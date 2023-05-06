Letters: The Coronation gave people reason to be proud of their country and their monarchy

The Canada Gate at Green Park forms part of London's Queen Victoria memorial - Alamy

SIR – Governments come and go, but our monarchy has remained a constant over centuries. In particular, the late Elizabeth II was a bedrock throughout her 70-year reign.

As the Coronation of her son, the King, unfolded, this truth was confirmed. The monarchy provides our country with continuity, stability and unity.

Rob Mason

Nailsea, Somerset

SIR – Charles Moore was right that the Coronation was not the time to debate the future of the monarchy. The event has provided the opportunity for the nation to reflect, celebrate and come together.

As well as the service at Westminster Abbey, there is ample opportunity for people to get involved through the Big Coronation Lunch and the volunteer-led Big Help Out. These should build community spirit, neighbourliness and civic pride.

On the monarchy itself, we should remember the comment of the King’s late father, Prince Philip: “I think it is a misconception to imagine that the monarchy exists in the interests of the monarch. It doesn’t. It exists in the interests of the people.”

Zaki Cooper

London NW4

SIR – I am no monarchist, but the Coronation and everything that went with it made me feel proud to be British.

Andrew Munday

Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex

SIR – This most modern of historic events reflected a modern King, but also a subtly shifting public mood. It was hard not to see the stripped-down Coronation as a concession to dissent over a right royal knees-up at a time when much of the country is hurting.

But while the King was without his breeches and the peers their homage, the crucial ingredient of the Coronation remained – the mystical wonder of ancient rite and the suspension of disbelief.

For suspension of disbelief was at the very heart of what we witnessed: that a throne and crown conferred kingly rule; an orb and sceptre, regal power; a concoction of oils, flowers and spices, divine and holy office; and that King Charles III was not already King.

Seen thus, the Coronation was not the ascension of a king. It was a celebration of duty and service, of country and community, of honour and valour. It was a celebration of an ancient tradition of art, music, literature, history and religion.

Story continues

Bemoaning a coronation, or its cost, because of the national backdrop churlishly misses the forest for the trees. For, if we cannot now celebrate all this, what ever can we celebrate? Those who disagree might do well to suspend disbelief, for there is much to celebrate, even if you don’t believe in it.

Greig Lamont

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

SIR – What the critics of the public cost of the Coronation apparently fail to realise is that it is a mere drop in the ocean compared with the revenue it generates.

The reality is that the Royal family are among the hardest working people in this country, and the monarchy is one of our greatest national assets. It deserves our wholehearted support.

Dr John R H Railton

Swindon, Wiltshire

SIR – The Coronation of the King and Queen was far more than a display of pomp and ceremony. They have become the greatest ambassadors for our country.

Our royal institution allows our archipelago of 68 million people to punch far above its weight on the global stage. The monarchy provides us with unity and pride, which span beyond our borders. The cultural gravity of our Royal family is unparalleled, and our King and Queen embody constitutional monarchy as the most stable and enduring of democratic systems.

The King’s sovereignty of 14 other Commonwealth realms brings nations as vast as Canada and as small as Tuvalu together as equals underpinned by this remarkable foundation, whose roots date back well over 1,000 years.

Long may this prevail.

Dickon Prior

London SE26

SIR – What a shame that the Duchess of Sussex decided to stay at home for Archie’s fourth birthday when he could have told his future grandchildren that he spent it at his grandfather’s Coronation in London. Much more exciting.

Gwendoline Imhoff

Birdham, West Sussex

SIR – Watching the Coronation, it occurred to me that the few things this country still gets right invariably involve the British Army.

John Gordon

Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire

SIR – Well done, Penny Mordaunt, for holding that sword aloft for so long. She deserves a medal.

Dr Carey Nash

Arbroath, Angus

SIR – Thank goodness the pen worked.

Claudia van der Werff

London SW1

SIR – As I watched this Coronation, I recalled the previous one.

My mother and father bought a television specially for the occasion. It broke down at the start, so my father cycled over to see the man who had supplied it, and he came and put it right. Would you get that service now?

Chris Lewis

Widnes, Cheshire

SIR – I enjoyed the BBC’s excellent Coronation coverage – but why did every commentator have to overuse the phrase “A sense of…”?

Carolyn Perren

Porthcawl, Glamorgan

SIR – Is it any wonder that so many young people are indifferent to the monarchy when it hardly features in the school curriculum?

