Letters: Even the beneficiaries of the Chancellor’s plan recognise that it penalises aspiration

A van goes past billboards erected by political campaign group "Led By Donkeys" just outside Huddersfield, after Jeremy Hunt unveiled an austerity budget - /AFP via Getty Images

SIR – Following Jeremy Hunt’s dire Autumn Statement (report, November 18), the Conservatives are finished.

It was clearly an attempt to keep pensioners like me on board, preserving the triple lock and increasing spending on the NHS. In the meantime, however, Mr Hunt has hammered working people, especially those at the higher-income end who already contribute a large percentage of their earnings in taxes, while also being responsible for most of the growth needed in the economy.

The Chancellor has squashed the aspirations of the young and hard-working. This was without doubt the most un-Conservative economic plan I have ever seen.

Stan Kirby

East Malling, Kent

SIR – So this is what “managed decline” looks like.

I would have said this was the end of the Conservatives, but the truth is that they were finished a long time ago.

Robert Chatterton

Caythorpe, Lincolnshire

SIR – Simple economics state that if you spend more than you earn, you are living beyond your means.

For decades Governments have been frightened to spell this out to the electorate for fear of losing power. Had they had more faith in our common sense from the start, our problem could have been controlled.

Now it is out of control, and both present and future taxpayers will pay the price with a much lower standard of living than would have been necessary.

Ken Webb

Leeds, West Yorkshire

SIR – Camilla Tominey (Analysis, November 18) warns: “The cure threatens to be worse than the disease for a Tory party on life support.”

Why should that surprise anyone? This is, after all, the party that inflicted on the country nearly two years of lockdown and other Covid-related restrictions, in many cases long after it was clear that they were either unnecessary or ineffectual.

Brian Gedalla

London N3

SIR – This sometimes Right-leaning population has been put firmly back in its box by a triumphant Blob. The names of the Conservative and Labour parties may persist, but this is now a one-party state.

Story continues

Martin Burgess

Beckenham, Kent

SIR – Before the Chancellor expounded that you can’t create growth and wealth from borrowing, perhaps he should have discussed his Treasury colleagues’ thesis with leaders in the private equity industry. For it’s not how much you borrow – it’s what the borrowed funds are spent on that is important.

The staggering level of wasteful expenditure by the public and private sectors (including the increasing millions in non-jobs) are the reason for Britain’s malaise. Borrowing can be a key driver to move assets and expenditures from non-productive to productive uses, especially if combined with other incentives to reinforce and reward efficient and socially useful activity. Under this framework Britain would have an enormous runway for growth. But, under Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, we are stuck in the ever-lengthening security queue in the terminal building.

We are all now guinea pigs in a “scientific” experiment that will prove, after much pain, that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng were on the right track after all, and that Treasury orthodoxy is indeed flawed.

Jeremy Hosking

Alnwick, Northumberland

SIR – What is the point in raising £24 billion in extra taxes while continuing to squander more than £100 billion on HS2?

Hugh Ellwood

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Hospital hierarchy

SIR – The recent correspondence spawned by Dr William T Easson’s letter (November 16) about the role of consultants in the running of NHS hospitals appears to contain an omission.

Dr Easson will remember that, when we were both house officers, there was a hospital medical superintendent who had absolute authority over every aspect of the hospital. The matron was his subordinate helpmate and the administrator, where there was one, worked at his side.

In any future reorganisation of NHS hospitals, maybe the role of the superintendent should be revived.

Dr Nigel McKie

Helston, Cornwall

SIR – Andrew Robinson (Letters, November 18) is lucky that he can get a telephone consultation with a GP.

On Tuesday I was second to be answered in the 8 am queue, only to be told that there were no GP appointments of any sort left. I was offered an appointment with an advanced nurse practitioner. As a retired consultant physician, I knew that she could not resolve my problem. After bamboozling the receptionist with some entirely genuine medical terminology, I was told that the on-call doctor would phone me back. No one did.

The next morning I was first in the queue and obtained the same response. However, on this occasion the on-call doctor did phone back and I learnt that there would be a nine-month wait to see the relevant specialist on the NHS. I am one of the lucky ones. I knew a way to get past the receptionist and I can also afford a private consultation.

