who were crowded together and waiting to board for ages because nobody was operating the lift to get them on to the plane.

We have also seen elderly people standing waiting at gates for long periods because of a lack of seating, and have had to wait in a plane for 20 minutes because there was an “issue” preventing it from reaching its port, before finally disembarking at 11pm.

I find it appalling that Mr Holland-Kaye can be so smug about his achievements when these are the realities.

Joanne Long

Stourton, Staffordshire

SIR – I should like to know how John Holland-Kay reconciles his assertion that our airports are world-class with my recent experience of twice waiting longer for baggage to appear than the duration of the flight.

Phillip Pennicott

London E18





Still waiting on HMRC

SIR – Yesterday I telephoned HMRC simply to request that it sent me a unique taxpayer reference number.

After I had been kept on hold for no less than one hour and 15 minutes – which I had to spend listening to mind-numbing “music” – a recorded message suddenly informed me that it was not going to be possible to deal with my request at the moment, and I should call back some other time.

There was a firm “Goodbye”, and I was cut off.

I shall, of course, spend the rest of the weekend fuming.

David Vincent

Hawkhurst, Cranbrook



Pointless prefix

SIR – I agree with Geoff Jones (“The order of things”, Letters, October 13) regarding the superfluous use of the prefix “pre”.

My favourite (if it could be called so) was at a Covid testing centre, where a large sign proclaimed: “Pre-booked appointments only.”

Steve Pywell

Fleckney, Leicestershire

SIR – Geoff Jones should not have been so flummoxed by having to “pre-order” (rather than just order) an unreleased book.

I suspect he was unable to order the book that he wanted because it has not yet been published. It would be impossible to deliver to him a product that does not actually exist.

“Pre-order” is simply a shorter way of referring to being placed on the reserve list for priority purchase.

Robert Frazer

Salford, Lancashire

SIR – What about pre-prepared?

Elizabeth Prior

London SW10

SIR – There is also the stupid phrase, “Let me double check” – often a reply to a question not asked before.

Peter Lawrence

London SW19

