Letters: The country needs a more sensible strategy for achieving net zero

SIR – It is clear that, whatever the costs, politicians on all sides are aiming for net zero. However, this will take time.

Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to ban new North Sea oil and gas licences if he becomes prime minister (report, June 8) is naive. Turning off the taps will simply leave us short of energy, yet politicians refuse to recognise that fossil fuels will be needed to keep us going while green sources increase.

More sensible planning is needed.

Jack Marriott

Churt, Surrey

SIR – Our 14-year-old gas boiler died recently. So what to do?

Our house is nearly 50 years old, but thanks to a rolling programme of improvements over the past 25 years it gets – just – an Energy Performance Certificate rating of B (Letters, June 7). We thought the solution would be a heat pump, but we were wrong – for three main reasons.

First: price and delivery. A gas boiler cost £5,000, fitted, and delivery took three days (it was made in England). The best quote we got for a Chinese heat pump was £12,000 after the grant, and delivery would take three months – meaning three months with no heating or hot water from the immersion heater.

Secondly: disturbance and extra costs. Our house has half-inch copper pipes embedded in the floor screed. The advice was that, because the heat pump works at two times the flow rate and 50 per cent higher pressure, the probability of leaks was high, so better to replace all the piping with plastic – both disruptive and costly.

Thirdly: lack of electricity. We would have to give up our electric vehicle charging point, as the local transformer doesn’t have capacity to provide power for EV charging as well as a heat pump and other domestic consumption.

Stopping or restricting the sale of gas boilers will not achieve change. Investing in electricity distribution infrastructure and making the cost of heat pumps the same as gas boilers might. Requiring all new-builds to have PV panels, batteries and heat pumps makes far more sense.

Peter Jenks

Salisbury, Wiltshire

SIR – My friend recently sold her house and, as required, paid for the EPC. Not one prospective buyer asked to see it.

Is the EPC simply a job-creation scheme by another name?

Carol A Forshaw

Bolton, Lancashire

SIR – In his defence of EVs (Business, June 7), Ambrose Evans-Pritchard doesn’t seem to consider the relative longevity of petrol and diesel cars.

My own car is a 1992 Mercedes 190E, which is reliable and comfortable, and appreciates in value. It still has the original engine, gearbox and axles, and is easy to repair and maintain.

By contrast, EV batteries, which form a huge part of the vehicles’ price, have a limited lifespan. There needs to be greater clarity about the costs.

Arthur Bayley

Tyldesley, Lancashire

The Shakespearean taboo that must be broken

Muse of fire: celebrating Shakespeare’s 450th birthday in Stratford-upon-Avon, 2014 - alamy

SIR – We applaud The Telegraph for reviewing a contentious book: Elizabeth Winkler’s Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies (Arts, May 28). However, we have less praise for the reviewer, Professor Jonathan Bate, who takes so little of it seriously.

Ms Winkler begins the book with a ruling by an English High Court judge, Justice Wilberforce, in 1964, upholding the authorship question as important and material – a judgment not yet refuted. Professor Bate appears to misunderstand the purpose of Ms Winkler’s book, which is serious investigative journalism into a taboo subject. (The subtitle is: How doubting the Bard became the biggest taboo in literature). Instead, he chooses to review an article she wrote in The Atlantic some years before, which is on a different subject.

Ms Winkler charts the history of the authorship question over 400 years, both through her own research and interviews with various scholars. She explores the development of the Stratford myth and how it came about, initially through David Garrick in 1769. Professor Bate fails to acknowledge that her chapter on the glorification of Shakespeare reveals that it was created in response to the French Revolution. She shows very clearly how the development of Bardolatry was attached to the preservation of Church and state: “A new religion was needed; a discourse that could provide the unifying, pacifying function formerly provided by Christianity.”

These are serious points that Professor Bate ignores. Ms Winkler has already refuted his arguments regarding gloves and gondolas (Letters, June 1). We would, however, refer to his misrepresentation of Nabokov’s ironic reference to the Stratfordian orthodoxy – “the fact that the Warwickshire fellow wrote the plays is most satisfactorily proved on the strength of an applejohn and a pale primrose” – as if Nabokov were recanting his authorship doubts, which is clearly not the case.

Professor Bate’s only other real point – that “the ultimate explanation for the authorship controversy is that everyone … can find themselves in Shakespeare” – fails to address the extraordinary scholarship found in the plays, the detailed understanding of untranslated manuscripts in Old French and Old Italian, Ovid, the law, botany and the inner workings of the Tudor court, among other things.

