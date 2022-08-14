Letters to the editor: bad loyalties, contact politicians, using media and others

Bad loyalties

When is loyalty a bad thing? We tend to see loyalty as a good quality, but we may misunderstand it. For example, how is one loyal to a family member who is a drug addict? Should we cover for them or hold an intervention? Maybe we even call the cops if all else fails and they are putting themselves and others at risk. Loyalty may require doing something the other person doesn’t want. We can misunderstand loyalty and as a result, go along with the bad, or even dangerous behavior of others because we think we are being loyal. Loyalty does not demand that we abandon our ethics. So how should Republicans show loyalty to former President Trump? Many are simply excusing his behavior or choosing to believe laughable lies. Is this loyalty? Is Donald Trump better off having no accountability for his actions? Is the Republican Party better off defending someone no matter what, simply because they think he can win elections? Is our nation better off when a significant portion of voters have lost faith in our electoral system because of proven false accusations spread by team Trump? This isn’t loyalty — it’s madness.

John Crow, Boise

Contact politicians

Want to know what every candidate on your November ballot believes and supports? Since the R or D labels next to their names mean very little these days, email or text them these ten questions. Require them to answer all questions with only “yes” or “no”, to avoid the typical politician BS. 1) Is Joe Biden the president of the U.S.? 2) Is any U.S. citizen above the law? 3) Do you support the peaceful transition of power? 4) Will your personal religious beliefs be forced on others by legislation? 5) Will you support legislation that infringes on the rights of privacy, religion and private healthcare decisions of Idaho citizens? 6) Do you support Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Initiative? 7) Will you vote to change, or nullify, any ballot initiative passed by your constituents? 8) Should Idaho homeowners continue to pay higher property taxes than corporations and businesses? 9) Should Idaho’s huge revenue surplus fund improve education and infrastructure before refunding taxes to rich taxpayers? 10) Should unaffiliated Idaho voters be forced to pay for a GOP primary they are not allowed to vote in? Candidates who won’t take time to answer your questions don’t deserve your vote in November.

Steven Shake, Caldwell

Using media

Here we go again, a call to arms from the dim-witted, constitutionally bankrupt, pretentious defenders of liberty. Dressed in their full combat camo pajamas these loony scions of propaganda and conspiracy theories are preparing to march into our halls of justice to restore the glory of a past America. It’s comical that these impotent threats are taken seriously. That these fatuous imposters can evoke such fear in our media demands a more objective perspective. Are these the same brave flag-waving jingoists who proudly defended their pledge to hang Mike Pence and overturn the election regardless of the consequences, only to have a collective loss of courage in the courtroom? Are these gullible dunces prepared to slink once again behind their costumed face masks in a show of fearless gallantry only to claim they’d been conned by their unflinching leader?

The media is the greatest weapon of right-wing propaganda. Trump, despite his absence of decorum, lack of constitutional literacy, sociopathic inclinations and vindictive personality, has learned over the years how to utilize his celebrity and false narrative to expose the lack of common sense, logic and practicality of millions of his shameless devotees.

George Deeb, Pocatello

Editorial off-base

I’d like to thank the editorial board for letting us know what words are acceptable in political discourse. I was unaware that “leftist” is incendiary speech but “far-right” is just an accurate description of anybody with political views to the right of Ben Ysursa’s.

However, I need some help. What term can I use to describe the people whose rhetoric inspired the attacks on pregnancy crisis centers around the country? Are there acceptable adjectives to describe the people whose speech motivated a man to make an attempt to kill Justice Kavanaugh?

Also, what words can I use to describe an editorial board that has the temerity to tell us what words we can use when discussing politics? Those that come to mind can’t be printed in the newspaper.

Don Fleming, Pocatello

Abortion initiative

Idaho should put abortion on the ballot in November. The assumption that Idaho voters would support banning abortions is not logical. Nobody likes abortions, but people would not vote to allow other people’s religious beliefs to govern the rights of all citizens. If you oppose abortions, don’t have one. But taking the rights away from others, because your religion forbids it, is not a majority position in any state. Let’s put it up for a vote and keep our rights. We do not live in a theocracy. We have seen the kinds of laws theocracies pass in Iran and Afghanistan, and that is not a future a majority of Idaho voters would support.

Allen Lee Wenger, Boise

Cheering Dobbs

June 24, 2022 will go down in history as a great day for America. I commend the Supreme Court for overturning the Roe vs.Wade abortion decision.

As a member of the Idaho State Senate on January 23, 1973, I saw the ramifications that our country faced with such a decision.

The Idaho Senate scrambled for several weeks putting together four bills that would conform Idaho law with the Supreme Court decision. I was unable to support this legislation and determined at the time I would do everything in my power to see that this decision was overturned. I sponsored joint memorials to encourage Congress to submit to the states a constitutional amendment that would protect the life of the unborn.

It is with deep gratitude after five decades as a country we can choose life and return the power back to the states and people to make this decision.

Again, a big thank you to the six justices who made this possible.

Dane Watkins, Idaho Falls

