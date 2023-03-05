Letters: The country needs assurance that a future pandemic will be met with rational measures

Matt Hancock, then the Health Secretary, holding a virtual press conference on the latest Covid-19 developments in November 2020 - WPA Pool

SIR – Amid all the much-deserved criticism of Matt Hancock and others now that there is blood in the water, the essential truths about our response to the Covid pandemic are in danger of being missed again.

Lockdowns, masks and all the rest of the Covid hysteria did little or no good, and vast and continuing harm.

So by all means go after the power-crazed individuals who got their 15 minutes of fame, but what we really need is an assurance that this crazy, nonsense-based approach to an infectious disease with a very low mortality rate among healthy people will never, ever be allowed to happen again.

Dr Stephan Larsson

Onslow Mountain, Nova Scotia, Canada

SIR – The contents of your Lockdown Files are shocking in themselves; the flippancy of the messages written by government ministers and officials reveals an even more disturbing side to those who are supposed to lead this country.

Penny Adie

Morebath, Devon

SIR – The revelations in the Lockdown Files do not come as a surprise. Our wonderful country, once the blueprint for democracy and looked up to across the world, has become a second-rate state run by average politicians for their own benefit and protection. The public interest does not feature.

We are the idiots who suffer and have to put up with it all. So many vested interests are arguing over the terms of reference of the official Covid inquiry, and getting their names redacted to protect themselves from criticism, that it will inevitably turn it into a sham.

Isabel Oakeshott talks about a whitewash (Commentary, March 1). It’s what we got from the inquiry into the Iraq war. We need a citizens’ inquiry chaired by Lord Sumption. It should have a free and open remit and nothing should be off limits. It could report in a year for a fraction of the cost of the public inquiry. Lawyers should keep away.

Michael Coombs

Beckenham, Kent

Safe cycling

SIR – Your correspondent D F G Dobson (Letters, February 26) states that when dual-use pavements are provided (for use by cyclists and pedestrians), cyclists must use them. The Highway Code is quite clear on this. Rule 61 states: “While such facilities are provided for reasons of safety, cyclists may exercise their judgment and are not obliged to use them.”

As a keen but cautious cyclist I am often more nervous when cycling on dual-use pavements. Not only do I have to be careful around pedestrians, but I also need to watch out for cars coming out of driveways, as well as for traffic exiting or turning into side streets, which requires me to scan 360 degrees at every junction with a minor road.

Far safer, in most circumstances, to simply cycle on the road.

Ian Thomson

Nantwich, Cheshire

SIR – Cyclists riding on pavements with impunity are a menace, but added to that danger is the increasing number of riders wearing headphones.

I recently remonstrated with a cyclist who was wearing a pair of these as well as a mask, while speeding along the pavement, by saying: “Why don’t you go the whole hog and wear a blindfold?”

Needless to say, he couldn’t hear me.

Guy Bargery

Edinburgh

GP messaging

SIR – When telephoning my GP surgery I am met with a message telling me how best to acquire a sick note.

Philip Woolcock

Preston, Lancashire

SIR – A recent home visit by a high-tech mobile dental clinic (Letters, February 19) reminded me that in 1942, in a small Devon town, I was treated by a dentist who drove her drill by foot-pedal.

Am I the last survivor of such treatment?

Anthony Greenstreet

Camberley, Surrey

Contempt for callers

SIR – In the course of a week in February, I have tried to contact my housing association, my local medical centre, Plusnet, Eon and BT. All were receiving a high volume of calls. All duly apologised. All continued to have this problem throughout the morning

These thriving organisations are telling the world they are providing an appalling service, admitting they cannot cope with high demand, apologising, then doing absolutely nothing about it.

What is more, they reserve the right to communicate using modern technology, but deny the public the right to reply.

Why are these greedy organisations allowed to treat the public with such contempt?

John Richardson

Liverpool

A tip for getting round the sensitivity censors

Page-turners: readers browsing second-hand books at a stall on London’s South Bank - Universal Images Group via Getty

SIR – For many years I have bought books from a global network of online booksellers. I tend to buy hardback editions that were published many years ago.

As well as displaying the lovely patina of age, these books often have some interesting inscriptions from a previous owner, and are usually cheaper than brand-new paperback editions.

In this era of books being re-edited to accommodate overly sensitive readers (“The woke censors are not going anywhere”, Comment, February 26), I recommend that others also start buying their reading material second-hand.

My latest purchase was From Russia, with Love by Ian Fleming, which I am re-reading for the first time since I was 11 years old.

