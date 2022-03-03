Letters to the editor: bounty hunting, poor Christensen, join the fight and Take Back Idaho

Bounty hunting

Bounty hunting, a profession that Idaho is proposing its citizens take up. At least, that’s what this newest abortion ban bill seems to imply. Not only do lawmakers not give one iota of care about what happens to women or children after birth, they also don’t care about the communities they supposedly represent. Politicians instead offer up the opportunity for Idahoans to tear one another apart, while they continue lining their pockets.

Idaho’s abysmal minimum wage has only been highlighted by increasing costs of living, so allowing citizens a chance to become bounty hunters and turn loved ones in for cash prizes makes sense, right? What does protecting a life really mean if we are legalizing the right to invade one another’s privacy and endanger others’ individual rights? This abortion ban is another disgusting attempt to disenfranchise and isolate women.

We are all free to hold different beliefs, but does that mean any one of us has the right to deny other Idahoans their basic freedoms? This abortion ban will do nothing but jeopardize women while further polarizing communities. We should focus on funding, creating and promoting laws that will lead to community prosperity instead of destroying each other’s rights.

Katie Young, Boise

Poor Christensen

Apologies to Rep. Chad Christensen. He was apparently roughed up by a homeless woman at the encampment near our Capitol. He scared her as he snapped late-night photos of suspected rule violations. He came all the way from Iona to do this for us. What a remarkable public servant.

Who knew that a southeast Idaho member of the Health and Welfare Committee would be so focused on that kind of thing here in Boise? All this time I thought that legislators worked late drafting legislation to improve the lives of Idahoans. I had no idea that they also engaged in Facebook-inspired pranks to chill people’s free speech.

Was it really necessary to further victimize those who are experiencing difficulty?

Given his perspective on the human condition, one can only guess what he’ll do as he legislates other Idahoans’ health and welfare. Be careful. You might find your own low point displayed all over Facebook.

Rep. Christensen says that the homeless protesters ‘need to be gone.’ I couldn’t agree more.

Funding housing and support services would improve their welfare while being a more humane way to make people who are homeless disappear.

Gary Hanes, Boise

Join the fight

We agreed to defend the extraordinarily brave and heroic Ukrainian people when they disarmed years ago. But rather than keep our Word, our government has abandoned the Ukrainian people to fight and die on their own much like the men and women at The Alamo.

While the Ukrainians are demonstrating terrific valor, sanctions and anti-tank javelins, anti-aircraft stingers, armored vehicles and even tanks won’t save them from Putin, a sadistic tyrant cut from the exact same cloth as Francisco Franco, Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini, etc.

As a nation and a people, we must shoulder weapons and go in and fight the Russian war of aggression and imperialism shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people. Nothing less is acceptable from a freedom-loving people such as ours.

If Putin prevails in Ukraine he will without a doubt begin to invade NATO countries, and we will have to fight the Russians anyway.

We must stop Putin and his military now. If you see this dire situation as I do, contact your Congressmen and demand that we go into Ukraine now to keep our word, stop this naked aggression and defend Freedom.

Mark Guerry, Castleford

Take Back Idaho

As we approach May and the Idaho Primary elections, there is increased awareness that there are far-right wing sycophants to the Idaho Freedom Foundation on the ballot, including Janice McGeachin and Priscilla Giddings. They are the two worst candidates ever running for state offices (i.e., governor and lieutenant governor) in recent memory. To counter the IFF and their support of the far-right wingnuts, a new PAC was recently created. The Take Back Idaho PAC and supporters are “determined to take Idaho back from the grip of the IFF, its partner organizations, and their acolytes in the GOP legislative ranks.” If you believe in bringing back common sense, responsible representative government to Idaho, I encourage you to join me in supporting this PAC.

Mark Hoffmann, Meridian

