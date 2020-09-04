Letters: The Dodgers have the fever, but let's check again in October

The Dodgers are red hot! Somebody take their temperature ! Oh, wait a minute. They probably already did that.

Joe Kevany

Mount Washington

Andrew Friedman once again employs his usual double-speak in regard to the trading of Ross Stripling for the dreaded "PTBNL" (player to be named later). He claims he has the utmost respect for Stripling, but what kind of respect is he really showing by giving away a player for nothing (no disrespect intended to the PTBNL)?

After refusing once again to part with Friedman's "PP" (Precious Prospects), the Dodgers, after so many years of great teams falling short, continue to treasure their potential future over the now. Their one glaring weakness is their starting pitching, caused by the Ryu and Maeda salary dumps. It could have been solved easily but they refuse to go all in. Again. Incredibly, again!

I know one thing. Waiting for your PTBNL and hoarding your PP can lead to only one result for the Dodgers: RIP championship dreams for another season.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

Kudos to Clayton Kershaw for being the the third-youngest pitcher to strike out at least 2,500 hitters. He is a no-brainer, first ballot Hall of Famer. However, for him it is no longer about any month of the season except one: October. A month that has been mostly forgettable for him. Until that changes and Dodgers fans can remember 1988 as the last few months of Ronald Reagan's presidency and not Kirk Gibson's home run, trying to mention Kershaw in the same breath as Sandy Koufax (or even Madison Bumgarner) is just not something that can be done.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

If the Dodgers win the World Series in this Astroisk season, I wonder if the parade downtown will be in front of cardboard fans lining the streets?

Russell Wiedenman

Hawthorne

In Anaheim

Is it any wonder that the woeful Angels are in last place ?

Why trade three productive players who were doing well in Tommy La Stella, Jason Castro and Brian Goodwin?

The players who are playing in their places are currently hitting .138 (Upton), .158 (Rengifo) and .211 (Bemboom); and Upton is a horrible defensive outfielder.

Hey Arte Moreno: What is your GM doing to make your club better?

Alan Meersand

Manhattan Beach

I think it’s horrible how Angels management is decimating the team roster. First Tommy La Stella, then Jason Castro and now Brian Goodwin. Not to mention Kole Calhoun, who performed well for the team and was jettisoned in the off-season.

If they keep this up the roster will be unrecognizable to the fans, and they risk losing their fan base. And management should not forget there is another MLB team 30 miles to the north. I know the team desperately needs pitching, but aren’t there some other Griffin Cannings in the farm system?

Murray Zichlinsky

Long Beach

I love to speculate on how good the Angels would have been had they gone for need (pitching) over name (Rendon). They could have had Ryu and Maeda for a fraction of the cost and had money left over to go after more. Moreover they trade an All-Star (La Stella) for a minor leaguer!

Tough to be a fan of the Angels right now.

Douglas Murch

Austin, Texas

Playoffs?

Whose bright idea was it for baseball to adopt a basketball-style playoff (eight teams!) and then make the first round only three games? With no fans, there is no home-field advantage. A team like the Dodgers, arguably the best in baseball, could screw up (Kershaw gopher ball?) and end up losing two games.

The whole thing is unfair and ridiculous. Do they actually pay people to come up with such nonsense? Get ready for another 2014 Giants fifth-seeded world champion.

Mike Schaller

Temple City

Bubbling over

The day sports stopped wasn't monumental. It was a wildcat strike, nothing more. What was accomplished or sacrificed? Very little. Racial injustice is like an amoeba. It has many shapes and forms and is hard to grasp in a meaningful way. Like gun safety, when reforms seem obvious and needed immediately, real change is slow and arduous. No pro athletes retired and announced they'd dedicate themselves full time to police reform and racial injustice. Do you really think someone will give up millions of dollars in salary to do that while in the prime of their careers? It would be noble, but, uh, foolish.

Robert Bubnovich

