Letters to the editor: net metering, journalistic standards, Biden’s bills and salmon

Net metering

Idaho Power Company is starting a public study of the costs and benefits of on-site generation of electricity by customers who have rooftop solar. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is taking public comments on this application to initiate the study until Nov. 30. Idaho citizens should let the commission know that net-metering changes that make solar less affordable should not be allowed. Net-metering is the process that enables rooftop solar owners to be compensated fairly for the power they provide to the grid and to their neighbors.

A study of the costs and benefits of net-metering should include consideration of the benefits of locally-generated power like grid reliability, energy independence, good local jobs for solar providers and clean air. Grid reliability is threatened by wildfires or storms that can take down power lines, and locally-produced power stabilizes the grid. Solar energy systems should be affordable, and net-metering rates should be set so that rooftop solar isn’t too expensive for the average household.

Affordable customer solar is an important part of our clean power future. Please submit comments to secretary@puc.idaho.gov and include the case number IPC-E-21-21.

Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle

Journalistic standards

It is time for all major media outlets to use the same criteria for news as required by the Federal Trade Commission for truth in advertising. The hyperbolic “go for the excitement” media coverage does a disservice to the public, increasing anxiety, playing down real progress and exaggerating the degree of political peril and division the administration faces. They need to stop chasing and emphasizing only the negative and focus on truthful news. How refreshing it would be to have the Walter Cronkite or Edward R. Murrow quality of journalism.

Sheila Robbins, Boise

Biden’s bills

Seems to me that your elected representatives have decided to put party over their constituents. Maybe they feel that you don’t want the rich to pay more in taxes? Maybe they feel you want to pay for the infrastructure yourself? Seems strange to me that your elected representatives feel you would rather pay more. How many of your representatives voted for Medicare being able to negotiate the price of prescriptions?

Now, a lot of you Republicans want the government to run like a business. If that is so, then wouldn’t you think your representatives would be looking at ways to save money? I wonder how much money our representatives get from the various conglomerates? I guess this explains why they don’t want the Democrats’ bill on voting to be allowed. One of the provisions is taking the dark money out of the equation.

So ask yourself if all the Republicans are against President Biden’s bills, what do they have to offer? Didn’t Trump mention how he was going to improve the infrastructure? But it never happened. I can guarantee that if the Republicans do make an offer, it’s going to be you paying the bill.

Jerry Johnson, Payette

Saving salmon

We stand at a do-or-die moment for Idaho’s salmon. Our choice now determines the fate of these magnificent fish, who swim 900 miles to the Pacific, 900 uphill to Idaho to spawn and die, feeding us, land and water animals, supporting Idaho’s huge tourism industry. But with salmon near extinction, this could be lost forever.

The old path, the status quo, leaves the four Lower Snake River Dams intact.

The new path, proposed by Rep. Simpson, acknowledges the science that the four LSRDs must be breached, brings together affected stakeholders toward solutions, offers rebound for salmon, job growth in clean energy, storage, tourism, fast grain transport (trains) and more.

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. hunters, anglers, outdoor retailers, and Northwest Tribes, for whom salmon are sacred, support the new path. The Nimiipuu in Lapwai have installed 500kW of solar plus batteries.

Now is the time to save the salmon, with funding decisions before us, cheaper energy alternative, and opportunities to modify overpriced energy contracts with Canada and BPA. Will we keep flushing away money on overpriced energy and methods that haven’t saved salmon?

Extinction is forever. It’s now or never.

Lisa Hech, Boise

Greater Idaho

Adding conservative, rural Oregon counties to Idaho would strengthen Idaho.

1. It would help the state budget, so that Idaho could reduce taxes. Citizens for Greater Idaho chose a group of counties that has exactly the same average income as Idaho according to US government BEA statistics. Freed from Oregon’s job-killing regulations and taxes, these counties’ economy will surge so that they become a big benefit to Idaho’s budget.

2. Idaho would no longer be dependent on Oregon and Washington for a deep-water port, and no longer pay port fees to those states. Coos Bay in southern Oregon would become Idaho’s port.

3. It gives Idaho room to grow.

Oregonians like me are asking you in Idaho to ask your government to look into the possibility of adopting our conservative rural Oregonian communities so that we may escape the increasingly intolerable governance of Oregon. We are dismayed by the manner in which the Oregon Legislature and Oregon’s urban dwellers have marginalized our values and villainized our resource-based livelihoods. We want to preserve the American values and traditions of our communities as a part of Idaho. As your fellow Americans, we pray that you will answer our call for help.

Mike McCarter, La Pine, OR