Surely, at the very least, they should be taught about the concept of a non-partisan constitutional monarchy, the King’s role as head of state and his day-to-day duties.

Leonard Allen

Downham Market, Norfolk

SIR – Considering the two people who appear to be the main contestants for the US presidency in 2024, I say to those who would like to do away with the monarchy: be careful what you wish for.

Diana Robertson

Maidenhead, Berkshire

SIR – As much as we miss our beloved Elizabeth II, we are so fortunate in her successor. The King has always shown great interest in the arts, and in particular classical music.

The last monarch with a comparable love for this music was Queen Victoria. Her admiration of Felix Mendelssohn and others is well known. One of the King’s favourite composers is Sir Hubert Parry.

Considering the plight of Britain’s classical musicians and the parlous state of music education in this country, the King’s explicit interest must bring hope and enormous comfort to all those who care so passionately about this important subject.

Elizabeth Bates

Bath, Somerset

SIR – Lord Frost mentions the long traditions of the monarchy stretching back to the Anglo-Saxon King Athelstan.

It was at Brunanburh (Bromborough) on the Wirral that the English nation was born, when Athelstan defeated an alliance of Norse-Irish and Scots in the Great Battle, as it became known.

It was one of the bloodiest and most important battles ever fought on English soil, with thousands killed on both sides. It was a battle that confirmed the then shaky boundaries of the new kingdom of England. It gave birth to the English nation.

Wirral Archaeology Community Interest Company is today actively looking for evidence that may confirm the site of the battle. This is difficult as battles don’t always leave much of a footprint – even ones as bloody as this. However, evidence is slowly accumulating that may be battle-related, which will be assessed by professional archaeologists.

But it is all a part of the fascinating hidden history of this forgotten peninsula, sandwiched between the historic sites of Chester and Liverpool, which has yet to reveal properly the important part it may have played in the coronation of the King of England.

David Allan

Eastham, Wirral

SIR – My grandmother was the eldest Garrard daughter of the Crown jewellers, Garrard. She told my mother shortly before she died that she could recall in 1901 being taken to see the Imperial State Crown that was kept in the safe at Garrard. It was in the process of being altered for Edward VII.

It was put on her head and was very heavy indeed. She was six years old.

Christian Hepburne

Bottlesford, Wiltshire

SIR – My mother has lived through an abdication and three coronations. She remembers, aged nine, walking with her father to the newsagent and seeing the word “crisis” on the newsstand, with reference to the abdication – which is how she found out what the word meant.

With her parents she viewed the coronation of George VI on the cinema newsreel, and by 1953 her parents had bought their first television, with a tiny screen, and were able to invite the neighbours in to watch the coronation of Elizabeth II.

This tim there was no crisis, no newsreel, and no tiny screen.

Belinda Morgan

Stoke St Gregory, Somerset

SIR – We are the proud owners of six congregation coronation chairs (Letters, May 4) made for George V in 1911. The chairs are mahogany in a simple Chippendale style with drop-in seat pads, and have now been sat on by five generations of our family.

They each have their own unique number carved into the underside. The seat pads are easy to recover and everything still looks as good as new. They were bought to furnish our grandparents’ home when they married in 1911. Five generations later, it is our grandchildren who sit down to dinner on those same chairs.

Long may the tradition of auctioning off coronation chairs continue.

Susan Lee

Poole, Dorset

SIR – The designs of the new postage stamps celebrating the Coronation are much better than some of the previous Royal Mail issues.

However, they are only available as a miniature sheet of four stamps costing £6.60, so are unlikely to be seen on “ordinary” letters sent anywhere in the world.

Stuart Geddes

Monmouth

SIR – As a former pilot, I regularly dip into the many live streams from our airports. With the retirement of the Boeing 747 as a people carrier, affectionately labelled “the queen of the skies”, plane watchers’ endearments have been conveyed to the superjumbo Airbus 380, warmly labelled “the king of the skies”. Indeed, to watch 550 tons of aircraft lift off so effortlessly and elegantly is one of the wonders of the modern world. How appropriate, then, that the queen of the skies was superseded by the king just as the King succeeded Elizabeth II.

Incidentally, I have yet to hear of “the president of the skies”, which says something about the endearing and enduring role of a monarchy.

Huw Beynon

Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

SIR – I invite readers to clean up the nation post-Coronation by litter-picking for an hour.

My group will be doing so in our community.

Linden Porter

Lane End, Buckinghamshire

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up for Telegraph Conversations here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.