Letters to the editor: investigate Yenor, tax fairness, Voting Rights Act and live with choices

Investigate Yenor

The SW Idaho National Organization for Women was both angry and amused by Dr. Scott Yenor’s comments about feminism. I am referring specifically to his statement: “Our culture is steeped in feminism.” If that is true, then NOW has accomplished its first goal. Yenor warns his listeners that young boys must face girls their own age with the same career expectations. The enemy of feminism has recognized this success.

NOW has other goals such as an end to violence against women, reproductive freedom, child custody and adequate child support, wage parity, and knowledgeable health care for women. Yenor’s acknowledgment that NOW met one goal means we can concentrate on the others.

Nevertheless, NOW urges BSU to investigate the learning atmosphere in Dr. Yenor’s classes. His recommendation that women not be recruited into, law, engineering or medicine because they are “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome” is repugnant. Learning needs to empower students regardless of race, gender,or religion. NOW takes the position that Yenor cannot be empowering or even adequately teaching his field of study to his women students. BSU should investigate Yenor and, if necessary, remove him from its faculty.

Janelle Wintersteen, Boise

Tax fairness

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has purposed a tax plan which would make income taxes fair for people at all income levels. I hope Sen. Jim Risch will support this plan. I do know that Risch is a very wealthy person and may not personally feel that he should pay more in income taxes. However, most of the people he represents are not wealthy and deserve fairness in income taxes. Wyden’s plan would be beneficial to most of the people Sen. Risch represents, and that is his mission as a politician.

Kathy Zuckerman, Boise

Voting Rights Act

Do we want a nation obstructing our citizens to vote? Do we really think having partisan committees handling redistricting makes equitable sense? We, the people, need to demand an independent redistricting committee. We, the people, need Risch, Crapo, Simpson and Fulcher to pass the Voting Rights Act. They need to remember they represent all Idahoans: republicans, democrats, and independents. We do not need to be a divided nation. We are one United States. If you do not believe this and support a united nation then we are lost as a democratic nation. Let’s vote more Democrats into the Idaho statehouse so we can have a bit more equitable representation and maybe compromise. With Republicans in the overwhelming majority, there is no need to communicate or compromise with anyone else. That’s not right.

Corinne Mitchell-Samson, Boise

Live with choices

Some tough decisions need to be made about this virus. It appears that certain news media has been spreading lies about the vaccine and people seem to believe them rather than the experts.

So here is how I see it: You have free will to decide to take or not take the vaccine. But my feelings are that then all clinics and hospitals have the right to turn you away if you get the virus and refused to take the vaccine. Why should anyone have to risk their lives because you feel you have certain rights. Your right to endanger yourself and others should not override others’ right to protection.

It’s your decision, get vaccinated or treat yourself with whatever remedies you have heard of. Do not go to a doctor’s office or the emergency room of any clinic or hospital. You made your choice, now it’s time for you to live with that choice.

Jerry Johnson, Payette