Letters to the editor: Republican control, kindergarten, elections

GOP control

It appears that my greatest fears have come true. The state has been totally given up to the Republican Party and their moronic train of thought. We now are talking about giving landlords the ability to legally stick renters and buyers for background checks without any idea how to punish the “bad actors” who will no doubt come out of the woodwork. They now want the ability to intervene under the guise of “friend of the court” when the state is involved in a lawsuit, that they created due to the same legislature being dumb enough not to take the legal advice of the state’s Attorney General. Does the phrase “conflict of interest” mean anything?

For a party that rails against the federal government involvement in state’s rights, they are quick to propose arcane laws that manipulate their own citizens’ rights. How about the wonderful tax rebate dog and pony show? With a budget surplus that would help pay down school levies statewide and reduce the property taxes, how about $75 to soothe your needs. All hail the Republicans. Thanks for nothing. Remember, revolutions can go both ways.

Scott William Murray, Boise

Kindergarten

One responsibility we have, as parents and citizens of Idaho, is to ensure that issues critical to the lives and futures of our children are given top priority by our elected leaders. One excellent indicator of the care those leaders have for our children might be reflected in how they view our public schools. It also appears that our care of public schools has fallen short in terms of funding, for capital, programs and teacher compensation.

A program area of specific concern is full-day kindergarten. We, the adults in Idaho, are the voice for Idaho children everywhere who will benefit from full-day kindergarten. We are the ones who can draw the attention of our elected leaders and make this happen. So, please text, call or email Governor Little and your Idaho legislators and let them know that you support all-day kindergarten. It is all of our responsibility to make sure every Idaho child has a strong start in life, and the educational advantage of early childhood development is the best start.

Story continues

This letter reflects not only my personal feelings, but also the position on this matter held by the Boise branch of the American Association of University Women.

Robert Ladendorff, Nampa

Elections

I felt fear observing the Jan. 6 riot. But it wasn’t until Trump loyalists started questioning voters at their own homes that I felt real anger. That is just creepy! The Big Lie has gone on long enough. This is why I’m sharing three common sense reasons there was no large-scale election fraud in 2020.

The Democratic Party would not have the necessary capability to pull this off. The Democrats are very competent, but they’re not Ocean’s Eleven.

The Dems lost ground on both national and state levels. Even if the Democratic Party were capable or powerful enough to somehow manipulate votes in their favor, then why not give themselves a supermajority in both Houses of Congress and make every swing state blue?

Even the most incompetent investigators would have found some shred of voter fraud by now. And don’t tell me that all the courts blocked evidence from coming to trial. There are plenty of Trump-loving judges who would have accepted even weak evidence from the GOP.

I empathize with the loss that Trump supporters feel. I also used to get upset when I lost or didn’t get what I wanted. Then I turned 10.

Matthew Blackburn, Meridian