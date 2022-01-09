Letters to the editor on law enforcement appreciation, masks, Manchin and forgiveness

Appreciation Day

Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Wichita Metro Crime Commission encourages everyone to take a moment and show your appreciation to the men and women in law enforcement who protect and serve our metro area communities. This past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for law enforcement. At the time that this letter is being composed, 68 law enforcement officers have been feloniously killed in 2021; a 56% increase over the same period in 2020. It’s projected that in the final count more than 60,000 officers will have been assaulted in 2021. While these figures are troubling, our dedicated law enforcement heroes, whether police officers/deputies, troopers, detectives, CSI, detention deputies as well as our federal law enforcement partners, go to work every day striving to make a difference in the lives of those that reside in or visit our communities.

Members of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission urge you to write a note of support to your local law enforcement agency or officers, wear something blue to honor law enforcement, or personally say thank you to our law enforcement heroes in the spirit of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Raymond (Jeff) Geoffroy, president of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission

Mask logic

I am fond of saying I grew up in Wichita. I only lived there from 1963-66, but it was when I was 18-21. The Air Force invested months of training to make me a radar repairman. They taught me electronics and, more importantly, they taught me how to use logic. Wichita State taught me a lot too.

To me, the logic of mask wearing is unassailable. Nobody truly knows how effective the masks are, but I suspect they’re pretty effective, doctors and nurses have been wearing them for decades.

Logic tells me:

1. The range of outcomes of wearing a mask runs from just looking silly to saving someone (maybe you) from Covid-19, maybe death.

2. The range of outcomes of not wearing a mask runs from being a little more comfortable to needlessly spreading Covid-19 (maybe to you), maybe causing a death.

Logic tells me mask-wearing is the smart choice. It shows you care about others. It might save your life.

James Charles Heffernan, Oregon

Sen. Manchin

I believe that if the multi-trillion “Build Back Better” bill is passed, America, as we know it, will be destroyed. I thank Sen, Joe Manchin for having the courage to stand up to the liberal bullies to block this bill. He may go down in history as a national hero alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King. Thank you, Sen. Manchin.

Don McCullough, Manhattan

Second chances

At the close of any given year, many people take stock of their joys and sorrows that occurred during the year. By the same token, many people make resolution to start or stop doing something. For me, I am hoping for 2nd — as well as 3rd, 4th or even 5th — chances from the people I care about.

It takes effort to muster the courage to be truly contrite. Similarly, it takes courage for the recipient to accept an apology. The words “I’m sorry” are small, but they convey a lot — if properly given and if properly received. I hope that 2022 will be a year of freedom as well as clean slates and fresh starts that will continue for the rest of our lifetimes.

James A. Marples, Texas