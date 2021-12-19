Letters: in corporate Britain, greed is good

Why do we allow predator capitalists to prioritise their own gain at the expense of community wellbeing?



There are parallels between three Comment articles last week: “Grenfell delivers yet more horrors. But the guilty still fail to take responsibility”; “So which of these politicians is a neoliberal? Not one of them”; and “Michael Sheen – knowing when you have enough is a rare trait”. We may not live in a neoliberal society, but we certainly live in one in which corporate and personal greed has been prioritised above individual and community wellbeing.

There are many corporations whose conduct is not dissimilar to that of the companies that supplied the dangerous materials used on Grenfell Tower. Their chief executives are paid huge sums and are often rewarded with “honours” from the establishment. Yet they treat their customers with disdain and ignore their pleas of poor service and overcharging. As a school friend with whom I was reunited after 40 years put it: “I spent my career lying for my company.”

At the same time, there are companies that are not like this. They respond promptly and sympathetically to inquiries, and admit to fault when necessary. It is tragic that they are the exception, and that the “predator capitalists” continue to dominate our lives.

Bob Wolfson

Rudford, Gloucestershire



Lifeboat heroism

In “If there’s peril, I’ll be there, says UK’s youngest ever female lifeboat helm” (News), it was heartening to read that the RNLI continues to make progress in recruiting women into its crews, although the youngest ever female helm was 18-year-old Elizabeth Hostvedt at Atlantic College in 1969.

More importantly, the article pays tribute to the Penlee lifeboat crew, lost 40 years ago, but says that lifeboat safety has vastly improved with better boats and volunteer training. Better boats, yes; better training, no. The RNLI has always had excellent volunteer training and the coxswain of the Penlee lifeboat, Trevelyan Richards, was a Cornish fisherman with over four decades at sea. He had already rescued four people and went in to save the remaining four. The lifeboat was overwhelmed by the savage storm and smashed to pieces. No training could have saved her. The unofficial lifeboat motto is “Never turn back”.

Ray Kipling, former deputy director, RNLI

Holt, Dorset



He that is without sin…

We should applaud the timely, brave and honest call from Emma John to reconfigure, if not explicitly restate, the doctrine of original sin in respect of our universal susceptibility to prejudice and discrimination (“Do we really want to live in a culture of endless blame games when we’re all fallible?” Comment). Perhaps we could do with an imaginative programme of instituting personal and collective penance in the form of a truth and reconciliation process. Without that, we become prisoners of our inevitable failings, paralysing our will to repent and build a more inclusive world.

The Anglican tradition of corporate confession and absolution in which we repeatedly and regularly acknowledge our sins and wickedness is necessary because it recognises that we can and, sadly, will relapse. The price of redemption is eternal vigilance of our potential for, in this case, prejudice and discrimination. It also applies to other egregious failings such as taking for granted the exploitation of the dispossessed in securing the advantages of affluence.

Paul Thomson

Mobberley, Cheshire



Having read and agreed with Emma John’s article, I feel that the blame culture has the powerful attraction of making us feel better about ourselves and, in some cases, links with the compensation culture. A much more positive way of addressing a situation is to value “Black Box Thinking”, as illustrated by Matthew Syed in the book of the same name. The black box is there so that what led to an aviation accident, which was invariably a combination of events, can be learned from and addressed without apportioning blame, because surely the important aim is to prevent it happening again rather than to blame and carry on as before. The cost of blame is that if we do not feel free to recognise and accept our own failures, we can never learn and progress.

Rosalind Wain

Clifton upon Teme, Worcestershire



Inappropriate irony

In his New York Notebook (World), John Sweeney writes that the “slut-shaming” of witnesses in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial “is, almost, a thing of beauty, a dark wonder to behold. You’ve got to admire the way Maxwell’s multimillion-dollar attorneys break her accusers on the rack of their own human frailty. No one dare call it torture.” I would. I would add that torture, which is designed not to elicit truth but to terrorise, does not belong in a civilised society, as Sweeney knows. His would-be ironic comments are inappropriate and tasteless.

Michele Roberts

London SE5



Clued-up Sondheim

Imelda Staunton’s touching note on Stephen Sondheim (“Those we lost in 2021”, the New Review) mentions his love of puzzles but not a connection with the Observer that may now be generally forgotten. In March 1968, a dinner was held at the Café Royal in London to mark the paper’s publication of the 1,000th Ximenes crossword puzzle. Sondheim arrived late (he was not on the guest list) but told me that the event was the main reason for his transatlantic trip. He did the puzzle for many years, entering the associated clue-writing competitions with some success, perhaps his neatest effort being a clue to “hypodermic”: my rich dope is dispersed in solution. Note the clever use of “solution” to mean both fluid and answer.

John D Walsh

Swindon, Wiltshire



Cheers, drive

Séamas O’Reilly mentions his exasperation that British people don’t thank their drivers as they leave a bus (“Reward stickers rescue my furious son…”, Magazine, last week). You should come to Cardiff, Séamas; almost everyone says “Cheers, drive” as they depart.

Anne Pritchard

Rhiwbina, Cardiff



The joy of cathedrals

I was surprised to read Jonathan Hauxwell’s letter on the topic of refitting Notre Dame of Paris (“A rood awakening”, Letters). The notion that our forebears designed cathedrals to promote nothing but fear and physical discomfort mischievously misrepresents. They certainly were and still are complex places. As for their builders and their intentions, the joy of The Canterbury Tales does not paint a picture of ordinary people in a state of terrorised submission as they purposefully made their way to Becket’s cathedral. Rather, it expresses a sense of the dignity, humour and tragedy of lives often unavoidably painful and short. People have always known fear. They have also always sought out relief. Lazy secularism is poorly equipped to enter into the subjective medieval world of which it frequently knows next to nothing. All buildings are liable to be reinterpreted but we should not retrospectively distort layers of meaning which can and still do speak to many. I suggest Eamon Duffy’s The Stripping of the Altars as a scholarly and faithful eye-opener to interested readers.

Dr Andrew Blewett

Exeter

