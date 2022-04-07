Letters to the Editor: Are we doing too little to stop Putin? What about meat prices?

Imperialist Putin

I’m an ordinary, 70-year-old American; a peace-loving fellow, who prefers to avoid or minimize conflict. I abhor war. I’ve been a student of history, politics, and international affairs. Understandably, I’m watching and contemplating events in Eastern Europe with great interest—and much anguish. It’s my opinion that regardless of any potential escalation, we are morally wrong to standby and allow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperialist, military aggression to continue the destruction of Ukraine. Our continued reluctance to act more forcefully is SIMPLY WRONG!

We cannot control or predict the reaction or response of Putin to any actions we may undertake to end this senseless death and destruction in Ukraine. Putin’s thoughts and plans are unknowable. Many suspect that he is capable of extremely hostile actions, no matter our actions or inaction. But given the facts, it is clear that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was unprovoked, without cause, and must stop—or be stopped. Sadly and tragically, thus far, the civilized world has circumvented its responsibility to Ukraine—and mankind.

“The only thing necessary for evil to prevail in this world is for good people to do nothing, or too little.” Stop Putin’s invasion of Ukraine NOW!

Gary McIntyre, Hopkinsville

Get registered

According to a CBS News’ MoneyWatch report on March 30, “Everything your family bought last year now costs about $5,200 more.” On top of the $5,200 more a year for BASIC items, we now need to afford a $60,000 electric or hybrid car to make the gas prices bearable. Have you tried to buy a car recently? There is supply chain problem there as well. Empty car lots are the norm today for any type of car.

Kentuckians have a few opportunities to make their opinions heard on all these economic changes. We vote this year. Are you registered to vote in the May primary and November elections? Do you know the candidates and issues? This is the clarion call to get involved and ensure your voice is heard on the economy!

Genevieve Brown, Lexington

Fighter jets

It’s a good thing that the United States refused to give Ukraine the fighter jets they asked for to help them defend themselves against Russians. There are people who live in countries that are members of the G7 are not happy with the Ukrainian army’s counterattack against the Russians, including citizens of the United States. Nobody knows who gave permission to the Ukrainian helicopter pilots to bomb a Russian fuel depot but thank God they didn’t do it with American fighter jets. The United States can now see the possible consequences that could have emerged had the US given the Ukrainians what they wanted. The Ukrainians have every right to be angry with the Russians for bombing their country to smithereens and killing thousands of their citizens. But flying into Russian airspace after the Russian army has proven to the entire world that they are crazy as hell and don’t give a damn about anything or anybody was a bad idea. It’s like poking a trained-to-fight pit bull that’s been chained up in a junk yard with a stick. Bad idea.

Yolanda Averette, Lexington

No shortages

There is no oil, gasoline, or diesel fuel shortage in the United States. Have you seen long lines of vehicles at gas stations or people with gas cans to take to their stranded car? Absolutely not. The high prices are just corporate greed based upon the opportunity of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. receives less than 3 percent of its oil from Russia. We should never have purchased any oil from this marauder. Russia decimated Georgia, Chechnya and Syria, with no reckoning.

America has plenty of capacity to supply our gasoline and diesel needs at a reasonable price, but the corporations want to recover from the slowdown caused by Covid. We have seen this before. We should go to a wartime footing – set a reasonable price, require a 10 percent increase in production and refining, and fine the h*** out of those who balk.

As for me, the Ukrainians are brave people who deserve a democracy. They are not Nazis. The Nazis devastated Ukraine in WWII. In fact, the first Nazi war crime trials convened at the end of WWII were in Ukraine — ahead of the Nuremberg trials.

David O. Smith, Corbin

Drink responsibly

Putin and Trump

And now the whole world (except for the Russian citizens) know exactly why Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted former President Donald Trump reinstated — by hook or by crook — as “overlord” of the United States. Imagine, if you can stomach it, what America and NATO’s response to the brutality and genocide that is happening in Ukraine would be if our democracy had been disemboweled Jan. 6. Cold Kentucky rain ain’t the only thing that can make you shiver. General George Patton was right. We should have let him claw his way through China all the way to the Kremlin while he was over there and had the forces to do it. Too bad. Maybe next time

Ralph Derickson, Lexington

Support Sheehan

I am writing to express my support for Dr. Liz Sheehan, our current 5th District Council Rep who is running for re-election. Unlike our prior Council Rep, Dr. Sheehan has done an excellent job, particularly in keeping us informed of what’s going on in our city. She has demonstrated intelligence and compassion in dealing with the problems of her constituents. On May 17, I will be voting to keep Dr. Sheehan on our City Council. I urge voters in the 5th District to do the same.

David Fitts, Lexington

Vegetable alternative

Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by USDA Economic Research Service? Fifteen percent for red meat and 11 percent for fish and eggs! Way over the predicted 8 percent inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.

The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists? Fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics found in animal products. They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer a vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, and obesity.

And fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3 percent.

But there is more… A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50 percent of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030 - President Biden’s target date for a 50 percent reduction in emissions.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources. This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.

Lawrence Hoffman, Lexington

Big Blue sacrifice

I believe the answer lies in our recent history of coaches and their decisions to have player sons. I remember Coach Eddie Sutton had his son, Sean, on the team. The results were not so hot. Coach Tubbie Smith and his son, Saul, on the team and again - not so hot. This brings me to Coach John Calipari and his son, Brad. Hope you are following me here - it’s going to get a little controversial.

Here is a thought, if Cal were to sacrifice his son, his first-born son, maybe , just maybe, the basketball Gods would be happy, and we might get back to a Final Four. How much does he love our great program ? I am confident all you haters, all you people who say terrible things about him, would be OK with this, right? Cause that’s what’s really important - not the world, not Covid, not decency amongst each other,… just whether or not UK wins.

Good luck next year Coach Cal and keep the faith. Not everyone will kick you when you are down.

Bill Moloney, Lexington

Unemployment benefits

The conservative Republican state legislature decided to sharply reduce the Kentucky state unemployment insurance program. They cut the weekly benefits for laid off workers collecting unemployment insurance and cut the taxes on the businesses that fund the unemployment insurance program. This benefits the wealthy business owners at the expense of their low-paid workers.

As a former manufacturing plant manager, I understand how important unemployment insurance can be for any employees on temporary layoffs caused by down turns in the economy. Those laid off employees still need to provide food and shelter for their families. They depend on those weekly unemployment checks to maintain their lifestyles until they are recalled to work.

Weekly unemployment benefits only last for a maximum of 26 weeks. No one can make a career of collecting unemployment.

The business tax is proportional to the usage of each business. If a company has a lot of layoffs the tax increases. If the company has no layoffs the tax decreases.

How many of the Republican politicians are landlords? What will they do if future workers on temporary layoffs are unable to pay their rent due to the reduced weekly benefit? Why, evict them, of course.

Kevin Kline, Lexington