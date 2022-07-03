Letters to the editor: surface parking, leave Yemen, justices lied, salmon and others

Keep silent

I would like to offer some advice for our esteemed Idaho congressmen and senators. Save your political skin. Maintain your silence about the testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings. Stay in the basement. Never say a word to rock Trump’s explosive boat because Wayne Hoffman could be coming after you.

Dick Bennett, Boise

Surface parking

The controversy regarding disappearing affordable surface parking is real — the city and mayor want it gone. It’s something used and needed by us regular Joes, and they don’t care — it doesn’t look fancy and make them money. There’s the core of citizens like the north end that live, breath and spend their money right in Boise’s center. They rule Boise, which is becoming another Seattle — the mayor’s goal. Gotta have fancy buildings for the deep pockets moving here. Small businesses aren’t what Boise wants to support and is forcing them out by any means, just like long-time residents being taxed out of their homes. Few older citizens bicycle or walk to commute, and Boise has the worst bus system ever. Boise doesn’t care about those who must commute for work downtown, made obvious by “better than thou” comments. Small businesses, do yourself and your employees a favor — move from downtown. I’m very glad my employer moved us out. I don’t miss the traffic, the bicycles, the long time it takes to go a few blocks, the expensive shops, the unpleasant parking endorsed by the city. You can keep downtown, I’m much better off without it.

Leah Shaw, Boise

Leave Yemen

According to the US Constitution, and reiterated by the War Powers Act of 1973, our armed forces are not to engage in foreign war unless authorized by Congress. In spite of this, our country has been involved in the Yemen Civil War for nearly a decade, with no such authorization. United States military involvement in this conflict includes providing weapons, assisting in targeting selection and actively flying refueling missions.

I am happy to report that on June 28, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee voted overwhelmingly to support H.J.Res.87 — “Directing the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress.” Please join the KCRCC in urging Rep. Russ Fulcher to co-sponsor this bill and for Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo to do everything in their power to withdraw our military from the ill-advised foreign entanglement in Yemen.

Bjorn Handeen, Coeur d’Alene

Justices lied

Many have been talking about the ruling on abortion by the Supreme Court.

Here is my example: What if you had a supervisor that had to inspect rigging daily and document or repair all problems before work can begin. What if this supervisor signs a statement under penalty of perjury that he performed all task? Now, let’s say an accident happened that led to a death, and it was due to the supervisor lying about what he did. Do you think that supervisor should be held accountable for the accident?

Here we have the Supreme Court which has three justices who swore under oath that the abortion question was settled law. Yet, all three of these people voted to rescind that law. These justices are guilty of perjury. Now, if a woman dies from an abortion, then these three justices should be arrested for manslaughter at the least.

The law is the law, you commit perjury, then you should go to jail. If your perjury causes a death, then you should be held responsible for that death.

Jerry Johnson, Payette

Salmon plan

An abundance of salmon in Idaho’s rivers is necessary for Idaho’s ecosystems. Salmon are a keystone species and support life from the Pacific ocean to mountain tributaries. Unfortunately, our salmon populations are declining due to the four lower dams on the Snake River. Removal of these dams is necessary for the restoration of chinook, steelhead, sockeye and coho populations.

Congressman Simpson’s plan for the Northwest emphasizes the importance of salmon and steelhead revival, energy infrastructure, and tribal justice. His plan to remove the earthen berms next to the four lower dams would double the rate of wild fish returning to Idaho, leading to recovery and abundance, according to the Fish Passage Center. Without wild salmon populations returning to Idaho’s rivers, many indigenous communities will be harmed. If we follow Congressman Simpson’s plan in dam removal, we can take a step forward in returning traditional fishing grounds to their full abundance, boost steelhead and salmon populations, and propose for an investment in Northwest energy infrastructure.

I’m a part of the Youth Salmon Protectors, working to make Simpson’s plan a reality. I urge readers to call their elected leaders and ask them to come to the table and stop salmon extinction.

Ruby Bollinger, Boise

New responsibility

There are some reasons for abortion — health of the mother, was the baby the result of a crime? However, if you bypassed birth control, and had a roll in hay without worrying about what might happened, you now have the responsibility of your decision to face the reality you have made a human being.

With, Roe v. Wade, it was easy to go kill the child. Now it is time to think before you act, and if you are about to give a life or destroy it, because you didn’t think of what could happen when you were having a good time, it is time to do the right thing.

There are so many women who would love to raise that gift from God. If you are a good human, and realize you have created a life, there are ways to handle it, and get help.

It is a major decision, and if you are in that situation, getting counseling is important. If you have character, and can make things right, make the right decision.

Dave Silva, Boise