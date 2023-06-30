Letters: Cuts to Army troop numbers leave Britain ill-equipped to defend itself

Trooping the Colour in 2022 - getty

SIR – You report (June 30) that by 2025 the British Army will consist of 72,500 deployable troops.

When I joined as a boy soldier in 1986, the figure was 176,000, and even then that was pitifully low and a source of great concern for Nato allies.

To actively encourage a paring down of a country’s ability to defend itself to a group of people that would leave Twickenham stadium with 10,000 empty seats is foolish at best and criminal at worst. So much for the primary purpose of a government being the protection of its citizens.

Simon Crowley

Kemsing, Kent

SIR – With General Sir Patrick Sanders stepping down next year (report, June 30), the Army will lose its most senior officer, who was not prepared to see the continued hollowing out of its capability and loss of influence on the world stage.

He told it as it is and did not simply say what his military and political masters wanted to hear. Our nation will be the poorer for his departure.

Lt Col Jeremy Prescott (retd)

Southsea, Hampshire

SIR – I have seen at first hand in Iraq and elsewhere the excellence of our Armed Forces and have the highest regard for them. So I read with some dismay your report (June 29) of how Colonel Kelvin Wright is being treated for stating a gender-critical view, allegedly in contravention of the Army’s LGBTQ+ policy.

There is an ongoing conflict between so-called trans rights (although the protected characteristic in the Equality Act 2010 is actually “gender reassignment”, and gender self-identification was deliberately not taken forward in the 2020 review of the Gender Recognition Act 2004) and other rights, particularly women’s rights. Gender ideology presumes to trump biology underpinned by scientific epistemology. But the matter is far from settled, and the correct place to hammer this out is Parliament.

Civilian firms may set some sort of contractual constraint on social media activity among staff, although we see this stretched regularly (the BBC being a case in point). But for the Armed Forces, any public disagreement with policy, which is effectively an order, instantly becomes a discipline issue, as undermining the chain of command. So the Services have an exceptional need that everyone complies with policy. It also means that the Services have an exceptional need to make sure the policy is correct, fair, reasonable and sensible, given their necessarily absolute enforcement.

I would be interested to know how the Services drew up their LGBTQ+ policy, and if they genuinely think they are complying with the law under the Public Sector Equality Duty. I note on the Army recruiting website, under “inclusion values”, it says that “everyone in the Army, no matter what their sexual orientation or gender identity, has the right to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect”. For a start, gender identity is not recognised in law. I suggest that “sexual orientation and sex, including after completing gender reassignment” would be more accurate. The Army seems very pleased to have been climbing the Stonewall rankings. As we know, this lobby group has been presenting a version of the law as it would wish it, not as it was set by Parliament.

If the Service chiefs declare that 2 + 2 = 5, what are Service personnel supposed to do? In the meantime, perhaps they should ask the Equality and Human Rights Commission if the their LGBTQ+ policies are compliant.

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne (Con)

London SW1

The point of Ofwat

SIR – If a private company, such as Thames Water, being monitored by a regulatory body, such as Ofwat, can accumulate a massive and unsustainable debt (Letters, June 30) without the warning flag being raised early to minimise a financial crisis, what exactly is the purpose of the regulator?

Colin Johnson

Wolverhampton

Unlawful Rwanda plan

SIR – The ruling by the Court of Appeal that the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful (report, June 30) should hardly come as a surprise.

Putting aside the cost, estimated at £169,000 for every person deported and processed, there is the small matter of Rwanda’s human rights record. Hence the court’s ruling that Rwanda had not provided enough safeguards to prove that it is a “safe third country”.

According to the US Department of State, there are reports that the Rwandan government has committed arbitrary or unlawful killings, with further documentation of the abuse of detainees by police, as well as arbitrary arrests and detention. It also notes that the government continued to use arbitrary arrest (or the threat of arbitrary arrest) as a tool to discourage its critics, independent voices and political opposition members. Local officials and state security forces also continue to detain and imprison some individuals who had previously disagreed with government decisions, or the police.

The Rwanda scheme has thankfully been shown to be unworkable, unethical and highly expensive – par for the course for a Tory government more interested in dog-whistle politics than reason and compassion.

Alex Orr

Edinburgh

Cricket distinction

SIR – Barrie Freeman’s letter (June 30) reminds me that the gentleman-player (amateur-professional) distinction in cricket was even maintained in newspaper reports. In scorecards, gentlemen’s initials were printed before their surnames, but players’ were printed after them. So, it was P B H May, but Trueman, F S.

