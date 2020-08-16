Letters: everyone has a right to the countryside

Nick Hayes is right that we should not be barred from so much of the countryside of England (“Forgive us our trespasses”, the New Review). But not everyone can trespass as energetically as he does, and unlawful activity might ease the path of government plans to criminalise trespass. We need legal certainty that everybody can visit land harmlessly without fearing an ugly confrontation with a landowner.

In England and Wales, a right to roam exists only over a few types of terrain extending to about 10% of the land surface. Few people understand which bits of countryside they are allowed to visit or why they should be excluded from the remainder. We need a right of access on foot to the whole of our countryside. Exceptions can be made to ensure that growing crops are not trampled, the surroundings of people’s homes are not disturbed and sensitive wildlife sites are not disrupted. Something along these lines already works well in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Scotland. It is time England, Wales and Northern Ireland caught up.

Marion Shoard

Strood, Kent







In the article about Nick Hayes, there was not a single reference to the 140,000 miles of public rights of way over mostly private land in England and Wales, nor to the 3.4m acres of right-to-roam land in England created by the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000. To this should also be added the extensive permissive public access voluntarily provided by many farmers, landowners and conservation bodies. Ownership of the countryside, and public access to it, are two separate issues and to conflate them is misleading. The main barriers to countryside access are the lack of an Ordnance Survey map and walking boots.

Justin Milward

Butcombe, Bristol











Child prisoners’ rough justice

Nick Cohen outlines clearly the erosion of prisoners’ rights (“The loss of UK prisoners’ rights is the forgotten injustice of Covid-19”, Comment). However, he misses out one group of prisoners who should be given extra safeguards and protections but whose rights have been further eroded. The government has changed the rules governing secure training centres – privately run establishments supposedly providing care for younger and more vulnerable children in custody.

The most significant of these changes is that children need only be outside their rooms for one and a half hours in any 24-hour period. In effect, this means that children can be locked in a single room with no education, no one to talk to and no significant exercise for almost the whole of the day and night. Whilst the government says this has been implemented as a response to the pandemic, it is of interest to note that the expiry date is not until March 2022. At a time when we are all concerned for children’s mental health, it is iniquitous that the government should do this to some of the most vulnerable children, most of whom will have already experienced abuse and deprivation.

Pam Hibbert, End Child Imprisonment

Llangammarch Wells, Powys







Hiroshima a ghastly necessity

I write as the son of a soldier who was captured at Singapore in 1942 and used as slave labour on the Burma railway. Thank God he came back alive – many thousands of his POW compatriots did not. In my view, Kenan Malik’s article on the atomic bombing of Japan takes a narrow view of the situation facing the allies in 1945 (“Don’t let the victors define morality – Hiroshima was always indefensible”, Comment).

Despite the horrendous military and civilian casualties suffered by the Japanese in 1945, they showed no real inclination to surrender. Even the firebombing of Tokyo did not sway them. That they might have surrendered eventually is pure speculation. As the allies closed in from Burma, my father said that the Japanese guards at his POW camp forced the prisoners to dig large pits, presumably to be used as mass graves for the POWs once the allies approached. In my view the atomic bombs were a ghastly but essential way to make the Japanese rulers finally see sense. I doubt if I would be here to write this article otherwise.

Edmund Walters

Martainville, France







Our film was not censored

We produced Granada TV’s 1985 film End of Empire: Iran mentioned in your article (“The British spy, a coup that changed the Middle East – and the cover-up”, News, 2 August). The article suggested that interview material for our film was “censored” by government. It was not. Our film was the first to publicly reveal the policy of the British government and MI6 to promote and help organise the overthrow of Iran’s democratically elected prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh.