I do hope I survive the experience.

Tim Oldfield

Wye, Kent

Weimar’s downfall

SIR – I agree with Robert Tombs (“Welby is wrong to draw comparisons with Weimar”, Comment, February 25) that a firm line should have been taken with the German Weimar Republic of 1919-33. However, the problem was that it arose from a period of insurrection which followed the abdication of the Kaiser, without constitutional continuity with the Kaiser’s regime.

In October 1918, with the Kaiser still reigning, constitutional changes had been passed by the Reichstag and Bundesrat which made the German chancellor accountable to the Reichstag and the German military accountable to the chancellor, but these measures were ignored.

If they had been adopted as the new basis of the German state, that state would have possessed far greater legitimacy in the eyes of the German political elite – the civil service, judiciary, and military – than a new republic adopted by a new National Assembly in Weimar, as actually occurred in 1919, and it would have been far stronger in resisting a takeover by the Nazis.

Unfortunately, the 1918 socialist and communist uprisings, and President Woodrow Wilson’s insistence on abandonment of the imperial regime, made such a constitutional continuity impossible and established a republic with weak and impermanent legitimacy, ultimately with disastrous results.

Anthony Pick

Newbury, Berkshire

Divine deterrent

SIR – In our old Victorian chapel we were constantly sent letters from the licensing authorities threatening us with detector vans and criminal proceedings (Letters, February 26).

In reply to all these letters I kept telling them that we were a chapel and did not have a television. When they said they were sending someone round I replied that they would be made very welcome and I enclosed a list of all our services, including communion, and details of when the chapel would be accessible.

Nothing further was ever heard from them.

Janet Searle

Ledbury, Herefordshire

Nuclear champion

SIR – Sir Bernard Ingham (Obituaries, February 25) was a very active member of Supporters of Nuclear Energy (Sone), which was set up by my husband and his father when it became clear that governments were listening to the scaremongers rather than reason.

Sir Bernard was convinced that Sone, with his expertise leading the dissemination of facts, could see common sense prevail. Sadly, in our last conversation, it became clear that he felt the battle was not yet won. He, like me, was perplexed by the Government’s refusal to look at using the reactors that power nuclear submarines while trying to get small modular reactors up and running.

As is said of so many of our generation: we will not see his like again. He was utterly wonderful, and even weeks before he died that brain was as piercingly sharp and funny as ever. He will be sorely missed.

Lady McAlpine

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Church on the radio

SIR – The BBC produces several good programmes of broadly religious content, but seems to have lost its way with Sunday Worship.

Before Covid this was broadcast as a live service from a different church each week with hymns, readings, prayers and a sermon following that church’s usual liturgy. The radio audience could feel part of the congregation and participate as memory and inclination allowed.

Lockdown put a temporary end to live services and music. Readings and prayers were recorded separately, and music was taken from the BBC’s archive.

This format is sadly evolving into a magazine programme, with the lead cleric taking the role of presenter, and with contributions from an unnecessary number of people recorded at different times. Singing by the choir and congregation is replaced by snippets of music from a variety of sources that rarely continue beyond the first verse. Prayers are few and far between, and the radio audience is unable to feel part of a congregation because there isn’t one.

The BBC and participating churches need to remind themselves of the purpose of a Sunday church service.

Louisa Humm

Edinburgh

Trawling for turnips

SIR – In my misspent youth, we used to pull turnips from the sheep fields (from the next day’s grazing strip) and take them home for cooking (“A return to seasonal eating and local produce”, Letters, February 26) .

Now the only place I can find them locally is Waitrose, 12 miles away in Swaffham – and rarely at that.

If we are to exist on turnips, which I would do happily, where do I get them? Is there a secret stockpile known only to high fliers and government ministers?

Carol White

Northwold, Norfolk

SIR – My mother married at the start of the Second World War and used a cookbook compiled by The Daily Telegraph of war-time recipes sent in by readers.

It gives a list of ways of using turnips: “They may be creamed with a white sauce, or have grated cheese and bread crumbs added to the sauce and browned under a grill. They can be braised in a brown sauce with parsley flavouring. Turnip fritters are good. Parboil and slice them, dip in batter and fry. Or turnips, after cooking, may be fried until crisp.”

Anne Eastham

Trinity, Jersey

Royal table manners

SIR – I know The Crown is fiction, but would the late Duke of Edinburgh really have held his knife like a pencil when dining?

Margaret Ellis

Far Westhouse, North Yorkshire