Kevin Richardson

London SE13

The King’s instinct for popular architecture

Construction of Poundbury started in 1993 and is scheduled to be completed in 2026 - alamy

SIR – As Jemima Lewis implies, the King has an instinctive feel for the type of architecture that appeals to many (“Poundbury’s success shames the snobs of architecture”, Comment, June 29).

In addition to the success of Poundbury, the country should be grateful for his intervention in the case of adding a “carbuncle”(his word) to the National Gallery. He should also be applauded for his alternative to the proposed glass boxes a leading architect planned for Chelsea Barracks. Incidentally, it remains a mystery why the solid, not unattractive Victorian Barracks were demolished in the 1960s.

Alleged progress does not always offer the best solutions – not just in architecture.

Michael Nicholson

Moretonhampstead, Devon

SIR – While I agree with the thrust of Jemima Lewis’s view of Poundbury, I disagree with her over one thing.

She says the design draws on centuries of much-loved British domestic architecture. Yet in respect of the larger structures in the town, when viewed from the approaches on the A35 and A37, I see a roofscape characteristic of central Europe, not Britain. Léon Krier, the master planner, is from Luxembourg, which may be relevant.

David Lander

Woking, Surrey

SIR – As a one-time resident of Dorchester, I followed the Poundbury Village development from the outset. First of all, Poundbury Village is not a village. Secondly, after a promising start the planners seemed to concentrate on building upwards rather than outwards. With a large number of three or four-storey buildings, I have heard of residents having to move in their possessions through upstairs windows using a cherry-picker.

In Queen Mother Square the planners have had a field day with the façade of one building, replicating the front of Buckingham Palace. Given the King’s green credentials, it’s extraordinary that there’s not a solar panel in sight.

Peter Watson

Sherborne, Dorset

Pension triple lock

SIR – For some of us the triple lock on the state pension (Business, June 30) is very important. My work pension, to which I contributed throughout my employment, was taken over by the Pension Protection Fund, together with a substantial amount of money from the original fund, when my employer went into pre-pack administration in 2012.

Unfortunately the PPF pays no inflationary increase for service prior to 1997, and 90 per cent of my pensionable service was before then. Thus, to keep some sort of pace with inflation, I rely on the triple lock.

N L Hancox

Abingdon, Oxfordshire

Consultants on strike

SIR – As a country we take pride in our NHS. It has maintained a unique position in the culture of Britain for the past 75 years. But it is only able to do what it does through the people who work within it. To maintain our NHS, we must continually attract future generations into the profession.

I am a consultant in the NHS and have worked in the health service for the past 30 years. I did not become a doctor because of the salary (Letters, June 30) – far from it. However, times are now different for those looking to enter the profession: junior doctors have inflated student debts, and house prices are now 11 times the typical salary. So salaries are now as important as having a vocation or a calling in a profession. A doctor’s salary has not kept up with inflation for many years and against a background of poor morale and chronic fatigue from fighting the recent pandemic, is it surprising that consultants are asking: are we really worth so much less than we were 15 years ago?

That is why many of us are now contemplating the unthinkable. Striking is the last resort, but maybe what is needed to maintain a quality workforce for the future.

Pete Ford

Consultant anaesthetist

Exeter

SIR – Kate Andrews misrepresents the British Medical Association on medical staffing (“Destructive BMA will run this country into the ground”, Comment, telegraph.co.uk, June 30).

First, it is wrong to say the BMA “landed us in the horribly understaffed situation”. It is not the BMA that chronically underfunded the workforce to the point of having almost 9,000 medical vacancies in hospitals; that responsibility lies with the governments of the past 13 years.

Secondly, she attributes today’s understaffing to a BMA conference vote on restricting medical student placements in 2008. That vote noted – and we have maintained since – that any increase in medical school places must be matched by an expansion in the number of foundation programmes and specialty training places so that newly qualified doctors would not face unemployment and waste taxpayers’ investment.

The BMA has always been clear that simply increasing the ratio of medical students to teachers and to patients achieves little except reducing the quality of education the former can give and the care the latter receive. This motion was about proper planning for a fully staffed medical workforce, not artificially starving it, as Ms Andrews seems to suggest.

She could instead have reflected on the Government’s new workforce plan. This might offer some hope for the future of fully staffing the NHS, but that it came a decade late shows that her problem is with a Government that refuses to plan ahead, not the doctors who suffer as a consequence.

Dr Latifa Patel

Chairman, BMA Representative Body

London WC1

A princely sum

SIR – On Thursday I bought a Kit Kat at Beaconsfield services and it cost me £1.29.

I later read in the Royal household’s financial statement that the Royal family costs me £1.29 per annum. Excellent value, I think.

A H Cotton

Shrewton, Wiltshire

