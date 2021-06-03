Letters to the editor: Livestock leases, Lt. Gov. McGeachin, food service, Gov. Little

Livestock leases

Elk and deer numbers are at an all-time high and the animals are very healthy! Could this be because wolves have kept the other predators’ numbers at a balanced level?

Wolves take sick and old and crippled animals which keeps populations healthy.

If folks want to take a highly destructive animal off the public land, let’s look at a one-time buyout of domestic livestock leases!

Over 200 years of rampant abuse of public land! Vegetation destroyed, streams polluted with fecal coliform. Water hot and filled with algae.

Pay ranchers and farmers for their leases on a one-time basis. Do not pay corporations unless they are family ones.

I have been in Idaho since 1963 and would like to see our wildlife favored over domestic livestock! Hunting and fishing plus all kinds of recreation are appropriate uses of the public land and are the real money makers.

Odos Lowery, Boise

Lt. Gov. McGeachin

The recent power grab by Janice McGeachin is a scary preview of what life in Idaho would be like if she were to be elected Governor. She once again makes decisions based solely on her own political agenda and never on evidenced based information. Please consider joining me in registering as a Republican and voting in the primaries to keep Brad Little in the governor’s seat and getting McGeachin out of any elected office. She is not only disrespectful and ignorant, she is a danger to our democracy.

Lani Gerber, Boise

Food service

Going back to work in a busy, understaffed restaurant has been like getting trampled by Karen after Karen and supported by her Kevins. And, yes, I am referring to the catch term for entitled white people. It’s awful. It’s hard to believe after a lockdown and BLM protests all over our country, people in general can’t look past their own noses and see the big picture. Just for reference, I am a white woman born and raised in Idaho. I am getting overwhelmed by the influx of people moving here and am hoping they aren’t bringing their “me first and only” attitude with them; it’s hard to tell. But, whatever it is, it’s draining emotionally during a time we all (especially white people) should be extra grateful and use their “power” for good; like realizing not everyone has a big house and even bigger bank account. I thought we were all in this together, but you tell me, what needs to happen in order for love and gratitude to be more important than feeling like the most special person in a plethora of other people who deserve equal treatment and service? Help. Everyone, take a minute and reflect on how you choose to treat the people who give you things that go in your mouth. Respect goes both ways and can start to reverse this disturbing trend.

Jo Lynn Taber, Boise

Gov. Little

Governor Little, it is good to have you back in Idaho at the helm. We beseech you to never leave the state again so long as the McGeachin and Bundy gangs are active. Here in Latah County we suffered the antics of McGeachin’s political rat pack and their arm-chair complaining during the pandemic.

Congratulations, too, for the praise you received in the Wall Street Journal for leading Idaho during a difficult 18 months. Given the difficult trade-offs that had to be made between economy and the public health, your leadership stood out among governors.

There is evidence that we are leaving the worst of the pandemic behind — for this all of us should be thankful for God’s common grace.

Fred and Lynaire Banks, Moscow