Ms Winkler’s courage in exploring the subject deserves praise. So much real scholarship has been devoted to the authorship question that it cannot any longer be brushed aside so lightly.

Sir Derek Jacobi

Sir Mark Rylance

Prince’s self-pity

SIR – Prince Harry (report, June 8) was once a media darling, a lively and engaging character with an appealing touch of the cavalier about him.

Now, however, he appears to have become an embittered and self-pitying figure, for whom everyone is at fault but himself. Where – or more precisely, when – did it all go wrong?

Charles Smith-Jones

Landrake, Cornwall

Waitrosian values

SIR – I read with interest Shane Watson’s ponderings on the Waitrose shopper (“Being a ‘Waitrosian’ is a thing – so are you one?”, Features, June 5). I would like to share our view of who they are.

Our customers care about values – as do we. They know we pay our farmers a fair price to ensure they make a decent living. They think it matters that we buy all our eggs, fresh lamb and pretty much everything we can from British farms – and so do we.

Waitrose customers care about quality, which is why we source only the best ingredients and win countless taste tests. They love food and, like us, they think that it’s to be enjoyed as one of life’s pleasures whenever possible. They also appreciate personal service – at our counters, cafés and manned checkouts – which they receive from our expert Waitrose Partners, who own the business. We know our customers also care about that.

We’re very grateful to those who have been patient while we had some availability issues. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment caused. Thankfully, the matter has been resolved and our shelves will now be fully stocked.

James Bailey

Executive Director, Waitrose

London SW1

SIR – While I agree that Waitrose has had some supply issues recently, as the mother of a son with special needs I find it a wonderful place to shop.

He is a chatty, friendly soul, and the staff in our local store are kind, patient, happy to talk and answer his endless questions, and often let him help with emptying boxes and stacking shelves. I know if he wanders off he will be safe.

This attitude, which seems to be part of the company’s philosophy, makes shopping with a disabled teenager significantly less stressful and much more pleasant. The relative price of pomegranates and the dearth of quails’ eggs fade into insignificance when measured against this.

Fiona Harper

Malmesbury, Wiltshire

Buying a home

SIR – As Tony Harrowsmith writes (Letters, June 7), building societies had mortgage lending rules 50 or 60 years ago, but they were not those currently imposed by the Bank of England.

When I purchased my first home in the late 1950s, I had a 90 per cent loan from a building society and a short-term deposit borrowed from a finance company. I had just finished my National Service – hence no deposit. For the next few years I had no social life and the thought of a holiday was ridiculous.

Today, Bank of England rules would not allow me to make that sacrifice. However, I am offended by the implication that, to buy a house in the 1960s, all you had to do was to turn up.

George Kent Webb

Southend-on-Sea, Essex

SIR – Mr Harrowsmith says there is a logic for keeping inheritance tax as it is – essentially, a tax on “unearned” gains through house-price inflation over a period of time.

But while this may be the case for some, if a parent buys a house then dies shortly afterwards, with little or no profit added, inheritance tax applies anyway. It’s an unjustified tax on value, not profit.

Tom McKenzie

Stonegate, East Sussex

Church abuse

SIR – You report (June 7) two examples of “spiritual abuse” – the first involving the decades-long mistreatment of more than 100 victims by a charismatic church, which many believe must have involved a massive cover-up; the second of a vicar who refused to hear the concerns of his parishioners as he was “guided by the Holy Spirit”.

The Church of England must urgently wake up to the problem of spiritual abuse by unaccountable clergy, who wreak havoc on those in their care. For too long the established Church has said it must investigate these cases itself, at the cost of far too many lives.

It is time an independent body was set up to ensure that this cannot continue.

Jayne Ozanne

Elected member, General Synod

Oxford

A blooming feast

SIR – Jan Etherington (report, June 8) is right – Mother Nature did send a memo to our gardens asking them to bloom.

Unfortunately, she also sent one to the herds of deer roaming the Sussex Downs and, overnight, they feasted on our roses – neatly nipping off the buds and delicately tasting the fresh young leaves – before moving on to the dozens of geraniums so lovingly tended by my husband for months in the greenhouse. They did this in the week our village was to open its gardens.

Janet Taylor

Cocking, West Sussex

Marmite malleability

SIR – My wife and I have noticed that Marmite has become too firm to spread easily. Unilever, its maker, claims that this is because of variations in the yeast extract from the brewing process, and not to a change in production.

Being in the “love it” rather than the “hate it” brigade, we have tried several more pots, but sadly the result has been the same – too firm.

We have now transferred our affections to the products of two of the Continental supermarkets. While there is little difference in taste, both spread easily.

Keith Bryant

Crookham, Hampshire

