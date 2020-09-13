Letters: Extinction Rebellion is a force for good

The government is failing us on every count. Deaths from Covid 19; a recovery plan that allocates billions of taxpayers’ money to the fossil fuel economy; climate and ecological devastation that has destabilised our planet; refugees used by politicians and media to stir up fear and hatred; Public Health England scrapped with zero consultation. This list is not exhaustive.

The system is broken and the government is not protecting us.

Extinction Rebellion has helped push the government’s failure to act on the climate and ecological emergency into the public eye. Whether or not we agree with their tactics or their targets, by blocking printing presses and delaying newspaper distribution, they have connected the dots of a broken system.

For the past 30 years there’s been a woeful lack of serious reporting on the climate and ecological emergency due to the billionaire owners’ vested interests, and a lack of understanding from reporters, to editors to senior executives, about the severity and scale of the crisis. This has meant a terrifying delay on action to combat climate change.

Extinction Rebellion are not organised criminals. They should not be the targets of vitriol and anti-democratic posturing. They’re just a group of people who are holding the powerful to account.

It’s vital that we take this moment to acknowledge that radical change is necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. It’s vital that we apply the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic to avoid paying an even more terrible price for poor preparation and a slow, inadequate response to the climate and ecological emergency.

Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, Stephen Fry, Dr Rowan Williams, Alice Aedy, Josh Appignanesi, Chloe Aridjis, Andrea Arnold OBE, Jake Arnott, Will Attenborough, Patrick Brill OBE RA, Frankie Boyle, Louisa Buck, Dame Carmen Callil, Grace Chatto (Clean Bandit), Lily Cole, Dominic Cooke CBE, Cookin Vinyl Records, Lindsey Coulson, Coldcut, Jill Dawson, Siobhan Davies CBE, Jeremy Deller, Charlotte Du Cann, Nicola Davies, Domino Records, Joe Dunthorne, Marc Elliott, Brian Eno, Paul Ewen, Rose Fenton CBE, Johnny Flynn, Iain Forsyth, Bella Freud, Joe Goddard (Hot Chip), Kate Fahy, Livia Firth, Gazelle Twin, Polly Gifford, Alison Goldfrapp, Sir Antony Gormley, Jay Griffiths, Jack Harries, Melissa Harrison, Ackroyd & Harvey, Philip Hoare, Robin Ince, Bel Jacobs, Juliet Jacques, Liz Jensen, Baroness Jenny Jones, Kirk Jones, Sean Jones QC, Peter Jukes, Stella Kanu, Judith Knight MBE, Peter Kosminsky, Dr Jason Hickel, Dr Pam Hogg, Nick Laird, David Lan, Neal Lawson, Stewart Lee, Deborah Levy, Toby Litt, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Daisy Lowe, Caroline Lucas MP, Massive Attack, Francesca Martinez, Jolyon Maugham QC, Simon McBurney OBE, Jeff McMillan, James Miller (novelist), Fernando Meirelles, Fay Milton (Savages), George Monbiot, Braulio Montavani, Professor Richard Murphy, Chloe Naldrett, Lucy Neal CBE, Kris Nelson, Ninja Tune, Ed O’Brien (Radiohead), Chris Packham CBE, Cornelia Parker OBE, Michael Pawlyn, Ruth Padel, Maxine Peake, Mike Perry, Philippa Perry, Jonathan Pie (aka Tom Walker), Jane Pollard, Jocelyn Pook, Max Porter, Heydon Prowse, Marie Phillips, Ian Rickson, Dr Jane Riddiford, Meg Rosoff, Sir Mark Rylance, Sunetra Sarker, Manda Scott, Tracey Seaward, Kamila Shamsie, Nicholas Shaxon, Owen Sheers, Gillian Slovo, Simon Stephens, Juliet Stevenson CBE, Etienne Stott MBE, Subathra Subramaniam, Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp CBE, Steve Tompkins, Gavin Turk, Dale Vince OBE, Mark Wallinger, Julie Ward MEP, Dame Marina Warner, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Rich Wilson, Jaime Winstone, Jeanette Winterson, Farhana Yamin, Louisa Young





Focus on the food chain

James Rebanks’s article is most commendable about sensible farming and awareness of source by the consumer (“Enough with ‘local’ and organic’. We’ll begin to eat well when we farm well”, Comment) . But there is a large gap concerning the ultimate animal welfare of his product, the sheep.

What is their travel time to market and, afterwards, their travel time to the abattoir, or even worse, a minimum 24-hour truck transit to Europe? Rebanks asks us, the consumers, to research the source but I would ask him to research the final outcome towards the meat counter.

Meat production is not a bucolic event, as I can testify as the son of an organic farmer whose farm-based abattoir licence was revoked for a more centralised and distant slaughterhouse amenity, in compliance with EU guidance. My father respected his animals and treated them with dignity to the end.