Dr Henry Connor

Hereford

Proof that computers have no place in cricket

June in An Almanac of 12 Sports, 1897, by William Nicholson (words by Rudyard Kipling) - British Library Board

SIR – At the close of an article (“Smart ball risks turning amateur cricket into a computer game”, telegraph.co.uk, November 16) extolling the glorious uncertainties of cricket, and deploring the proposal of playing with a so-called “smart ball”, Simon Heffer writes: “It can’t be long before computers can be fed details of players’ records, injuries, hangovers, ground conditions, weather and so on, and come up with a result without anyone actually having to turn up. Think I’m joking? Wait and see.”

Sadly for him, such an event, at Test match level, has already occurred. In 1971, at the dawn of the computer era, Sydney hosted a “computer Ashes Test” between Australian and English stars from the preceding 50 years.

Mr Heffer’s criteria (excluding hangovers) were fed into a computer and, despite Don Bradman’s low first-innings score, Australia won. Happily, I believe such a travesty of the noble game has not been repeated.

John Kidd

Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia

World Cup shame

SIR – How can it be right for England’s World Cup team to be playing Iran, a country with one of the worst human rights records in the world, in Qatar, a country which is almost as bad ?

Surely there are times when a democratic government should step in to prevent such an outrage.

David Harris

London SW13

Selfish drivers

SIR – As a keen cyclist I agree with Julia Townsend-Rose (Letters, November 18), and am amazed when fellow cyclists don’t make even minimal efforts to be visible to other road users.

However, the flip-side of this is drivers who do not pay attention to other road users. When commuting by bike I have two front and two rear lights (one solid, one flashing), plus a helmet light for winter. I have a bright yellow helmet, a bright orange bike, a hi-vis vest and a fully retroreflective backpack. Yet on many commutes I’ll need to take evasive action at a junction due to not being seen – or simply being ignored – by a driver. This usually results in an embarrassed look or apologetic wave, although sometimes an aggressive gesture or worse.

As a confident cyclist I am comfortable assessing the movements of vehicles and taking action as necessary, but I can see why unconfident cyclists believe the roads are too dangerous to ride on.

Russell Grimshaw

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Woke Glyndebourne

SIR – You report (November 17) that Glyndebourne plans to adapt the operas it stages to avoid offending modern sensibilities.

This arrogantly assumes that audience members are unable to differentiate between modern concepts of equality and diversity, and the mores of Verdi and Puccini’s times, and are therefore unreformed, racist misogynists who need to be lectured about their shortcomings.

We have already been tried by recent productions of La clemenza di Tito and Alcina, and I suspect that I will not be the only patron relieving Glyndebourne of my offensive presence.

Janet Whiteway

Middlesbrough

SIR – Susie Gilbert (Letters, November 15) fears that cutting opera funding will fuel “the ongoing erosion of the creative, humane soul of the nation”. However, I would argue that “the creative, humane soul of the nation” is primarily upheld by English literature, not foreign imports such as opera.

It should also be noted that the support that literature gets from Arts Council England is miniscule compared with even the reduced support that opera gets. Yet it is in literature that England excels internationally. The soul is nourished by reflective private reading, not by expensive, flamboyant recreations on the stage, however entertaining.

Nicholas Bielby

Bradford, West Yorkshire

Lights in the darkness

SIR – I would remind Dr Glyn Jones (Letters, November 17), who wants to ban Christmas lights, of Queen Elizabeth II’s 2020 Christmas message: “Every year we herald the coming of Christmas by turning on the lights. And light does more than create a festive mood – light brings hope.”

Ours will be lit on December 1.

Ian Dickens

Gurnard, Isle of Wight

Scaring off scammers

SIR – Ofcom’s toughening of the rules on scam phone calls (Business, November 16) is welcome.

In the meantime, I recommend my late husband’s approach to all-too-frequent scam calls. He would answer: “What do you want?” in a loud and aggressive manner. Scam callers hung up immediately. Bona fide callers received an explanation and apology.

Susan Johnson

Ilford, Essex

Hardy perennial

SIR – My packet of cornflour (Letters, November 18) is dated July 1996. I use about a teaspoon a year and it still works perfectly.

Julia Malone

Haslemere, Surrey

SIR – I am delighted to hear that cornflour can be used to crispen laundry (Letters, November 18), but I no longer use cloth napkins and I’ve stopped ironing. Clearly I’m beyond social redemption.

Wendy Strathdee

Burnham, Buckinghamshire

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk